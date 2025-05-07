In brief: ‘We Were Liars’ teaser trailer, ‘The Studio’ renewed for season 2 and more
The teaser trailer for We Were Liars has arrived. Prime Video released the teaser for the upcoming series on Tuesday. The show is based on the popular young adult novel by E. Lockhart. Emily Alyn Lind stars as Cadence Sinclair in the show, which will premiere all eight episodes on June 18 …
Acapulco is coming to an end on Apple TV+. The series, which stars Eugenio Derbez, will debut its fourth and final season on July 23. It will have a two-episode premiere before dropping the rest of the episodes of the farewell season on the subsequent Wednesdays …
More of The Studio is on the way. The Apple TV+ comedy series has been renewed for season 2. Seth Rogen stars in the show, which he also co-created, writes on, directed and executive produces. The star-studded cast of the series also includes Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders …
Vampires beat video games at the box office this weekend.
Sinners, the Michael B. Jordan vampire thriller from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, knocked A Minecraft Movie out of the top spot this weekend, bringing in $45.6 million,Box Office Mojo reports.
According to Variety, Sinners now boasts the biggest debut numbers for a film based on an original idea — as opposed to a sequel or a previously existing piece of media, such as a book — since the 2019 horror film Us. That movie, written and directed by Jordan Peele, brought in $71 million.
A Minecraft Movie, which topped the box office for the past two weeks, slipped to number two with $41.3 million, making the film’s total box office gross now over $344 million.
Films rounding out the top five include The King of Kings at number three with $17.27 million; The Amateur at number four with $7.2 million; and Warfare at number five with $4.85 million.
The top 10 this week also includes a movie that’s two decades old. The 20th anniversary re-release of Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley, lands at number eight with $2.7 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Sinners – $45.6 million 2. A Minecraft Movie – $41.3 million 3. The King of Kings – $17.27 million 4. The Amateur – $7.2 million 5. Warfare – $4.85 million 6. Drop – $3.35 million 7. Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing -$2.76 million 8. Pride & Prejudice (20th Anniversary Re-Release) – $2.7 million 9. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 – $1.68 million 10. Snow White – $1.17 million
An investigation is underway after actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead alongside a dog in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, authorities said.
The couple was found Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check after their neighbor called and was concerned about their well-being, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no obvious signs of death. Their deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” due to all of the “circumstances surrounding” the scene, according to the search warrant affidavit.
The Academy Award-winning actor was found on the floor in the mud room, according to the search warrant. It appeared he fell suddenly, and he and his wife “showed obvious signs of death,” the document said.
Arakawa was found lying on her side on the floor in a bathroom, with a space heater near her body, according to the search warrant.
Her body showed signs of decomposition, the document said. There was mummification to her hands and feet, the document said.
On the counter near Arakawa was an opened prescription bottle, with pills scattered, according to the search warrant.
A German shepherd was found dead about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa, the document said.
But two other dogs were found alive. One healthy dog was near Arakawa and the other was located outside, according to the search warrant.
The Santa Fe City Fire Department found no signs of a possible carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, the document said. If there was carbon monoxide at the scene, it could have vented out of the home through the open front door before responders arrived.
New Mexico Gas Company also responded and “as of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence,” the document said.
A maintenance worker who initially responded to the home found the front door open, according to the search warrant affidavit. But there were no signs of forced entry and no signs items were taken or rummaged through, the document said.
Their manner and cause of death are not known, the document said.
The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
It seems Robert Pattinson may be heading to Arrakis.
The actor is being considered to join the cast of Dune 3, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that no formal offer has been sent, but there is strong interest for Pattinson to join the ensemble. There is no word on who he would play, although the role is expected to be significant.
This potential casting would add another A-lister to an already star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, FlorencePugh and Zendaya.
Director Denis Villeneuve is still putting the finishing touches on the script for the third installment of the film series based on Frank Herbert‘s sci-fi books. The franchise comes from Legendary and Warner Bros.
The Dune universe has been expanded into multiple formats. In addition to the films Dune and Dune: Part Two, a TV series set in the same universe launched in November 2024. Called Dune: Prophecy, it released on HBO and is available to stream on Max.
Dune 3 is expected to start filming in the summer.