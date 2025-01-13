In brief: Will Ferrell explains why he dressed up like Buddy the Elf at NHL game and more

Will Ferrell has explained why he appeared in costume as Buddy the Elf at a Los Angeles Kings game in December. “That was just — I get these weird ideas every now and then,” Ferrell said while guesting on the New Heights podcast. “I said, ‘Gosh, over the break, it’d be funny if I just got a Buddy the Elf costume and didn’t shave for like a week and I’m just sitting there with a candy cigarette — it’s just a candy cigarette! — and I’m just gonna sit there for a period and see how people react,’” he recalled. “And that was it.” …
Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho‘s latest movie, Mickey 17, will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Deadline confirmed that the film, which stars Robert Pattinson as a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice world in space, will premiere at the festival, but that it will likely have a South Korean premiere prior to the festival …
Warwick Davis is going to be awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, the British Academy’s highest honor. The Star Wars and Harry Potter actor will receive the honor at the BAFTA film awards on Feb. 16. “I accept this Fellowship in honor of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset,” Davis said. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible honor. I look forward to continuing to champion fresh perspectives, advocate for better representation, and inspire the next generation of storytellers to dream big.” …
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.