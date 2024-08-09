In Brief: ‘Wolfs’ with Clooney and Pitt already getting a sequel, and more

In Brief: ‘Wolfs’ with Clooney and Pitt already getting a sequel, and more

Hulu has dropped the trailer for season 2 of the romantic drama Tell Me Lies. The new season picks up with Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco — played respectively by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White — returning to college and picking up their addictive dynamic, despite not speaking after breaking up at the start of the summer. Meanwhile, their friends must deal with the fallout from their breakup and the unexpected impact it has on their lives. Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis return for season 2, along with newcomer Thomas Doherty, who plays Lucy’s new love interest. Tell Me Lies returns with two episodes Sept. 4 on Hulu …

Netflix has announced Oct. 31 as the premiere date for season 2 of The Diplomat. After Kate — played by Keri Russell — learned that Britain’s prime minister was responsible for the attack on one of its warships, she’ll have to prove it in season 2, series creator Debora Cahn tells Netflix’s Tudum. She’ll also have to contend with the bomb that exploded in the season 1 finale, in which Kate’s colleagues and her estranged husband, portrayed by Rufus Sewell, “are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest. The marriage she thought was over, the relationship she thought was beginning … all of it, in pieces.” Allison Janney will join the cast for season 2, playing Vice President Grace Penn …

The Apple TV+ comedy thriller Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is already getting a sequel ahead of its premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival, kicking off Aug. 28, with Wolfs helmer Jon Watts to write and direct the follow-up. Wolfs features Clooney as “a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime,” per the streaming service. “But when a second fixer — played by Pitt — shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.” Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan also star. Wolfs opens in limited release Sept. 20 and streams on Apple TV+ Sep. 27 …

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Eddie Murphy says ‘Shrek 5’ is a go, reveals Donkey spin-off film
Eddie Murphy says ‘Shrek 5’ is a go, reveals Donkey spin-off film
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Get your celebratory waffles ready: Eddie Murphy is returning to the land of Far Far Away.

In an interview with Collider released Monday, the actor revealed he will voice the beloved animated character Donkey in two brand-new movies set in the Shrek universe. One will be Shrek 5, and the other is a Donkey spin-off film.

In fact, Murphy says he’s already been in the recording booth for the fifth Shrek film.

“We started doing Shrek four or five months ago, I think,” Murphy said. “I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up.”

Murphy also expressed excitement about his character finally getting to lead his own film. “Donkey’s gonna have his own movie,” he said. “We’re gonna do Donkey [movie] as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey.”

He made sure to clarify that the two films are not being made at the same time.

“I started recording Shrek, I think it’s coming out in 2025. And we’re doing a Donkey one next,” Murphy said.

The first Shrek film released in 2001. It was the first-ever winner of the Best Animated Feature Academy Award. Its three sequels were subsequently released in 2004, 2007 and 2010.

The Shrek franchise expanded in 2011 with the release of Puss and Boots. Its sequel, Puss and Boots: The Last Wish, hit theaters in 2022. Murphy’s Donkey and Mike Myers‘ Shrek appeared in a brief, silent cameo in the movie, causing fans to speculate about a possible fifth Shrek film — one that Murphy has now seemingly confirmed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marvel Studios boss says ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shows how Robert Downey Jr. could return to the MCU
Marvel Studios boss says ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shows how Robert Downey Jr. could return to the MCU
Marvel Studios

In 2017, Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws for good with the Oscar-nominated Logan

However, as the story goes, he saw his buddy Ryan Reynolds‘ original Deadpool in theaters and started to feel he’d made a mistake, potentially shorting fans on their fan-favorite comics tag team. 

Fast forward to today, and Deadpool & Wolverine is headed to theaters Friday.

For Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, that proves anything is possible — including taking up Robert Downey Jr. on a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his Tony Stark’s world-saving sacrifice in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame

Although Downey was initially cool on the idea — and Feige told Vanity Fair he’d never “magically undo” Iron Man’s Endgame‘s sacrifice — as reported, Downey had a change of heart

So has Feige, he tells Discussing Film, but there’s a but. “How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine.” 

He adds, “We’re just proud that we … have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role … is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken.”

Indeed, without giving away spoilers, Deadpool & Wolverine brings a veritable toy box full of superheroes back to the big screen, so as Feige says, ” … what’s to come? We’ll see.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Melissa Joan Hart, Soleil Moon Frye have mini ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ reunion
Melissa Joan Hart, Soleil Moon Frye have mini ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ reunion
Paul Archuleta/Film Magic via Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye are soaking up the sun in a cute new snap.

On Instagram, Hart shared a sweet photo with Frye, showing them at Lake Tahoe in California.

The duo starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch together where Hart portrayed Sabrina Spellman and Frye played Roxie King.

“Hanging out with this dear friend @moonfrye during some much appreciated Tahoe time!” Hart wrote in the caption of the post. “Our happy place!”

Hart also shared a photo of herself lounging around and wearing a patriotic look for the Fourth of July holiday at what appears to be a beach.

The beloved Sabrina the Teenage Witch television show wrapped in 2003, but since then, the cast has still made it a point to get together whenever they get the chance.

In March 2023, several stars from the show, including Hart, Jenna Leigh Green, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea, reunited at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, where they all participated in a panel.

In 2021, the show celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.