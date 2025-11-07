In brief: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ trailer and more

A star-studded cast has come together for the upcoming film My Darling California. Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin, Chris Pine, Mikey Madison, Don Cheadle and Charles Melton are set to star in the darkly comedic crime thriller from writer-director Elijah Bynum. The film follows how a single crime weaves together the lives of a TV host, his wife, a country music idol, two crooks and an ex-con …

The trailer for The Testament of Ann Lee has arrived. Amanda Seyfried stars as the titular devotional sect founder in the historical drama film from director Mona Fastvold. She co-wrote the script with her husband, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet. Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson and Christopher Abbott star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 25 …

It looks like Sarah Paulson is about to team with Ryan Murphy once again. Variety reports the actress is in talks to star as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in season 4 of the anthology series Monster. Season 4 will follow Lizzie Borden and the axe murder of her dad and stepmother …

77th Emmys: The winners
A graphic for the 77th Emmy Awards. (CBS)

The 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired Sunday, Sept. 14, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

﻿Outstanding drama series
The Pitt

Outstanding comedy series
The Studio

Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead actress in a drama series
Britt Lower, Severance

Supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Supporting actor in a comedy series
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Outstanding limited or anthology series
Adolescence

Outstanding scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding reality competition series
The Traitors

Outstanding variety special (live)
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

Outstanding talk series
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

Directing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Directing for a drama series
Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Writing for a drama series
Dan Gilroy, Andor

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Writing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Lily Collins explores Rome, new romance in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 teaser trailer
Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini star in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Netflix)

Ciao, Emily!

The official teaser trailer for season 5 of Emily in Paris has arrived, and, despite the show’s title, it shows off the sights and sounds of Emily’s life in Rome, Italy.

Lily Collins is back in her role as the titular marketing executive Emily Cooper. This season, Emily is the head of Agence Grateau Rome. The trailer finds her adjusting to her new professional and romantic developments in the Italian city.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer finds Emily getting closer with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). We see the pair cuddling, kissing and riding a Vespa past the Trevi Fountain.

“Rome looks so good on you,” Emily’s bestie Mindy, played by Ashley Park, tells her.

“Right!” she responds.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

Emily in Paris season 5 arrives to Netflix on Dec. 18.

In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 release date and more
Sit yourself back on the couch for more Shrinking. Season 3 of the Apple TV show will return on Jan. 28, 2026, with a one-hour premiere, with new episodes debuting weekly every Wednesday until April 8. Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as therapist colleagues …

Sinners is heading back to IMAX. The Michael B. Jordan hit is coming to select theaters for one week starting Oct. 30. Sinners originally opened in April to $48 million at the U.S. box office, the best debut for an original film since 2019. The supernatural horror film previously returned to IMAX for a week in May due to popular demand …

Project Runway will strut another day. The fashion competition series has been renewed for season 22 on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+. Heidi Klum is returning as host and judge, along with judges Law Roach and Nina Garcia and mentor Christian Siriano. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

