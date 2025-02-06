In her blue era: Hear Rihanna as Smurfette in new trailer for ‘Smurfs’

Paramount Pictures

Rihanna is, as she describes it, in her “blue era,” playing Smurfette, the self-described “coolest Smurf in the village” in the new live-action/animated movie Smurfs.

In a newly released trailer for this iteration of the beloved franchise film, Papa Smurf, played by John Goodman, is kidnapped by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, so Smurfette and the rest of the village head to Paris to rescue him. And at one point in the trailer, the Smurfs are actually seen in the non-animated, “real” world.

In addition to Rihanna and Goodman, the film also features the voices of Nick Offerman, James Corden, Hannah Waddingham, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Kurt Russell and more. The film arrives in theaters July 18.

This will be the fifth full-length feature film to star the blue creatures: The most recent one was 2017’s Smurfs: The Lost Village. Both Katy Perry and Demi Lovato have played Smurfette in past films.

So, will this new film bring us any new music from Rihanna, whose last album was released in 2016? Well, in the trailer, we hear her hit “Please Don’t Stop the Music” and someone — possibly Rihanna — singing a cover of the Belinda Carlisle hit “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.” There’s also a snippet of a single from the soundtrack: “Higher Love,” by Desi Trill featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi. It’s available for pre-order now.

The Year in Entertainment 2024: Trends that took over
Sometimes cultural trends swoop in and pass us faster than one can fall out of a coconut tree. That’s why we’re going over the memes, viral moments and trend-setting sensations that dominated the cultural landscape of 2024:

-Our year started off strong with the disastrous Willy Wonka-themed immersive experience. The February event, which promised to magically portray the Roald Dahl tale, went viral for its uninspired decor and lame costuming, to put it mildly. Videos of its sad-looking Oompa Loompa and confusing ghost-like figure, called The Unknown, were inescapable.

-Who could forget the fully conscious baby who wanted to go to the Four Seasons Orlando? A TikTok that Stefanie O’Brien posted of her 13-month-old niece Kate Wise was viewed over 85 million times. In the clip, the child raises her hand and confidently answers, “Meeeeee!” when asked by her mother, “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

-Vice President Kamala Harris ran for president of the United States this year, and during her campaign a clip from one of her 2023 speeches took on a brand-new life. “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” Harris says in the clip. The now-iconic phrase was repeated and remixed all over the internet, particularly in a certain viral TikTok, which combined it with one of Charli XCX‘s Brat tracks.

-Thailand’s very own Moo Deng became the cute baby animal of the year after the pygmy hippopotamus fought back by biting her handlers and chomping on practically everything that came her way. She was so influential, in fact, she was parodied by Bowen Yang on Saturday Night Live.

-As for popular phrases, we all became “very demure, very mindful” after TikTok user Jools Lebron coined the saying. We also found ourselves “holding space” for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” after an interview with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande during their Wicked press junket took the world by storm.

Mattel being sued over ‘Wicked’ dolls with link to porn website on packaging
David Becker/WireImage via Getty Images

Something bad is happening in Oz.

Mattel is being sued for printing the URL for a pornographic website on the packaging of its limited-edition fashion dolls based on the new film Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

A South Carolina woman is launching a class action lawsuit after she purchased the toy for her daughter, who then visited the X-rated site.

“To her absolute shock the website, ‘Wicked.com,’ had nothing to do with the Wicked Doll. Rather Wicked.com pasted scenes of pornographic advertisements across her phone screen,” the lawsuit’s documents read. “Plaintiff’s minor daughter immediately showed her mother the photographs and both were horrified by what they say [sic].”

Mattel has pulled the toy from retailers like Target, Amazon and Kohl’s, and also issued a statement that it was aware of the misprint on the packaging of the box, “which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page.” They advised customers who already purchased the doll to discard the packaging and/or obscure the wrong URL.

The plaintiff alleges Mattel did not offer a refund, and that she and her daughter suffered emotional distress over the misprint.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Prime Video
Blink Twice: Channing Tatum is a sinister tech billionaire in the movie, which makes its streaming debut.

Harlem: The third and final season finds the core four choosing themselves over everything.

Paramount+
Gladiator II: Are you not entertained? How about you watch the Gladiator sequel.

Star Trek: Section 31: Michelle Yeoh makes her return to Star Trek in the brand-new movie.

Apple TV+
Prime Target: A mathematician is on the verge of a major breakthrough in the thrilling new series.

Netflix
The Night Agent: The fate of the nation relies on one man in season 2 of the series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

