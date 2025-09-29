In brief: WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in film ‘Highlander’ and more

In brief: WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in film ‘Highlander’ and more

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is taking his talents to the big screen. Deadline reports that McIntyre has joined the cast of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Highlander. He will play Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill‘s character. The film is being directed by Chad Stahelski and also stars Russell CroweMarisa AbelaKaren GillanDjimon HounsouMax Zhang and Dave Bautista …

Luke Wilson has joined Will Ferrell‘s upcoming Netflix series. The currently-untitled show will be Ferrell’s first-ever TV comedy, where he will star as a fictional golf legend. Wilson will play a fellow golf pro who has beaten Ferrell’s character at the tour championship twice before. Molly Shannon will also star in the 10-episode series …

Speaking of Netflix, its series The Diplomat has upped stars Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford to series regulars for the upcoming fourth season. This comes ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on Oct. 16 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Verity’ film gets new release date and more
In brief: ‘Verity’ film gets new release date and more

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s novel Verity has a new release date. The movie will now release on Oct. 2, 2026, Deadline reports. It was originally scheduled to release on May 15, 2026. Michael Showalter directs the film, which will star Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett

Guy Ritchie is no longer directing Road House 2. The director has exited the Amazon MGM film, according to Variety. Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his starring role as Dalton in the film, which begins production in September. Will Beall wrote the script for the upcoming sequel …

Dr. Collins will not be a part of The Pitt season 2. Tracy Ifeachor is not returning for season 2 of the hit medical drama, Deadline reports. Ifeachor portrayed the fourth-year resident during season 1. The news that she will not return for season 2 comes after Ifeachor shared on Instagram that it was a “blessing” to play Dr. Collins during season 1 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert among 2025 Emmy presenters
Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert among 2025 Emmy presenters
A graphic for the 77th Emmy Awards. (CBS)

Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Colbert are among the big names set to present at the 77th Emmy Awards.

CBS and the Television Academy announced on Tuesday the stars who will present the golden statuettes at Sunday’s award ceremony.

Among the presenters are Tina FeySterling K. BrownElizabeth BanksIke BarinholtzAngela BassettJason BatemanKathy BatesKristen BellJennifer CoolidgeAlan CummingEric DaneColman DomingoWalton GogginsTony GoldwynKathryn HahnJustin HartleyJude LawJames MarsdenLeanne MorganJulianne NicholsonSarah PaulsonParker PoseyJeff ProbstPhylicia RashadHiroyuki SanadaAnna SawaiMichael SchurSofia Vergara and Jesse Williams.

There will also be a Gilmore Girls reunion, as both Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are set to present ahead of the 25th anniversary of the beloved drama series.

Another TV mother-daughter duo presenting are Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. As for other presenters, Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are set to take the stage, as are Charlie Hunnam and Evan Peters. Hunnam is the star of the upcoming season of Netflix’s Monster series, while Peters is the show’s original lead.

Comedian Nate Bargatze hosts the Emmys live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sunday. It airs on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ poster and more
In brief: Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ poster and more

The poster for Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey has been revealed. Universal Pictures released the film’s poster to its socials on Wednesday, which shows the film’s title above a sculpted head. The tagline “Defy the Gods” is written above the premiere date of July 17, 2026. “A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie,” Universal’s Instagram caption reads …

The theme for Big Brother season 27 has been announced. CBS revealed that the theme will be BIG BROTHER: A Summer of Mystery. The Big Brother house has been transformed into Hotel Mystère, where secrets can be found behind every door. New twists for the season have also been announced. The premiere will find the houseguests shocked by the arrival of a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and a mystery houseguest, whose identity remains under wraps (at least for now). Big Brother season 27 premieres on July 13 …

Amy Sedaris has joined an upcoming series centered on Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Variety reports that Sedaris has joined the cast of an upcoming Disney+ series about the animated Disney character. The show will be a hybrid of animation and live-action …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.