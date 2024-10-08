In brief: ‘Virgin River’ gets season 6 premiere date and more

Virgin River will return for season 6 on Dec. 19, Netflix has revealed. The series follows the complicated love story of Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, and Jack Sheridan, played by Martin Henderson, in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River. Season 6 will take place a few months after season 5’s Christmas-themed episodes, with Mel and Jack advancing “on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s farm into their ultimate dream home,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith tells Netflix’s Tudum. “Since spring is known as a period of growth and change, there will be plenty of surprises ahead for our favorite characters,” according to the synopsis …

The trailer for the third and final season of Somebody Somewhere has dropped. The HBO series, based on the life of executive producer and star Bridget Everett, centers on a Kansas native struggling to fit in. Through singing, she discovers “finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.” “In season three, we see growth against all odds,” reads the tag line for the new season, kicking off Oct. 27 …

Nicole Kidman is reteaming with her Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers partners on a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty‘s new novel Here One Moment, according to Deadline. Here One Moment follows passengers on a plane journey, one of whom “makes predictions about how and when everyone on board will die. Some dismiss her. Others will do everything they can to make sure her prophecies do not come to pass. All of them will be forever changed,” according to the official synopsis …

New ‘Bachelor’ star Grant Ellis dishes on his upcoming season
Grant Ellis, a former pro basketball player from New Jersey, is the next star of The Bachelor, and he recently shared some goals for his upcoming journey with Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the latest edition of their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

When asked what he’s looking for in a potential partner, he answered, “Obviously a beautiful woman, but I’m super open in this process, ’cause I know … just through life experience that sometimes the best things come in the most unexpected ways.”

Grant’s also put together a list of do’s and don’ts for his season, including, “Be sure of yourself and when you commit, you need to commit, and that’s something that I’m ready to do. There’s not gonna be any ‘I love yous’ and taking that back. When I see someone … and I feel like I’m ready, it’s gonna be a decision that I’m ready to make.”

As for what not to do, he says, “Don’t be insensitive.”

“Just be emotionally aware that these women are going through this experience also,” he continues. “So, even though I’m gonna have to disappoint some people, I’m gonna try to make it to where I’m understanding of them and assure them that, you know, even though I’m not your person, there’s somebody out there for you that is your person and you’re gonna learn from this experience.”

Grant says he had absolutely no reservations about becoming the new bachelor, saying, “When people can, you know, hand pick your potential partner for you based off of certain things and you get to sift through and see which woman is for you, which woman is not, I mean, who wouldn’t want to do that?”

A premiere date for The Bachelor season 29 has not been announced.

Gina Rodriguez on game show ‘Lucky 13’: “It’s about how much you know about yourself”
Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez co-hosts the new ABC trivia-based game show Lucky 13 with Shaquille O’Neal, and there’s a lot she loves about being part of the show.

In addition to just being a trivia fan in general, Gina tells ABC Audio that she loves “being a part of something that brings people joy” and also gives contestants a chance at “life changing amounts of money.”

“I feel so blessed I could be a part of something that can, quite literally, within 30 minutes, change somebody’s life for the better,” she shares.

While Lucky 13 contestants need to answer 13 true or false questions when they compete, it’s not really important they get the answers right. Instead, the key is knowing how many of those questions they got right.

“It’s not really about how much you know, it’s about how much you know about yourself,” Gina says. “It’s like an exercise in self-awareness meets confidence meets instinct. It’s different in that way.”

Thursday’s episode features a guest appearance by one of the show’s producers, Kevin Bacon, which was a surprise for more than just the contestants.

“Oh my God, it’s absolutely hilarious,” Gina says. “And me and Shaq both, like, fall to the ground. I think our reactions are quite literally in astonishment.” 

Lucky 13 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. 

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome second child
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are welcoming their second child.

Munn posted a collection of photos on Sunday including a shot alongside Mulaney holding their newborn, Méi June Mulaney. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier this month via a surrogate.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn wrote.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” she added.

The actress was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts in April 2023. Munn revealed in March that she underwent a double mastectomy among other surgeries in the months following her breast cancer diagnosis. She also opened up about undergoing a hysterectomy in the wake of her cancer treatment.

“When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel,” wrote Munn.

She continued to express gratitude for the gestational surrogate who carried Munn and Mulaney’s child.

“Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true,” she wrote. “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.”

She ended the post with a note clarifying the pronunciation of her newborn. “Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese,” she finished.

Mulaney also took to Instagram to celebrate the news writing, “We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much.”

Mulaney and Munn, who wed this year, also share a son, Malcolm, who they welcomed on Nov. 24, 2021.

 

