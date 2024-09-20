In honor of ‘The West Wing’s’ 25th anniversary, Elisabeth Moss reflects on what she learned from the show

In honor of ‘The West Wing’s’ 25th anniversary, Elisabeth Moss reflects on what she learned from the show
Disney/Randy Holmes

Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the NBC political drama The West Wing, and actress Elisabeth Moss, who was only 17 when she debuted on the series as Martin Sheen’s daughter Zoey Bartlet, tells ABC Audio she learned a lot during her time on the program.

“The actors that I worked with were incredibly formative for not only what acting is supposed to be like, but how you’re supposed to act on set and your off-camera behavior,” she shares, calling Sheen “one of the kindest people alive.”

She adds, “The way that he would treat the crew was the template for how I thought, ‘OK, that’s how you’re supposed to act with everyone.’”

In addition to Sheen, who played President Josiah Bartlet, the series starred Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, John Spencer and Richard Schiff, and Moss says the experience working with them was like a “master class.”

“They were also all really nice,” she says, noting it taught her that to succeed “you have to be talented and kind.” 

The West Wing is currently tied for the most Emmy wins for Outstanding Drama Series with four; when fans think of the show, many point to the writing as being a highlight. Moss says getting to say those words spoiled her for future projects.

She notes, “To be able to, at that age, have that caliber of material to speak really set the tone for me of what I was going to be looking for in my career.”

Several members of The West Wing cast reunited at the Emmy Awards Sunday. The Hollywood Reporter says that in honor of the anniversary, the cast, including Sheen and series creator Aaron Sorkin, will reunite again Friday at the White House at an event hosted by first lady Jill Biden.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Lost’ vet Matthew Fox to join Michelle Pfeiffer + Patrick J. Adams in ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘The Madison’
‘Lost’ vet Matthew Fox to join Michelle Pfeiffer + Patrick J. Adams in ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘The Madison’
MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios

ABC Audio has confirmed that Lost veteran Matthew Fox has joined the cast of The Madison, the forthcoming spin-off of Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone

Fox joins Michelle Pfeiffer and Suits alum Patrick J. Adams in the MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios project, said to be “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

For his part, Fox will play Paul, “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.”

As reported, Adams will play Russell McIntosh, “a young investment banker who has followed the life path set before him from the start.” 

Elle Chapman plays Paige McIntosh, “a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband.”

Beau Garrett will play Abigail Reese, “a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two,” and Amiah Miller will play Abigail’s eldest daughter, Bridgette.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘It Ends With Us’ star defends Colleen Hoover as film passes 0 million at domestic box office
‘It Ends With Us’ star defends Colleen Hoover as film passes $100 million at domestic box office
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Justin Baldoni‘s It Ends With Us has reached a major milestone.

The romantic drama passed $100 million at the domestic box office on Tuesday, after only its 11th day of release.

This makes it the top-grossing movie of Baldoni’s career. It’s also close to being star Blake Lively‘s highest-grossing live-action movie at the domestic box office — It Ends With Us just needs to pass 2011’s Green Lantern, which earned $116.6 million, to achieve that marker.

Speaking of It Ends With Us, star Brandon Sklenar took to social media to defend the book’s author, Colleen Hoover, and “the women of this cast” amid online rumors and backlash about the film during the lead-up to its release. In a post Sklenar shared to Instagram on Tuesday, he addressed “all this stuff swirling online.”

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about,” Sklenar wrote.

“It is, in fact, the opposite of the point … What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film,” Sklenar continued. “It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Shell’ director Max Minghella unwraps his dark comedy about society’s obsession with looks
‘Shell’ director Max Minghella unwraps his dark comedy about society’s obsession with looks
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu

Aging, beauty and the pressure to look young — those are some of the themes explored in the movie Shell, which just had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Shell stars Elisabeth Moss as an actress pressured into a radical medical treatment in order to stay good-looking enough to be relevant in Hollywood.

Moss’ The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella directs the film, and tells ABC Audio the film explores our obsession with youth and good looks.

“Central to this film is sort of the concept of mortality and vanity, and beauty and all of these things that are so universal to everybody, but actually so hyper-relevant to this kind of moment in time when everybody is sort of on Ozempic and people being worked on, and filters and social media,” he says.

The film is set in the near future, but has a kind of throwback ’80s vibe to it that pays homage to some of Minghella’s influences.

“Certainly Paul Verhoeven and Brian De Palma were filmmakers I thought about a huge amount making this. And if you look at the work of Paul Verhoeven, there’s a quite a lot of this tonality, especially around science fiction and futurism,” he shares. “So the movie Shell itself is a love letter to a kind of period of our films.”

Production is underway on The Handmaid’s Tale‘s sixth and final season, and Minghella shared his thoughts on the dystopian series ending.

“I’m very sentimental about it,” he says. “It’s been an almost 10-year journey making this show. It’s been a huge chapter in my life with an incredible group of people. And I feel very lucky that it came into my life. And I will be sad to see it go.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.