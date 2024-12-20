In brief: ‘You’ fifth, final season to hit Netflix in 2025 and more

In brief: ‘You’ fifth, final season to hit Netflix in 2025 and more

Hello there, You. Season 5 of the series starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg will arrive on Netflix in 2025, the streamer confirmed on Thursday. It was renewed for its fifth and final season back in March 2023. Along with Badgley, season 5 will star Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews, with Baby Reindeer breakout star Nava Mau guesting as Detective Marquez …

It seems there are even more lies to tell. The Hulu series Tell Me Lies has been renewed for a third season. The renewal of the popular show, which stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, comes a little over two months after the season 2 finale was released. Much like the first season, the sophomore one ended on a cliff-hanger twist. The show’s creator, Meaghan Oppenheimer, has also just signed an overall deal with 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios …

There’s even more Sonic headed our way. Paramount is going forward with a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Variety reports. The news comes just as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 goes into previews at movie theaters, ahead of its weekend release. Jeff Fowler has directed all three Sonic live-action films, with Ben Schwartz lending his voice to the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey starring as the evil Dr. Robotnik …
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz dead following health struggles
‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz dead following health struggles
Fritz and Wolfe in 2015 – Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Frank Fritz, who along with Mike Wolfe scoured the country for hidden treasures on History’s American Pickers, has died, Wolfe announced on Instagram “with a broken heart.”

According to his birth date on IMDB, Fritz would have turned 59 on Oct. 11.

Wolfe did not disclose a cause of death, but noted he was with his friend when he passed away Tuesday evening. Fritz had various health issues, including Crohn’s disease and chronic back pain, before he suffered a severe stroke in 2022.

“I’ve know [sic] Frank for more then [sic] half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny,” Wolfe wrote. “The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures,” he continued in part. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your [sic] in a better place.”

American Pickers launched in 2010 and Fritz starred in more than 300 episodes, until the 2020 season, when his health forced him to step away. 

Bill Stankey, whose company Westport Entertainment produced the series, tells ABC Audio, “Frank Fritz was an exceptional human being. He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met.”

Stankey added, “He was the anchor of American Pickers. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Heidi Klum wows as E.T. at her 2024 Halloween party
Heidi Klum wows as E.T. at her 2024 Halloween party
TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Heidi Klum once again pulled out all the stops for her highly anticipated annual Halloween party, showing up as E.T. in a costume that has everyone talking.

The supermodel and TV host keeps her fans on their toes and eagerly awaiting her big costume reveal each year. This year, she took her signature extravagance to new heights with her nostalgic ’80s costume, a choice that underscores her reputation as the “Queen of Halloween.”

“HEIDI HALLOWEEN 2024 OUT OF THIS WORLD,” Klum shared in a post on Instagram Thursday night, showcasing the big reveal of her costume inspired by the hit 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Her look stands out as one of the night’s highlights, with makeup elements and eye-catching details that look like they came straight out of Steven Spielberg‘s iconic film.

Klum’s party is always the season’s must-attend event, drawing celebrities in their best Halloween attire.

This isn’t Klum’s first time making a splash at her annual bash. Known for her elaborate, jaw-dropping costumes, the model has turned Halloween into her personal runway, transforming into otherworldly creatures and larger-than-life characters, such as a peacock and a giant worm in past years.

She’s also donned costumes such as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as well as the werewolf from Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” music video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Baby on Broadway: ﻿’Dirty Dancing’ ﻿musical in the works
Baby on Broadway: ﻿’Dirty Dancing’ ﻿musical in the works
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Nobody puts Baby in a corner, but she’ll soon be headed to Broadway.

A musical adaptation of the film Dirty Dancing is in the works. The production, simply titled Dirty Dancing: The Musical, is set to premiere in late 2025 with a run through North America.

The classic 1987 film starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as star-crossed lovers set against the backdrop of a ’60s New York State resort. Original writer Eleanor Bergstein is returning to develop the musical and cast member Lonny Price, who played the character Neil Kellerman, will direct.

“Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling production and get ready to have the time of your life – all over again,” a press release promises.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.