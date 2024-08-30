In brief: Witney Carson join ‘DWTS’ season 33, ‘Wizards Beyond Wavery Place’ sets premiere date and more

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson announced in a video message on Good Morning America that she’ll be returning to the ballroom for the show’s 33rd season. “Just you wait until you hear who my partner is. He will sweep you off your feet. We are so ready to get that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy,” she continued. Carson and dance partner Alfonso Ribeiro took home the trophy in 2014. Ribeiro, who now hosts the show, will also return this season, along with co-host Julianne Hough and judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. The Dancing with the Stars cast for season 33 will be exclusively announced on GMA Sept. 4. The new season premieres Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …

“We finally did it. We finally found the gold,” Chase Stokes‘ John B says in a new trailer for Netflix’s Outer Banks, which dropped Aug. 29. “That’s where the story should have ended. But really, it’s just the beginning.” The series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. After finding the treasure in season 3, the Pogues are committed to having a normal life, but soon accept a proposal to go on a brand new treasure-hunting adventure. The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 debut Oct. 10, with the second five coming Nov. 7 …

The White LotusLeo Woodall has been tapped to star alongside Dustin Hoffman in the upcoming crime thriller Tuner, according to Deadline. The movie follows “a talented piano tuner whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his meticulous skills for tuning pianos can equally be applied to cracking safes,” per the outlet …

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel series to the original Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney, is set to premiere with two episodes on Oct. 29, according to Deadline. It was also announced that Disney Channel alums Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel will be directing episodes in season 1. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows David Henrie as an adult version of his Justin Russo character, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, but is forced to dust off his magical skills to mentor Billie, a wizard-in-training played by Janice LeAnn Brown. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Demi Moore horror pic ‘The Substance’ to kick off Toronto Film Fest’s Midnight Madness selections
The Substance, a body horror movie starring Demi Moore that received a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes International Film Festival, will have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival Sept. 5.

The pic will kick off the festival’s annual salute to all things shocking, its Midnight Madness lineup: “10 titles that celebrate the best in action, horror, shock, and fantasy cinema with midnight premieres at the historic (and allegedly haunted) Royal Alexandra Theatre,” according to organizers. 

The Substance also stars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, and writer-director Coralie Fargeat‘s film has Moore playing an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to inject herself with a mysterious serum that shares the title’s name.

However, and as expected, it turns out to be too good to be true. 

In a short video introducing this year’s Midnight Madness lineup, its lead programmer, Peter Kuplowsky, called the movie a masterpiece, adding, “It’s as good as you’ve heard.”

The movie comes to theaters nationwide on Sept. 20.

In Brief: ‘Frozen 3’ coming in November of 2027, and more
FX has revealed Sept. 25 as the premiere date for Ryan Murphy‘s new horror drama series Grotesquerie. The plot follows a detective and a nun— played respectively by Niecy Nash-Betts and Micaela Diamond — as they investigate “a series of heinous crimes” that “are eerily personal,” while dealing with their own personal problems. Together, they uncover “a sinister web that raises more questions than answers.” The cast also includes Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin and Travis Kelce

The Holdovers breakout star Dominic Sessa is in talks to portray celebrity chef and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain in the biopic Tony, according to Variety. Bourdain died by suicide in 2018. The No Reservations and Parts Unknown host was previously the subject of the documentary Roadrunner, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2021 …

Disney’s Frozen 3 will slide into theaters Nov. 24, 2027, the studio has confirmed. The original Frozen became a huge box office hit in 2013, grossing nearly $1.3 billion worldwide and earning two Academy Awards. The 2019 sequel did even better, earning $1.45 billion. Disney also announced that the Pixar movie Hoppers, a comedy about a young girl who uses technology to understand the inner thoughts of animals, will hit theaters March 6, 2026. Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan lead the voice cast. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

 

‘Marty Supreme’: Timothée Chalamet will go from playing music superstar Bob Dylan to a ping-pong wizard
In a post from the Oscar-winning studio, A24 broke the news it will be releasing Josh Safdie‘s forthcoming movie Marty Supreme, for which ABC Audio has confirmed Timothée Chalamet is in final talks to star and produce. 

The social media post came with a black-and-white photo of a ping-pong ball.

While Variety reports Chalamet will be playing Marty Reisman, a former ping-pong-playing hustler who became a world champion and pop culture star, A24 tells ABC Audio the project “is not a biopic of Marty Reisman,” calling it a “fictionalized original work.”

A24 also confirmed Marty Supreme was written by Safdie and frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein.

Chalamet recently wrapped work on A Complete Unknown, in which he portrayed a much more famous star: Bob Dylan.

