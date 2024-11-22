In brief: ‘XO, Kitty’ gets season 2 premiere date, and more

Netflix has announced Jan. 16 as the premiere date for season 2 of its To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff, XO, Kitty. The new season, filmed in Seoul, South Korea, “will follow Kitty — played by Anna Cathcart — as she returns to high school for a new semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS),” according to the streaming service. Season 2 will also introduce three new characters: Stella, Praveena and Jin — played respectively by Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin and Joshua Lee

Starz has revealed Jan. 17 as the premiere date for its steamy, seductive thriller The Couple Next Door, along with a teaser trailer. The series follows a couple, played by The Illusionist‘s Eleanor Tomlinson and How to Get Away with Murder‘s Alfred Enoch, who move into the upscale neighborhood and strike up a friendship with the couple next door, portrayed by Outlander‘s Sam Heughan and Pennyworth‘s Jessica De Gouw, per Starz. The two couples grow increasingly close to each other and become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever. The Couple Next Door will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms …

The Social Network‘s Jesse Eisenberg has lined up his next film, an untitled musical comedy starring The Room Next Door‘s Julianne Moore and The HoldoversPaul Giamatti, according to Deadline. The feature, directed by Eisenberg from his own script, “follows a shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a local production of an original musical. Under the spell of the strong-willed and enigmatic director, she loses herself in the role and the high-stakes world of this community theater production,” per the outlet …

Disney+ has greenlit a second season of the Korean sci-fi fantasy series Moving, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the popular webtoon created by Kang Full, Moving centers on three teenagers with genetic superhuman abilities and their parents who protect them from a group of South Korean spies. The series features some of the biggest names in Korean film and television, including Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo and Zo In-sung. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Ariana, Cynthia and flying monkeys, oh my: Universal Pictures conjures up eye-popping trailer to ‘Wicked’
Universal Pictures

Universal has dropped the most detailed look yet at its star-studded movie adaptation of the smash musical Wicked.

The movie from director Jon M. Chu stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as, respectively, Glinda and Elphaba aka the Good and Wicked witches of Oz.

The trailer shows the pair meeting and green-skinned Elphaba’s struggle to fit in — even as her “extraordinary” powers are cultivated by Michelle Yeoh‘s Madam Morrible. 

In the coming attraction, both young witches go off to see the Wizard — that is, Jeff Goldblum as the avatar behind a fearsome mechanical face — and yes, they follow the Yellow Brick Road to get there at his direction.

However, he’s scheming an opportunity in splitting the pair apart. “The best way to bring folks together is to give ’em a real good enemy,” he purrs. 

At this, Erivo is seen donning a pointy black hat and apparently breaking bad, flying through the window on a broom.

“It’s the wizard who should be afraid of me!” she later says defiantly.

And while the show’s celebrated music is heard throughout, both Erivo and Grande are heard — but not seen — at the close, blowing the doors off the climax of the production’s showstopper “Defying Gravity.”

The first part of the two-part epic opens in theaters Nov. 22; part two is slated for a Nov. 26, 2025, release.

Michelle Yeoh on her infertility journey, why she feels ‘very blessed’ in life
ABC

Michelle Yeoh is opening up about her infertility journey.

Yeoh appeared on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour podcast Monday, and discussed her desire to have children and how she learned to live with no regrets when children weren’t a possibility.

“I always wanted to have children,” Yeoh said. “It didn’t happen, so I went and did fertility … I think that that’s the worst moment to go through … every month you feel like such a failure.”

“And I think at some point, you stop blaming yourself and go, you know, ‘There are certain things in your body that doesn’t function in a certain way. That’s how it is,'” she continued. “You just have to let go and move on. And I think you come to a point where you just have to stop blaming you.”

Yeoh said not being able to have children was “the main factor” in her divorce from her first husband, Hong Kong entrepreneur Dickson Poon. The two were married from 1988 to 1992.

Yeoh married her second husband, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, in July 2023 after a nearly two-decade engagement. They welcomed a grandson, whom Yeoh called “a little miracle,” on New Year’s Day 2024.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once alum said having a grandchild makes her feel that she’s “still very, very blessed, because you do have a baby in your life.”

In a separate interview with The Sunday Times published Sunday, Yeoh said not having her own child is “the biggest sadness in my life,” but said she focuses on the “beauty” of having six godchildren, as well as many nephews and nieces.

“I don’t live with regrets because I have always given it my 110 percent,” she said. “You have to learn to let go, and sometimes letting go helps you move forward.”

 

In brief: Chris Hemsworth circling Disney’s Prince Charming movie and more
Chris Hemsworth, star of Marvel’s Thor and Avengers films, is in talks to play the titular character in Disney’s upcoming Prince Charming movie, according to Variety. Plot details have yet to be revealed, including whether the film will be live or animated. Wonka filmmaker Paul King is set to direct. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Netflix has given Virgin River an early season 7 renewal ahead of its season 6 premiere on Dec. 19, the streaming service has announced. Season 6 will follow Mel and Jack, played respectively by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, as they take the next steps leading up to their wedding. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith tells Netflix’s Tudum, “I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. … Season 7 will explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.” …

Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Minari, has joined the season 2 cast of the Netflix anthology series Beef, opposite Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, the streamer has announced. Season 2, per Netflix, will center on a young couple that “witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.” The first season of Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, took home eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series …

Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack will guest star in season 2 of CBS’ Elsbeth, according to Variety. Metcalf will appear in the series’ eighth episode as Regina Coburn, “the star of a police procedural who yearns for artistic fulfillment after playing a no-nonsense, hardened detective for two decades,” per CBS. The following episode with feature McCormack as Tom Murphy, “the charismatic and charming founder of Heiwa Zen Center, an upscale holistic wellness retreat that caters to the one-percent.” Elsbeth follows Carrie Preston‘s titular character, Elsbeth Tascioni, a role she previously played on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, as she leaves Chicago and heads to New York for a new investigative role …

