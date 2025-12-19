In brief: ‘Young Sherlock’ teaser trailer and more
Harrison Ford is set to be honored with the life achievement award from SAG-AFTRA at The Actor Awards, which is the awards ceremony formerly known as the SAG Awards. The ceremony takes place on March 1, 2026, and will air live on Netflix …
The first look at Young Sherlock has arrived. Prime Video has released the teaser trailer and premiere date for the upcoming series starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. All eight episodes of the show premiere on March 4, 2026 …
Matthew McConaughey and Zoe Saldaña are in negotiations to act alongside each other in a new film titled Positano. Deadline reports the Netflix film is a romanic caper set in Italy …
Actor Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopics, and he talks to Rolling Stone about the work he’s putting in to get it right.
He and his castmates will be performing live for the film, and Mescal tells the mag he’s been learning to play guitar left-handed for the role.
“It would just be crazy to not play it left-handed, you know?” he says. “You’re like, ‘Nah. I like [McCartney] a lot but I don’t love him.’ That would be the messaging if I didn’t play left-handed. And he’s the f***** coolest man on planet earth, I think.”
Mescal was able to meet with McCartney and even got to play a classic Beatles tune with him.
“I will never forget it as long as I live. I got to play ‘Blackbird’ with him,” he says in a video interview with the mag. “That’s the coolest thing that my job has ever afforded me. I was kind of having an out-of-body experience, being like, I was in drama school nine years ago, and now I’m sat opposite Paul McCartney and we’re playing ‘Blackbird.'”
He adds, “I was like, I love my job.”
Mescal says he’s always been a “massive admirer” of McCartney’s music, calling the rocker’s work ethic “absolutely relentless.”
“I’m biased, but I think it’s kind of just an objective fact that like the work that he made has changed the world, the world of pop culture and culture more broadly,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I think he has fundamentally and forever changed the world.”
Mendes’ Beatles films, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028.
It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s the official Supergirlteaser trailer.
Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for the upcoming superhero film on Thursday.
Milly Alcock stars as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the second film in the new DC Universe. Craig Gillespie directs the superhero film about Clark Kent’s cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.
The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to its official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”
The trailer starts off by showing Kara’s everyday world. To the tune of Blondie‘s “Call Me,” we see her messy bedroom and her dog, Krypto, waking her up in the morning. We also see Kara spending her 23rd birthday alone at a bar.
“What’s Superman like?” Kara gets asked later on in the teaser.
“He sees the good in everyone. And I see the truth,” she says in response.
Best friends and Las Culturistas co-hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang are teaming up for a comedy film for Searchlight Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.
Rogers and Yang will both write and star in the currently untitled comedy that is inspired by an episode of the Search Engine podcast.
The episode, which is titled “Why didn’t Chris and Dan get into Berghain?,” follows two Americans who go on a journey across the ocean to try to get into the world’s most exclusive nightclub, Berghain.
In addition to hosting Las Culturistas together, Rogers and Yang created the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which Bravo televised for the first time in 2025. The network renewed the show to return in 2026. It’s also available to stream on Peacock.
The pair also starred together in the Searchlight Pictures film Fire Island.
Yang is a five-time Emmy nominee known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He also starred in Wicked and Wicked: For Good as Glinda’s friend Pfannee.
Rogers starred in the Netflix dark comedy No Good Deed, as well as the Showtime series I Love That for You. He dropped his yuletide dance-pop album Have You Heard of Christmas? in 2023 and is currently embarking on the Christmas in December tour.
