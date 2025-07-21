In brief: ‘Vanderpump Villa’ renewed for season 3 and more

In brief: ‘Vanderpump Villa’ renewed for season 3 and more

Did you miss The Phoenician Scheme in theaters? Not a problem. Wes Anderson‘s latest film will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock on July 25. The movie stars Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera in a story about one of the richest men in Europe who survives an assassination attempt and appoints his daughter as successor. Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch also make up the film’s ensemble …

More Vanderpump Villa is on the way. The reality series has been renewed for season 3 at Hulu, according to Variety. It follows the lives of Lisa Vanderpump‘s staff at her multiple luxury European estates …

Stars Hollow is headed to the Hallmark Channel. Gilmore Girls will air in sequential order on the network starting on Aug. 25, Deadline reports. All seven seasons of the show will air on weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 8 to 10 a.m. …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh on the antiheroes of ‘Thunderbolts*’
Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh on the antiheroes of ‘Thunderbolts*’
Chuck Zlotnick

Marvel’s antiheroes team up in the new film Thunderbolts*.

The unconventional team consists of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova and the Red Guardian, played by Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and David Harbour, to name a few. They embark on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the dark moments of their past.

Stan told ABC News this movie has a different vibe from the others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The characters are very real,” Stan said. “They’re not perfect and they could die at any moment and they could kill each other at any moment. And they’re obviously dealing with a lot of sort of relatable things, like trauma.”

Not only are the characters more relatable, they’re also scrappier, Pugh said.

“They’re very scrappy. I think they’re all desperate,” Pugh said. “Everything just feels like they’re all on the brink of having a breakdown. And it’s great. It’s just that everybody’s on this boiling level of who’s gonna pop off first.”

Harbour and Pugh both starred in the 2021 film Black Widow, where they played the undercover fake father and sister of Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff. While Pugh said she doesn’t see Harbour as a father figure in real life, she thinks they have the same dedication to doing justice to their characters.

“I’m just so grateful that we both had the same amount of passion to make sure that these characters are going in the right direction together,” Pugh said.

Thunderbolts* is available to watch in movie theaters everywhere on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Actor Julian McMahon dies at 56
Actor Julian McMahon dies at 56
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Australian-American actor Julian McMahon has passed away at the age of 56, his wife Kelly McMahon announced Friday morning.

McMahon died peacefully on July 2, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida, following a private battle with cancer, according to a statement from Kelly shared with Good Morning America.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” the statement read.

The statement added, “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

She asked that their family be allowed to grieve in privacy while encouraging others to continue finding joy in life for his memory’s sake.

McMahon was best known for his roles as Cole Turner on Charmed, Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck, and Victor Von Doom in the Fantastic Four films.

His career spanned decades across television and film, with one of his final projects being the thriller The Surfer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert Pattinson, Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Here Comes the Flood’ for Netflix
Robert Pattinson, Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Here Comes the Flood’ for Netflix
Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is sinking his teeth into his next project with two other A-listers.

The actor will star alongside Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming film Here Comes the Flood.

Netflix made the announcement about the film on Wednesday. The trio will lead the movie, which is to be directed by Fernando Meirelles from a script by Mr. & Mrs. Smith writer Simon Kinberg.

Described as a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, the film “is an unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses,” according to Netflix.

While there’s no word as to which actor will play the guard, the teller and the thief, Netflix says to stay tuned for more details and casting announcements for the film.

Along with directing, Meirelles will produce the film alongside Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films, while Samson Mucke will executive produce.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.