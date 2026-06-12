In brief: ‘Widow’s Bay’ renewed, ‘Lioness’ season 3 teaser, and more

In brief: ‘Widow’s Bay’ renewed, ‘Lioness’ season 3 teaser, and more

Widow’s Bay has been renewed for season 2. Apple TV announced the news ahead of the horror comedy series’ first season finale, which airs June 17. The show stars Matthew Rhys as the mayor of a New England town that may or may not be cursed …

Lucy Score’s bestselling book Things We Never Got Over is becoming a TV series. Prime Video has given a series order to the project from showrunners Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, who also penned the first episode. The premise follows a runaway bride who ends up in a small Virginia town where she meets a sexy but grumpy local …

The official teaser for season 3 of Lioness has been released. The spy thriller from Yellowstone hitmaker Taylor Sheridan stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña as two CIA operatives running a program where female undercover agents help bring down terrorist organizations. Season 3 premieres Aug. 2 on Paramount+ …

We have our first teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Gatto. The new animated film follows the adventures of a Venetian cat named Nero. Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne lead the voice cast. Gatto lands in theaters on March 5, 2027. Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News …


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In brief: ‘Dutton Ranch’ is Paramount+’s biggest original series launch and more
In brief: ‘Dutton Ranch’ is Paramount+’s biggest original series launch and more

Dutton Ranch has made Paramount+ history. The Yellowstone spinoff garnered the biggest original series launch in the streaming service’s history, according to numbers from the company. It generated 12.9 million global streaming views in the seven days following its premiere …

We now know which theater the Evita Broadway revival starring Rachel Zegler will take place in. The venue for the previously-announced production will be New York’s Winter Garden Theatre. Performances begin on Feb. 27, 2027, with an opening night of March 25, 2027. Jamie Lloyd directs the revival of the Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical …

Paddington Bear is one step closer to coming back to the big screen. Variety reports that a new pair of writers have signed on to write the British icon’s latest film adventure. Armando Iannucci, the Emmy winner and Oscar nominee known for creating Veep, will be joined by his fellow Emmy winner and Veep writer Simon Blackwell to pen Paddington 4. Additionally, the outlet reports Dougal Wilson, who helmed Paddington in Peru, is in talks to return for the fourth film …

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Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4
Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4
Ben Kingsley attends Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ New York screening at The Plaza Hotel on Aug. 14, 2025, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

A few new guests are checking into The White Lotus.

Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang have joined the season 4 cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series. The news was announced in a post to the network’s Instagram on Monday.

“New company is on the way. #TheWhiteLotus season 4 welcomes Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang,” HBO’s post reads.

These new casting announcements come after production has already started in the French Riviera.

The star-studded season 4 cast also includes Laura Dern, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Ari Graynor, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka and Kumail Nanjiani. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

This new season’s plot will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, where it will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week. It is set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Additionally, some filming will take place in Paris, although the main story remains along the Côte d’Azur.

The hotels that will be featured in this season of the show are the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will be the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, which will be the White Lotus Cannes.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

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Kate Winslet in talks to join ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’: Report
Kate Winslet in talks to join ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’: Report
Kate Winslet attends the ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ premiere at Windsor Castle on Jan. 28, 2026, in Windsor, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate Winslet might just be making her way to The Shire.

The Oscar winner is in talks to star as the female lead in the upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Deadline reports. The specific role she would play has not been revealed.

Warner Bros. Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

The upcoming film is set to debut in movie theaters on Dec. 17, 2027. Andy Serkis, who has played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings franchise for decades, will direct it.

Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will produce The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with the studio saying the creatives will be on board every step of the way.

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” Serkis said at the time the project was announced.

Jackson, Walsh and Boyens also shared a joint statement. 

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!” they said.

Sir Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf the Grey in the original trilogy, revealed details about the upcoming film at the For the Love of Fantasy fan event in August 2025.

“I hear there’s going to be another movie based in Middle-earth, and it’s going to start filming in May. It’s going to be directed by Gollum, and it’s all about Gollum,” McKellen said.

“I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: There’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s a character in the movie called Gandalf,” McKellen said. “Apart from that, my lips are sealed!”

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