In ‘monumental’ voting rights case, Supreme Court weighs use of race in redistricting

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — When a federal court concluded Louisiana’s 2022 congressional map violated the Voting Rights Act by discriminating against Black voters, the state legislature created a new map with a second majority-Black district to comply with the law.

In a blockbuster case that could be decided on the eve of next year’s midterm elections, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will consider whether the use of race in drawing that extra district ran afoul of the Constitution.

“The key question is whether a state can take race into account, indeed whether a state must take race into account, or whether that violates the Equal Protection Clause,” said Sarah Isgur, SCOTUSblog editor and ABC News legal contributor.

The outcome of the case could determine whether Louisiana and many other states may have to redraw their maps in a race-blind manner, which could in turn impact minority representation and the balance of power in legislatures nationwide.

“This could be a monumental decision,” said Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center.

For decades, the high court has said that race cannot be a predominant factor in drawing congressional district boundaries, but it has also given states breathing room to consider race in order to ensure minority voters receive equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.

Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has long been a guardrail against states “packing” Black voters into districts and “cracking” communities of color into other districts with an aim of diluting their electoral influence.

More than one third of Louisiana’s population is Black. Two of its six U.S. congressional districts are majority-Black — both are represented by Democrats.

A group of self-described “non-white voters” sued the state over the second majority-minority district, setting up a legal clash of two competing principles: Section 2’s requirement that minorities be given equal opportunity to participate in the electoral process, and the 14th Amendment’s equal protection guarantee of race-neutral treatment by the government.

“Section 2 has been absolutely critical in protecting voters against racial discrimination in voting, and it’s been working in terms of moving us toward a true multiracial democracy where race doesn’t matter,” said Sophia Lin Lakin, director of the Voting Rights Project at ACLU.

“But what we know and what was shown in Louisiana, and multiple federal courts have agreed with us on this point, is that we’re not there yet,” she said.

Louisiana and the voter plaintiffs argue in court filings that racial classifications are “uniquely odious” and unconstitutional. There should be “zero tolerance for any consideration of race,” the state told the justices.

“If the court accepts those arguments, it could effectively dismantle Section 2,” said George Washington University law professor Spencer Overton. “And if that happens, that could allow legislatures like Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, to dismantle districts where Black and Latino voters have an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.”

“Even in states where legislatures are sympathetic to minority voters,” Overton added, “opponents of minority voting rights could bring lawsuits claiming that districts where voters of color have an opportunity to elect the candidates of the choice are unconstitutional racial gerrymanders.”

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has signaled growing skepticism of racial classifications in other contexts, including college admissions, as well as the electoral process.

In a landmark 2013 opinion in Shelby County v Holder, the Court gutted Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act which had required states with a legacy of racial discrimination to seek preclearance from the Justice Department before implementing changes to voting laws.

Eight years later, in a narrow 6-3 decision in Brnovich v DNC, the Court narrowed the scope of Section 2’s protections around rules governing the time, place or manner of voting.

“Section 2 is the only part that imposes meaningful requirements that voting districts be created for racial minorities,” Rosen said. “What’s at stake is whether there’ll be any teeth left to the Voting Rights Act at all.”

The court could uphold Louisiana’s map — and two majority-minority districts — though most legal analysts think it’s unlikely.

Alternatively, the justices could rule narrowly in favor of the challengers, finding the map relied too much on race as a factor and force the legislature back to the drawing board. A broader ruling could potentially address the future of Section 2 overall and clarify how and whether any consideration of race in gerrymandering might be legal.

A decision is expected by the end of June 2026 when the court’s term ends.

Trump told GOP lawmakers he would ‘likely’ fire Fed chair Powell ‘soon,’ sources and officials say
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Trump asked a group of Republican lawmakers how they felt about him firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and told them he would “likely” fire Powell “soon,” according to two White House officials and sources familiar with the Tuesday evening meeting.

The Republican lawmakers expressed their approval of Trump’s intention to fire him, according to the White House officials and sources on Wednesday.

According to one lawmaker in the room, President Trump made it clear he wanted Powell gone and signaled he could move in that direction, but the president was also responding to the reception from other Republicans who were on board with the idea.

Trump mentioned this meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, saying he discussed the “concept of firing him.”

“I said, what do you think? Almost every one of them said I should, but I’m more conservative than they are,” Trump told reporters.

This development follows Trump’s ongoing pressure campaign to get Powell to lower interest rates. Powell has said the Fed would have cut rates by now if it weren’t for inflation concerns as the result of President Trump’s tariff policy.

While a decision on Powell could come at any time or not come at all, sources caution that a decision is not final until President Trump makes an announcement publicly.

Trump on Wednesday dismissed reports that he drafted a letter to fire Powell.

“Are you completely ruling out the idea of firing Jerome Powell?” a reporter asked Trump in the Oval Office.

“I don’t rule out anything, but I think it’s highly unlikely unless he has to leave for fraud,” Trump said.

Trump allies and top White House officials have been raising questions about the $2.5 billion dollar renovation of two historic Fed buildings on the National Mall, with some suggesting it could be weaponized against Powell to remove him from his role.

“We’re very concerned. He’s doing a little renovation for 2.5 billion of the Fed building — building a — a renovation, and they have a close to $900 million cost overrun. And it’s a shame, but the biggest cost overrun is the cost overrun for interest rates,” Trump said.

ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers asked Trump if he’s calling for an investigation into Powell.

Powell has requested a review of the Federal Reserve’s renovation project by the agency’s inspector general.

While many legal scholars argue that Trump does not have the authority to fire Powell, the Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett told Jon Karl on “This Week” on Sunday that he believes Trump can fire Powell if “there’s cause.”

On Capitol Hill, Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, took to the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon to issue a stark warning against removing Powell.

“The consequence of firing a Fed chair just because political people don’t agree with that economic decision will be to undermine the credibility of the United States government going forward,” Tillis said. “And I would argue, if it happens, you’re going to see a pretty immediate response. We’ve got to avoid that.”

ABC News’ Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

Senate again fails to pass bills aimed at funding government as blame game continues
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the members of the media during a press conference, following Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 30, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate on Wednesday — the first day of a government shutdown — once again failed to pass bills aimed at funding the government as congressional leaders continue to trade blame for the shutdown.

The Senate held two votes on funding bills that mirrored the failed votes they took on Tuesday, resulting in a government shutdown that took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Both failed — resulting in the government shutdown continuing.

The first vote was, once again, a procedural vote on the Democrats’ government funding proposal that includes the health care provisions they’ve been seeking. It failed by a vote of 47-53. As was the case on Tuesday night, every Democrat voted for it and every Republican voted against it. 

The second vote in the series was a procedural vote on the clean, House-backed Republican stop-gap funding bill that failed Tuesday night. Democrats continued to hold the line during Wednesday’s vote, leading it to fail with a vote of 55-45.

Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and John Fetterman, as well as Independent Angus King, voted — as they had Tuesday — with Republicans to advance the GOP funding solution. But no additional Democrats broke ranks during the vote series. Republican Sen. Rand Paul voted no, so Republicans would have needed to pick up at least five more Democrats to advance this bill, which needed 60 votes to pass.

Majority Leader John Thune said that Republicans are on the hunt for those few additional Democrats to support their clean, short term funding bill.

In floor remarks ahead of the Wednesday votes, both leaders opened by blaming the other party.

“Here we are, Democrats have bowed to the far left and they’ve shut down the federal government,” Thune said on the floor. “As of this morning critical federal employees including members of the military, border patrol agents and air traffic controllers are working without pay and a number of government services are unavailable or at risk.”

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, said “Donald Trump and Republicans have barreled us into a shutdown because they refuse to protect America’s health care.”

Schumer, in his speech, said Republicans won’t be able to “bully” Democrats into stepping down from their demands that health care be addressed as part of government funding. 

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Thune said Democrats “have taken the American people hostage in a way that they think benefits them politically, at the consequence of the cost of what’s going to happen to the American families if this government shutdown continues.”

Speaker Mike Johnson slammed Democrats during the Wednesday morning press conference.

“Every single bit of this was entirely avoidable,” Johnson said, adding that Democrats should pass the clean CR as they did in the House.

“Democrats in Congress have dragged our country into another reckless shutdown to satisfy their far-left base,” Johnson said. “Whether or not the government remains open or reopens is entirely up to them.”

Democrats hit back during a press conference of their own Wednesday morning.

“Republicans control the Senate, the House and the White House. They need Democratic votes to fund the government, so it’s on them to talk with us,” House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar said.

On Tuesday, Schumer urged Republicans to come to the negotiating table.

“So, we want to sit down and negotiate, but the Republicans can’t do it in their partisan way, where they just say ‘It’s our way or the highway,’” Schumer reiterated at a news conference following Senate votes Tuesday night. 

Schumer rehashed the failed votes on the Senate floor — placing the blame on Republicans who “have failed to get enough votes to avoid a shutdown.” 

The Senate is expected to take votes on other matters in the afternoon and then they’re expected to depart for Yom Kippur. Though things could always change if some sort of deal is struck. The Senate is not expected to hold any additional votes on government funding until Friday at the earliest, all but assuring this shutdown stretches on at least until Friday. 

ABC News’ Lauren Peller and Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

Member of ‘Tennessee Three’ launches congressional bid as progressive challengers push Democrats
Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson listens as Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention, August 22, 2024 in Chicago. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, a 30-year-old progressive activist and lawmaker who gained national attention as one of the “Tennessee Three,” is launching a primary challenge against longtime Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen.

Pearson’s campaign, framed around the slogan “It’s About Us,” highlights Memphis’s 22.6% poverty rate — nearly double the state average — and pledges “urgent solutions to persistent crises” in Tennessee’s only Democratic congressional district.

Pearson’s bid is part of a broader wave of intraparty contests pitting younger progressives against long-established incumbents.

Cohen, 76, has represented Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District since 2007. Earlier this year, he told Axios he intended to seek reelection.

“My constituents need help from D.C. and I’m effective in bringing home important funding,” he said.

Pearson, expelled from the Tennessee House in 2023 after leading a gun control protest, was later reappointed and won a special election, cementing his status as a rising progressive voice.

In Pearson’s campaign launch video, released Wednesday, he told voters, “I’m proud to be one of us, a Memphian, born and raised who understands how to build bridges across race, identity, ethnicity and generations in order to build the future that we want to live into.”

Tennessee’s 9th District, based in Memphis, is the state’s only Democratic stronghold after redistricting in 2022.

“The same issues that people are facing today in this district, are the same issues that Justin faced as a child, and the same issues that Justin’s parents faced when they were kids,” Usamah Andrabi, communications director for the group, Justice Democrats, told ABC News. “At a certain point, you have to ask yourself, maybe it’s time for new leadership?”

Andrabi said the group is focused on elevating a new generation of leaders, pointing out Pearson was just 8 years old when Cohen first won the seat. The group framed Cohen as a man who has been in office for four decades, calling him an “absentee congressman.”

Cohen remains popular in his home district, winning reelection with more than 70% of the vote in a four-way primary in 2024 and more than 71% of the vote in the general election against a Republican challenger.

Pearson is Justice Democrats’ third endorsement of the cycle, following Angela Gonzales-Torres in California and Michigan state Rep. Donavan McKinney.

Founded in 2017, the group has helped elect several members of the “Squad” — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York, Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley in Michigan and Rashida Tlaib in Michigan — and unseat five long-serving incumbents.

Pearson’s campaign platform includes labor rights and living wages, affordable housing, Medicare for All, environmental justice, federal investment to combat poverty and gun reform.

“This campaign isn’t about one person,” Pearson said in a statement. “It’s about building a movement our community can see itself in.

Pearson’s campaign is part of a broader pattern.

In Washington, D.C., Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a nonvoting member of the House, faces two challengers in next year’s primary, D.C. Council members Robert White Jr. and Brooke Pinto.

In Connecticut, Rep. John Larson is facing primary challengers, including former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and state Rep. Jillian Gilchrest.

Bilal Dabir Sekou, a political science professor at the University of Hartford, said the trend shows Democrats are increasingly willing to challenge longstanding members of their party.

“What’s interesting is people are stepping up and primarying people, almost like there’s an insurgency going on within the party,” Sekou said.

He added that Democrats are grappling with a generational shift, citing former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepping down from House leadership in 2023.

“A lot of that older leadership wants people who are like them,” he said. “If they step aside, they want to step aside for someone who looks familiar to them, in terms of policy preferences and in terms of style and approach.”

Republicans are also grappling with challenges from within their own party.

For example, in Texas, Sen. John Cornyn, 73, faces primary challenges from state Attorney General Ken Paxton, 62, and Rep. Wesley Hunt, 43.

In addition to the support Pearson has received from Justice Democrats, another group, Leaders We Deserve, a youth-driven political organization founded by gun-violence survivor David Hogg, has pledged $1 million for his race.

“In this moment of crisis, I’m calling on Representative Steve Cohen to pass the torch to Justin J. Pearson — a transformational leader who can inspire a new generation,” Hogg said in a statement. “Memphis deserves a next-generation leader like Justin — a tested fighter who will deliver opportunity, affordability, safety, and justice to his constituents.”

“From his successful work stopping the Byhalia Connection oil pipeline, which threatened the drinking water of more than one million people in the Memphis area, to his fearless stand in the state capitol for stronger gun safety laws after the 2023 Covenant school shooting, Justin J. Pearson has repeatedly shown the kind of backbone needed to confront powerful special interests, from big oil to the gun lobby,” Hogg added.

Charlotte Bergmann is a Republican running for the 9th Congressional District seat.

