In brief: ‘Victoria Beckham’ docuseries trailer and more

The first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Victoria Beckham docuseries has been released. The three-part series, Victoria Beckham, is set to drop Oct. 9. The series will cover her success with the Spice Girls, her relationship with husband David Beckham, her career in fashion and more …

Paramount+ has renewed Sylvester Stallone’s drama Tulsa King for a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the show’s third season premiere on Sunday. Season 3 will feature the addition of Samuel L. Jackson 

﻿Billie Lourd and Jessica Barden are joining the cast of season 4 of Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series MonsterDeadline reports they are set for recurring roles in the upcoming season centering on Lizzie Borden﻿. The season’s cast also includes Ella BeattyVicky KriepsRebecca Hall and Charlie Hunnam … 

Owen Teague, Everett Blunck on their comedy film ‘Griffin in Summer’
Everett Blunck and Owen Teague in ‘Griffin in Summer.’ (Vertical)

A 14-year-old boy is the most ambitious playwright of his generation in Griffin in Summer.

The film stars Everett Blunck in his feature film debut as Griffin Nafly, whose suburban summer takes a turn when his mom hires the handsome, 25-year-old Brad Rizzo (Owen Teague) to be a handyman.

Blunck told ABC Audio playing Griffin for his first-ever leading role was “really fun.”

“I think it was a very good first leading role to have. It was challenging, but in a really good way,” Blunck said.

Teague, known for his leading role in 2024’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, said “it was astonishing to watch” how Blunck carried this film with ease.

“When I was doing Apes, one of our producers one day said to me, ‘#1 sets the tone,’ which means #1 on the call sheet — the lead of the film — if they’re cool, if they are doing their job and [are] a nice person, everybody else is gonna be good, too. The set’s gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a nice place to work,” Teague said. “We had a great set. And that’s because Everett was, A, so good, but also just such a genuinely fun person to be around.”

The film, which premiered at Tribeca Festival in 2024, touches on a lot of topics. Teague hopes it resonates with those who see themselves in Griffin.

People who were also “14 years old, in love with somebody much older, and maybe [someone] who’s a little bit different from the rest of their friends,” Teague said. “I feel like it’s going to help a lot of people feel recognized and feel seen and validated and not alone.” 

Griffin in Summer arrives in select theaters on Friday.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, former ‘Cosby Show’ star, dead at 54
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor perhaps best known for starring in the TV sitcom The Cosby Show as son Theodore “Theo” Huxtable, has died at 54.

Warner drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, Costa Rican National Police told ABC News. Warner’s official cause of death was asphyxia, police said.

Warner died near Cocles, a beach in Limon, Costa Rica, police said. Police said he was caught by a high current in the water and was discovered Sunday afternoon.

Warner was formally identified by Costa Rica’s national police.

Warner played Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of the series, which ran from 1985 to 1992, receiving an Emmy nomination for the role.

Warner also starred with Eddie Griffin in the 1996-2000 sitcom Malcolm & Eddie and as Dr. Alex Reed in the BET sitcom Reed Between the Lines. He also appeared in guest roles on dozens of television shows over the years.

Warner most recently starred in the Fox medical drama The Resident for five of the show’s six seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brett Goldstein stars in trailer for new romance film ‘All of You’
Imogen Poots and Brett Goldstein in ‘All of You.’ (Apple)

All of you can watch the official trailer for All of You.

Apple Original Films released the first trailer for the new romantic drama film on Wednesday.

Brett Goldstein stars alongside Imogen Poots in the film about two best friends who have never crossed the romantic line with each other despite years of unspoken feelings.

The trailer shows that in the universe of this film, technology has developed to create a soulmate test, which, when taken, tells a person exactly who their soulmate is.

Simon (Goldstein) pines for Laura (Poots) even after she takes a test that finds her soulmate to be someone other than him.

“Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together,” according to an official synopsis. “Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate?”

Goldstein co-wrote the film with William Bridges, who also makes his directorial debut on the project. Steven CreeZawe Ashton and Jenna Coleman also star.

All of You premieres Sept. 26 on Apple TV+.

