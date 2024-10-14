In brief: ‘Unstable’ canceled at Netflix and more

In brief: ‘Unstable’ canceled at Netflix and more

Netflix has canceled Unstable, the comedy series starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series stars Lowe as Ellis Dragon, a “universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur” whose son goes to work for him to help save his company. The show’s second season failed to make it into Netflix’s top 10 …

A sequel to the horror film Ready or Not is in the works starring Samara Weaving in the lead role, according to Variety. The first movie, released in 2019, starred Weaving, along with Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell, and centered on a bride whose wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game …

The Wild Robot filmmaker Chris Sanders tells Deadline that a sequel to the animated adventure is already in the works. The movie “follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, ‘Roz’ for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings,” according to the official logline. The Wild Robot — featuring the voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu — has grossed more than $100 million worldwide … 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen to star in ‘JonBenét Ramsey’ for Paramount+
Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen to star in ‘JonBenét Ramsey’ for Paramount+
Photos: Gerhard Kassner — Good Morning America

Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy will star as John Bennett and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of murdered child pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey.

Paramount+ says the limited series tentatively titled JonBenét Ramsey will explore “the tragic unsolved murder of [the] six-year-old beauty queen,” who was killed inside her home in 1996.

“It follows the Ramsey family, before and after the tragedy as they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that caused this case to captivate an entire nation,” the streamer continues.

“At the heart of the series, it is the story of Patsy and John Ramsey — exploring the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people — as husband and wife, as mother and father — who had committed themselves and their children to building the narrative of a perfect, privileged life only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996.”

The project has been in the works for some time. Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy is confident his just-announced stars are the perfect fit.

“Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are an extraordinary duo to delve into this tragic story that has cast a long, haunting shadow over American culture for nearly three decades,” he said.

Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, said of the titular victim, “The incredible talent of Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen and the creative team led by Richard LaGravenese will illuminate her story with the acuity and nuance it deserves.”

  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Abbott Elementary’ trailer puts a ring(worm) on it
New ‘Abbott Elementary’ trailer puts a ring(worm) on it
ABC

It’s time for a new school year on Abbott Elementary.

The trailer for the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom’s fourth season, premiering Oct. 9, debuted online Wednesday and is full of laughs as Janine (Quinta Brunson), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Ava (Janelle James) and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) do their best to deal with a variety of issues.

“We want books. We want paper towels in the class,” Ava says mockingly. “I bet y’all want raises, too.”

“I like money,” Melissa replies, while Barbara notes, “I’m still waiting on the paper towels.”

Janine laments that after asking the district for more money for after-school programs they “gave us $50 for class pets instead,” and she is promptly bitten on the finger by a guinea pig.

Barbara, on the other hand, seems pleased with her fishbowl, telling it, “We are going to get along swimmingly.”

Elsewhere in the sneak peek, Jacob tells everyone that a kid in his class has a case of ringworm, prompting an extreme response from the staff, including Mr. Johnson, who tells him, “I love you like a son … but I will beat you down” if he doesn’t stay quarantined.

“Cancel classes,” Gregory proclaims. “Burn Abbott down!”

Abbott Elementary season 4 premieres Oct. 9 on ABC. 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New trailer debuts for Disney+-bound ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
New trailer debuts for Disney+-bound ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
(L-R) Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Jude Law, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong – Lucasfilm/Matt Kennedy

At D23, Disney’s annual fan expo, co-star Jude Law was on hand Friday to introduce the trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the latest Disney+ series set in that galaxy far, far away. 

Law stars as the Force sensitive Jod Na Nawood in a sort of Star Wars meets The Goonies mash-up featuring a cast of kids — and one young alien — looking for adventure. 

According to an official synopsis, the show “follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy.”

“Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined,” the synopsis continues.

With Jude Law leading the cast, the show features Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter and Robert Timothy Smith as the four children mentioned in the synopsis.

Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost also star, the latter voicing the beat-up, reprogrammed pirate droid SM-33.

At the 2023 Star Wars Celebration in London, Law said onstage that there were many “pinch-me moments” for him as he made his Star Wars debut, calling it an “extraordinary” experience.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 3.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.