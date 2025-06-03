In brief: ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ podcast to end and more

WTF with Marc Maron is coming to a close. The podcast, which launched in 2009 and has produced almost 2,000 episodes, is set to end this fall. Maron made the announcement in an episode released Monday. “Sixteen years we’ve been doing this, and we’ve decided that we had a great run. Now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. WTF is coming to an end. It’s our decision. We’ll have our final episode sometime in the fall.” …

The upcoming Prime Video series Carrie has announced its cast. Deadline reports Summer Howell has been cast as the titular Carrie White, while Matthew Lillard also joins as Principal Grayle. The show will be a TV adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name. It’s described as a reimagining of the story we know about high school misfit Carrie White and the emergence of her mysterious telekinetic powers …

Andrew Scott has joined Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming legal thriller A Place in Hell, according to Deadline. Chloe Domont wrote and will direct the film, which follows two women who work at a high-profile criminal law firm …

The teaser trailer for ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ has arrived
Rory Mulvey/Focus Features

It’s time to say goodbye to the Crawley family in the teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Focus Features released the teaser for the upcoming film on Monday. It shows off the cinematic return of the Crawleys and their staff as they step into the 1930s.

“As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter,” according to its official synopsis.

This marks the third and final film based on the PBS period drama series created by Julian Fellowes. Simon Curtis directed Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale from a script written by Fellowes.

The familiar cast of characters includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery, joined by Paul Giamatti, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West and Simon Russell Beale.

The late Maggie Smith‘s presence looms large in the trailer. A portrait of her character, Violet Crawley, hangs prominently in the mansion. We see an emotional moment where Dockery’s Lady Mary poignantly gazes up at it.

The trailer ends with Robert Crawley, played by Bonneville, kissing his hand and placing it on the side of Grantham Estate in a farewell gesture.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives in theaters on Sept. 12.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 premiering in May
FX

FX has revealed the season 4 premiere date for Welcome to Wrexham.

The fourth season of the docuseries from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will premiere with two episodes on May 15. The episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Emmy-winning show follows the famous friends, who navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. They first purchased the underdog team the Red Dragons in 2020 in hopes of turning it into a success story.

The fourth season will follow the team as they take on the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

Popular video game ﻿’Elden Ring’﻿ to become a live-action film
Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, in partnership with film company A24, has announced that a live-action film adaptation of the popular video game Elden Ring is in the works. 

The project will be helmed by writer and director Alex Garland, known for his work leading films Civil War, Ex Machina and Annihilation. Garland rose to prominence in the late 1990s with his award-winning book, The Beach. 

Elden Ring, the brainchild of Japanese game developer FromSoftware, is an action role-playing game set in an authentic dark fantasy world, as described in a statement. “The game allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges.”

The game was originally released in February 2022, and more than 30 million units have been shipped worldwide, Bandai Namco said.

No cast or release date information has been revealed yet. Fans can, however, look forward to Elden Ring Nightreign, a spinoff action game set for release on May 30. 
 

 

