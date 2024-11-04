In brief: Tom Cruise eyeing ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

Tom Cruise is in early talks to star in a sequel to his 1990 film Days of Thunder, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder,” a source tells the outlet. “It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script.” The NASCAR drama starred Cruise as Cole Trickle, a young hot-shot stock car driver who gets his chance to compete at the top level. Details of the sequel have not been revealed …

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4, part 2 of Outer Banks. The drama series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. “Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact — with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail, reads the logline that accompanies the trailer. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten and Carlacia Grant star. Outer Banks season four, part two, hits Netflix on Nov. 7 …

Alan Rachins, best known for playing Douglas Brackman Jr. on L.A. Law, the EV series co-created by his late younger brother Steven Bochco, and the father of Jenna Elfman’s character on Dharma & Greg, died died in his sleep of heart failure Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Cente in Los Angeles, his wife, actress Joanna Frank, tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82. Rachins’ other credits include the 1995 film Showgirls

Angelina Jolie becomes “one of the greatest artists who ever lived” in teaser to Netflix’s ‘Maria’
Netflix/Pablo Larraín

In a teaser that only features two lines of dialogue, but more glowing critical quotes and film festival bona fides to already land the film in next year’s Oscar race, Netflix has revealed Angelina Jolie as opera great Maria Callas

In Maria, which was directed by Pablo Larraín, who helmed the movies Jackie and Spencer, Jolie portrays no less than “one of the greatest artists who ever lived,” according to the teaser.

She’s first shown striding onto a stage in an empty performance venue, with a pianist asking her, “Maria: What do you want to sing?”

What follows is montage of the film, Callas in various costumes standing before sold-out crowds; being crushed by adoring fans; and sobbing by herself. 

Back to that empty space, Maria waves her hand to the musician and tells him “Not today” before striding away. 

According to Netflix, “The film follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye,” adding the film “reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life.”

The premiere of the film was met with an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in August that left Jolie in tears.

Maria debuts in select theaters in November and on Netflix Dec. 11.

In brief: ‘Unstable’ canceled at Netflix and more
Netflix has canceled Unstable, the comedy series starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series stars Lowe as Ellis Dragon, a “universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur” whose son goes to work for him to help save his company. The show’s second season failed to make it into Netflix’s top 10 …

A sequel to the horror film Ready or Not is in the works starring Samara Weaving in the lead role, according to Variety. The first movie, released in 2019, starred Weaving, along with Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell, and centered on a bride whose wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game …

The Wild Robot filmmaker Chris Sanders tells Deadline that a sequel to the animated adventure is already in the works. The movie “follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, ‘Roz’ for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings,” according to the official logline. The Wild Robot — featuring the voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu — has grossed more than $100 million worldwide … 

‘Scream 7’ sets February release date
Neve Campbel in 2021’s “Scream” — Paramount Pictures/Brownie Harris

Following a series of setbacks, Scream 7 will finally be creeping its way into theaters Feb. 27, 2026.

Neve Campbell, who is returning to the horror franchise after sitting out the sixth installment due to a salary dispute, and series creator Kevin Williamson shared the news in an Instagram post that showed the date on a blood-splattered calendar with the words “Scream 7” scribbled at the bottom.

“It’s gonna be a killer 2026,” reads the caption.

Jenna Ortega, who co-starred in Scream 6 opposite Melissa Barrera, reportedly left the project due to her shooting schedule for Netflix’s Wednesday, shortly after Barrera was reportedly fired from the film for her social media comments about the Israeli and Palestinian conflict, according to Variety.

Additionally, Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon dropped out of the project in December 2023 over creative differences. Production was further delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Scream franchise, originally launched in 1996 with Wes Craven helming the first installment, has grossed over $908 million globally.

