In brief: ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 trailer and more
The official trailer for season 4 of Welcome to Wrexham has arrived. The docuseries follows Ryan Reynolds and RobMcElhenney‘s journey of purchasing the Welsh football club and turning the underdog team into successful winners. Season 4 premieres May 15 on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu …
Miles Teller is set to star in an upcoming romantic drama film called Winter Games for Paramount Pictures. According to Deadline, the movie will take place during the Winter Olympic Games and revolves around an overlooked skier and a self-sabotaging hockey legend. The duo’s romantic connection could threaten her chances to medal and his shot at a comeback. PaulDowns Colaizzo will direct the film from a script he wrote with Pat Cunnane …
Miami Vice is coming back. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is set to direct a new Miami Vice movie for Universal Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dan Gilroy will write the script for the upcoming film …
Walton Goggins and Scarlett Johansson will host the sketch comedy series for the last two shows of the season. Goggins is set to host the May 10 show with musical guest Arcade Fire while Johansson will host the May 17 finale episode with musical guest Bad Bunny.
As previously announced, Quinta Brunson will host the May 3 episode alongside musical guest Benson Boone.
Goggins makes his SNL debut as he hosts for the first time. This hosting gig comes after he’s finished a major role on season 3 of The White Lotus. Arcade Fire will give its sixth performance on the Studio 8H stage the same evening to promote the band’s upcoming album, Pink Elephant.
Johansson will mark her seventh time hosting SNL with her gig as host of the season finale. She is married to the show’s Weekend Update host, Colin Jost. Bad Bunny will mark his third performance on the program. He first appeared as a musical guest in 2021 and then pulled double duty as host and musical guest in October 2023.
Season 2 of The Last of Us has filled out more of its supporting cast. Variety first reported that Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke and Noah Lamanna are joining the show for the second season. While Pantoliano, Burke and Lamanna are playing characters who originated in the video game of the same name, Ubach, Ahlers and Park are playing characters who were created for the show …
Sam Worthington will star in an upcoming Netflix limited series called I Will Find You. Deadline reports the eight-episode series is based on Harlan Coben‘s bestselling novel of the same name and is the first greenlighted U.S. adaptation of a Coben book under his exclusive deal with Netflix …
Matthew Modine is entering the Monsterverse. He is the latest actor to join the next theatrical Legendary film based around the monsters Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a world-ending threat, Deadline reports. Modine joins previously announced stars Dan Stevens, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell and Delroy Lindo …
We now have an airdate for the 2025 Emmys. CBS and the Television Academy announced that the 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast on Sept. 14 on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ …
Noah Wyle is back in scrubs in the new medical drama series The Pitt.
He plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the Max series, which drops new episodes every Wednesday. Each episode of The Pitt covers one hour in a single 15-hour emergency department shift at a hospital in Pittsburgh.
Wyle, who also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series, told ABC Audio the entire team made it their mission to create “the most accurate medical show that’s ever been on TV” and to shine a spotlight on the medical community for two reasons.
“One, to underscore how fragile our system is and how vulnerable we are to another pandemic and a real strain on that system. And also to shine a spotlight on a population that’s been working tirelessly for the last five years without a break under extremely difficult circumstances,” Wyle said. “They really deserve our gratitude and respect.”
Wyle, who played Dr. John Carter on the series ER, said its important to tell the stories of the medical workers who have post-traumatic stress disorder after the many years of working during the COVID pandemic.
“Nobody can do this kind of work and not take on, in some form, the aggregate pain and suffering of everybody’s worst day that you are experiencing multiple times an hour over a 15-hour shift,” Wyle said.
The actor noted that “it’s been really gratifying and somewhat intense to sort of have this show serve as a lightning rod for people to begin those conversations that they haven’t been able to have for a while.” Now, Wyle said, with this show as a point of reference, they are able to articulate their feelings.
And now that The Pitt, which premiered on Jan. 9, has been out for a couple months, Wyle says fans who are doctors have shared “really profound” stories of their own experiences with him.
“It proves the thesis, and it makes us feel like the idea has been validated,” Wyle said. “That there was a thirst for this kind of show on TV, a real need to depict humanity in this way again. And I’m really happy that it’s resonating.”