In brief: Tom Holland circling Christopher Nolan’s latest film and more

Tom Holland is in talks to star in Christopher Nolan’s latest yet-to-be-titled feature, alongside Matt Damon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot details are being kept under wraps. While Damon will mark his third appearance in one of Nolan’s films, following Oppenheimer and 2014’s Interstellar, this would be Holland’s first go-round with the filmmaker. The film is slated for a July 2026 release …

A TV series adaptation of Stephen King‘s 1974 horror novel Carrie is in development at Amazon MGM Studios with Mike Flanagan, who directed Netflix’s The Haunting anthology, set as showrunner and executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The adaptation is being described as a “bold and timely reimagining” of the story, which centers on high schooler Carrie White, a shy, friendless teenage girl who unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom. Should it come to fruition, it will air on Prime Video …

The Big Bang Theory alums Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch will reunite for an upcoming season 3 episode of Rauch’s NBC comedy Night Court, according to Entertainment Weekly. Bialik will play a version of herself and turn up in court as a defendant who befriends Rauch’s Judge Abby Stone, per the outlet. Things get weird, however, after Abby learns that Mayim is stalking her. Season 3 of Night Court premieres Nov. 19 on NBC …

Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone have been tapped for roles in the upcoming indie film In Memoriam, joining comedian Marc Maron, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Maron plays a veteran Hollywood actor obsessed with securing a spot in the Oscars’ in memoriam montage following a terminal cancer diagnosis, per the outlet. His campaigning leads to a heartfelt journey of self-exploration. Gladstone will play the actor’s therapist and Stone one of the actor’s ex-wives, who was once a major movie star. Judy Greer will play another of the actor’s ex-wives …

In Brief: Peacock renews ‘The Traitors’, and more

Netflix has picked up Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, a spin-off of the Matthew McConaughey-starring movie from 2019, centers on Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, who has inherited his father’s sizable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire, which Britain’s criminal underworld wants to get in on. While trying to free his family from their clutches, Eddie gets sucked into the world of criminality and begins to find a taste for it. In addition to James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings return for season 2 …

Peacock, which previously picked up The Traitors for a third season, has just renewed it for a fourth season, according to Deadline. The second season of the reality competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, is up for several Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Directing for a Reality Series and Cinematography for a Reality Series, along with an Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program nod for Cumming. Filming for season 3 recently wrapped up in the Scottish Highlands …

Variety reports Hulu has given a series order to the comedy Mid-Century Modern. Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham star as “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother — played by Linda Lavin,” per the streaming service. “As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done” …

 

‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams and more joining Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Yellowstone’ sequel series
Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross on the streaming smash Suits, is suiting up to join the Yellowstone universe. 

Adams has joined The Madison, the spin-off from series creator Taylor Sheridan that will star Michelle Pfeiffer.

Producers MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios also just announced that Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett and Amiah Miller have joined the cast of the show, which is described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

Adams will play Russell McIntosh, “a young investment banker who has followed the life path set before him from the start.” 

Chapman will play Paige McIntosh, “a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband.”

Garrett will play Abigail Reese, “a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two,” and Miller will play Abigail’s eldest daughter, Bridgette.

‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Joan gets surprise visit from someone from her past
Disney/Gilles Mingasso

On this week’s episode of The Golden Bachelorette, the men impressed Joan Vassos during a competitive game of kickball and she was serenaded by Wayne Newton during a one-on-one date with one of her suitors.

But amid the amazing moments she had, Vassos was faced with some difficult news back home and had her late husband, John, on her mind. She also got a surprise visit from someone from her past.

This week’s episode consisted of two romantic one-on-one dates and one competitive group date. The catch was, if the men didn’t get a rose at the end of the one-on-one dates, they would be going home.

The first one-on-one date went to Pascal, 69, the posh French salon owner from Chicago, Illinois. For their date, they jetted off to Las Vegas and enjoyed a performance by Wayne Newton. The duo ended their date with a ride on the high roller ferris wheel where they kissed and Vassos gave Pascal a rose, which he accepted with a resounding, “Oui oui!”

For the group date, Chock, Gil, Dan, Charles L., CK, Greg, Gary, Guy, Kim, Jordan, Mark A., and Keith battled for Vassos’ heart on the football field. Former professional football players Eric Dickerson and Andre Reed helped the men brush up on their kicking skills for a game of kickball.

At the end of the date, the group date rose went to Gil, whose story about his adopted daughter touched Vassos.

The second one-on-one date was with Jonathan. While the two were horseback riding, Vassos spotted a hawk in the sky, which she said was a sign that she connected to her late husband, John. She suddenly became overwhelmed with emotion by the thought of John and her sick mother at home.

Vassos later got a surprise visit from Gerry Turner. The two previously met on Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor, but Vassos’ time with Turner was cut short when she left the mansion early to be there for her daughter at home.

She opened up to Turner on how her late husband had been on her mind a lot lately and how hard it was being away from family, but Turner told her to “take a breath” and to not put so much pressure on herself.

At the rose ceremony, Vassos said a heartbreaking goodbye to three men.

Here are the men that remain:

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada
Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California
Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana

