In brief: WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in film ‘Highlander’ and more

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is taking his talents to the big screen. Deadline reports that McIntyre has joined the cast of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Highlander. He will play Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill‘s character. The film is being directed by Chad Stahelski and also stars Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang and Dave Bautista …

Luke Wilson has joined Will Ferrell‘s upcoming Netflix series. The currently-untitled show will be Ferrell’s first-ever TV comedy, where he will star as a fictional golf legend. Wilson will play a fellow golf pro who has beaten Ferrell’s character at the tour championship twice before. Molly Shannon will also star in the 10-episode series …

Speaking of Netflix, its series The Diplomat has upped stars Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford to series regulars for the upcoming fourth season. This comes ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on Oct. 16 …

