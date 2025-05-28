In brief: Tom Cruise thanks fans for seeing ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ and more

Tom Cruise is thanking fans and the filmmakers behind Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. The actor shared a statement to his Instagram after the film’s success during the Memorial Day box office weekend. “This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmakers, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios,” Cruise wrote. “And most of all, THANK YOU to audiences everywhere—for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain.” …

T’Nia Miller is the latest actress to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will appear in a major role in the Vision series for Disney+, Deadline reports. Miller is believed to play one of the leads opposite Paul Bettany‘s Vision in the WandaVision spinoff series …

More actors have joined the upcoming Little House on the Prairie adaptation at Netflix. Jocko Sims is set to play Dr. George Tann, a generous and kindhearted man with a charming bedside manner, in the new show. Additionally, Warren Christie will play John Edwards, Meegwun Fairbrother will play Mitchell, Alyssa Wapanatǎhk will play White Sun, Wren Zhawenim Gotts will play Good Eagle and Xander Cole will play Little Puma …

Joey Bada$$: It’s ‘dope to see’ the love for his ‘Raising Kanan’ character after near-death season 3 experience
Joey Bada$$ is back on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, though his character, Unique, was nearly killed off in the show’s third season.

A fan-favorite on the cast, he tells ABC Audio it was “actually dope to see how much love and appreciation people have for the character in the event of his ‘demise.’ But it was also cool to see how people felt when they found out, ‘Oh, s***, he’s actually not gone,’ too.”

As seen in the first two episodes of season 4, Unique survived with the help of an under-the-radar doctor, who warned his injuries could lead to personality changes if he didn’t receive professional help. Those changes are coupled with his desire to seek vengeance against Raq and all those who he felt had conspired against him.

Joey says it’s different than the vengeance Unique’s brother sought in season 3 because Ronnie had “more of, like, a social disorder.” While he notes that they had similarities in their anger and frustration, he says Unique was previously “able to contain that and use it to his advantage and, like, be smart about it.”

“I think now with the brain injury he’s way more prone to flying off the handle,” Joey adds. That showed up when Unique killed Raq’s lawyer after secretly seeing the two and assuming they were together. When asked whether any of that had to do with Unique loving Raq, Joey says, “There’s a lot of conflicting ideas, thoughts and emotions going on in his head, but I think they’re all scrambled because of the brain injury.”

Jason Issacs reveals who he wants to play Lucius Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’ series
Jason Issacs is passing his wand over to another wizard.

The actor, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has a specific actor in mind to take over the role for the upcoming HBO TV series. In fact, Issacs would like to see the role gender-swapped, he told Variety in a recent interview.

Meryl Streep,” Issacs said when asked who he would cast in the part. “She can do anything, that woman. There’s literally no limit to what she can do.”

As for any advice for those entering the Wizarding World, Issacs said he doesn’t have any to give.

“I wouldn’t have any advice at all. Why would I bother? I know some of the people they’re casting already. They’re brilliant actors. It’s going to be fantastic, and the last thing they need is advice from some old fart like me,” Issacs said.

HBO announced in June 2024 that Francesca Gardiner will serve as the series’ showrunner, while Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct episodes. The network also released an official synopsis for the show at that time.

The show “will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling,” the synopsis reads. “The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

No pain, still gain: ‘Novocaine’ debuts at #1 at box office
Novocaine debuted at #1 during a slow weekend at the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, the action film, starring Jack Quaid as a man who can’t feel pain, brought in $8.7 million in its opening frame, which was good enough to fend off the competition.

Former #1 Mickey 17 dropped down to #2 with $7.51 million earned its second week, followed closely by the spy thriller Black Bag, which took the #3 spot with $7.5 million.

The top five also included Captain America: Brave New World at #4 with $5.48 million and the Looney Tunes movie The Day the Earth Blew Up at #4 with $3.17 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Novocaine – $8.7 million
2. Mickey 17 – $7.51 million
3. Black Bag – $7.5 million
4. Captain America: Brave New World – $5.48 million
5. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie – $3.17 million
6. The Last Supper – $2.83 million
7. Paddington in Peru – $2.78 million
8. Dog Man – $2.5 million
9. The Monkey – $2.47 million
10. Last Breath – $2.3 million

