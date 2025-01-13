In brief: Will Ferrell explains why he dressed up like Buddy the Elf at NHL game and more

Will Ferrell has explained why he appeared in costume as Buddy the Elf at a Los Angeles Kings game in December. “That was just — I get these weird ideas every now and then,” Ferrell said while guesting on the New Heights podcast. “I said, ‘Gosh, over the break, it’d be funny if I just got a Buddy the Elf costume and didn’t shave for like a week and I’m just sitting there with a candy cigarette — it’s just a candy cigarette! — and I’m just gonna sit there for a period and see how people react,’” he recalled. “And that was it.” …

Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho‘s latest movie, Mickey 17, will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Deadline confirmed that the film, which stars Robert Pattinson as a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice world in space, will premiere at the festival, but that it will likely have a South Korean premiere prior to the festival …

Warwick Davis is going to be awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, the British Academy’s highest honor. The Star Wars and Harry Potter actor will receive the honor at the BAFTA film awards on Feb. 16. “I accept this Fellowship in honor of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset,” Davis said. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible honor. I look forward to continuing to champion fresh perspectives, advocate for better representation, and inspire the next generation of storytellers to dream big.” …

‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: A suitor tells Joan he’s ‘not in love’ with her
Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos and her remaining men traveled to French Polynesia and explored the islands of Tahiti during their meaningful overnight dates.

This week marked part one of the Golden Bachelorette finale, and before the dates, Vassos said she had a connection with all three of her suitors: Pascal, Guy and Chock.

Vassos also said that she wanted to use each date as a way to get to know each man on a more emotional level without cameras present.

On her first date, she and Guy explored the island of Mo’orea on a boat and had a romantic dinner. Guy recalled his hometown date with Vassos last week and told her how his family adored her. He also told her about how he’s been thinking more about their future together.

Her second overnight date was with Chock, who has appeared to be her strongest connection throughout the season. The couple explored the island on an ATV and had a romantic dinner on a cruise ship. Vassos expressed to Chock how much he was on her mind, and Chock told her that he was “falling in love” with her. The end of their date left Vassos feeling “confident” in their connection.

Vassos’ final date with Pascal included Tahitian dancing and a Tahitian feast. During their date, they participated in a traditional Tahitian bonding ceremony, where they each “released” their fears in the ocean.

Following the ceremony, the salon owner from Chicago opened up to Vassos about the difficult time he’s been having and while he cares about her, he told her that he’s “not in love” with her.

In the end, Pascal cut the date short, leaving Vassos feeling “unlovable” and questioning whether she’ll be able to find love again.

Stay tuned to see if Vassos’ journey to finding love gets a happily ever after. But first, all the men are reuniting next week for the men tell all episode.

In Brief: Robert Pattinson reteaming with Christopher Nolan, and more
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with his Tenet director Christopher Nolan again, according to Variety. The actor is reportedly joining the filmmaker’s secretive next project at Universal Pictures. The cast already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya

Storm Reid won’t be returning to Euphoria for season 3. The actress, who played Gia, the younger sister of Zendaya’s character, Rue, confirmed the news to Rotten Tomatoes on the Governors Awards red carpet. “Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO,” she said. The third season is set to begin production in January …

Emily is heading back to Paris. According to Variety, the fifth season of the Lily Collins-starring Netflix series will begin filming in May. It will also partly shoot in Rome. Collins will return alongside co-star Lucas Bravo, who plays French chef Gabriel in the series …

In brief: Sophie Turner circling ‘Tomb Raider’ series, and more
Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is reportedly in talks to play Laura Croft in Prime Video’s series adaptation of the video game franchise Tomb Raider, according to Deadline. The series has been a pet project for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who’ll write and executive produce the project. “Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” Waller-Bridge said back in May. Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played the titular character on the big screen …

Hoda Kotb, who announced back in September that she would be leaving NBC’s TODAY show, revealed on the Thursday episode that her last day will be Jan. 10. It was also announced that Craig Melvin will be taking over as Savannah Guthrie‘s co-host on Jan. 13. Melvin will continue to serve as a third-hour co-host alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. TODAY‘s fourth hour, which Kotb currently co-hosts alongside Jenna Bush Hager, will become TODAY with Jenna & Friends starting Jan. 13. The show will feature a rotating cast of fill-in co-hosts until a permanent host is named …

Haley Lu Richardson has been tapped to star opposite Emilia Clarke in the upcoming Peacock series Ponies, according to Variety. The series takes place in 1977 Moscow, centering on two “ponies,” or “persons of no interest” in intelligence speak. The pair “work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives,” per the streaming service …

