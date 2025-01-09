In brief: Tom Holland to star in, produce ‘The Partner’ and more

Tom Holland is going to star in and produce an adaptation of John Grisham‘s bestselling novel The Partner. Deadline first reported the news Wednesday, saying that The Imitation Game‘s Graham Moore will script the drama film for Universal. The novel follows protagonist Patrick Lanigan, a young partner at a law firm who fakes his death, leaving behind a wife and newborn daughter, to create a new life for himself …

A24 has released the trailer for season 2 of its Netflix series Mo. Series co-creator and star Mo Amer returns for the sophomore season, along with guest stars Hannibal Buress, Matt Rife, Liza Koshy, Ralph Barbosa and rapper Slim Thug, the trailer revealed on Wednesday. They join the previously announced guest cast of Simon Rex and Johanna Braddy

Daniel Craig has been awarded the London Film Critics’ Circle’s top honor. The actor will receive the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards. “This is such an immense honor and I’m incredibly grateful to the London Film Critics’ Circle,” Craig said. The awards ceremony is set to take place at The May Fair Hotel on Feb. 2 …
 

Timothée Chalamet makes surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in NYC
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in New York City.

It was an unofficial event organized by his fans that was eventually disbanded by police.

A TikTok video shows the Oscar nominee walking through the crowd greeting contest attendees in Washington Square Park in Lower Manhattan.

His arrival was accompanied by cheers and screams from his fans.

“Just a typical sunday in new york city,” a user by the name of Sophie Mannes wrote in the TikTok caption, as she posted the video.

Chalamet was also seen taking a moment to pose for photos with his doppelgängers, some of whom had dressed up as his characters from Wonka and the Dune films for the lookalike contest, per images released by The Associated Press.

As the contestants began walking on a red carpet for the competition, the New York Police Department instructed the large crowd to disperse and issued organizers a $500 fine for holding an “unpermitted costume contest,” the AP reported, adding that the police arrested at least one contestant, with pending charges.

The organizers had promoted the event by posting flyers for the contest around the city, offering a $50 dollar prize to the winner, which led to social media buzz and thousands of online RSVPs.

Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube personality Anthony Po, who hosted the event, told the AP, “It started off as a silly joke, and now it’s turned pandemonium.”

ABC News has reached out to the NYPD for comment but did not hear back immediately.

Grant Ellis says ‘let the journey begin’ in new ‘The Bachelor’ promo
Disney

Grant Ellis is ready to hand out roses and find his future wife on The Bachelor.

On Monday, ABC dropped a promo for season 29 of the reality dating series, in which Ellis reintroduces himself to Bachelor Nation ahead of the season’s Jan. 27 premiere.

“I’m Grant, and I’m your new Bachelor,” he says. “I’m a New Jersey boy, a mama’s boy, I’m a day trader, I’m an athlete. I’m really a goofball.”

“I’m looking for love. I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness,” he continues. “To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

As the clip comes to a close, Ellis adds, “Let the journey begin!”

Ellis was named the newest Bachelor lead in August following his elimination on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

In a video message to Good Morning America following the announcement, Ellis revealed what he is looking for in a wife.

“I’m looking for a love that’s kind and understanding. Some qualities I’m looking for in a potential partner is somebody who’s adventurous, somebody who’s affectionate and somebody who’s loving,” he said at the time. “I can’t wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off. It’s going to be so fun, and I hope you guys tune in. Peace!”

The Bachelor season 29 premieres Jan. 27 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Dakota Johnson, Jost Hartnett join Anne Hathaway in ‘Verity’ film
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

We now know who will join Anne Hathaway in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s bestselling book Verity.

Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett will star opposite Hathaway in the drama, which will be directed by Michael Showalter with a script by Nick Antosca.

Hartnett will play Jeremy Crawford, the husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford, played by Hathaway. After Verity is unable to complete the remaining books in her successful series, Jeremy hires struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who will be played by Johnson, to finish them.

The film will be released in theaters by Amazon MGM Studios.

Verity was first self-published by Hoover in 2018. It then grew in popularity and was acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. It sold more than 1 million copies in 2023.

