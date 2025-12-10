In the dark and under fire, Ukraine strains to keep the lights on

People walk through the streets of Sumy during emergency power cuts on December 9, 2025 in Sumy, Ukraine. (Maksym Kishka/Frontliner/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Millions of Ukrainians have been plunged into frequent darkness and cold as Russian drones and missiles wage a systematic long-range campaign against the country’s energy grid for the fourth consecutive winter.

Even at the offices of Ukraine’s mammoth state-owned Naftogaz oil and gas conglomerate in Kyiv, emergency generators have been keeping the lights on.

“What I can see from my window — there is an absolutely dark city with only some lights,” CEO Sergii Koretskyi told ABC News during a video interview. “I’m sure people recognize this winter as the most difficult since the full-scale invasion started. We can see power cuts from four up to 10 hours a day.”

Russia’s nightly bombardments have increasingly targeted energy infrastructure in recent months, Ukrainian officials say, often involving hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles.

Ukrainian President Voloydmyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly appealed for more Western military aid to help blunt such strikes. “The Russians’ goal is to hurt millions of Ukrainians,” the president said in a social media post on Saturday.

Between October and December so far, Naftogaz recorded 11 “massive attacks on gas infrastructure across Ukraine,” Koretskyi said. “Our gas production infrastructure has suffered significant damage and destruction,” he added.

Naftogaz estimates the combined cost of covering its gas shortfall and repairing its production and storage infrastructure at more than $3 billion, Koretskyi said.

“We can see that the scale and intensity of strikes have changed dramatically,” Koretskyi added. This year’s bombardments have been even more punishing than those in the back end of last winter, he added, when Ukraine had 42% of its domestic gas production knocked out.

Throughout its full-scale invasion — which began in February 2022 following eight years of lower-intensity cross-border Russian aggression — Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

The Russian Defense Ministry says it attacks Ukrainian fuel and energy targets that support the Ukrainian armed forces and Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises.

Ukraine is also waging its own long-range strike campaign against Russian energy targets, particularly oil storage and refining facilities. Kyiv says the lucrative proceeds from Russian oil exports help fund Moscow’s ongoing invasion.

Koretskyi declined to say what proportion of the country’s gas production and storage capacities had been taken offline during this winter’s attacks, citing operational security and Moscow’s use of public statements and statistics to guide its strike campaign.

But virtually all of Ukraine’s regions now routinely face rolling blackouts, imposed to help protect the country’s grid while repairs are carried out, leaving millions with only hours of power.

Naftogaz says it supplies gas to 12.5 million households across Ukraine. Around 80% of the population using gas to heat their homes. Each night of Russian attacks threatens new blackouts for tens of thousands and sometimes hundreds of thousands of people.

“Their goal is clear — this is pure terrorism,” he said, “to put us into the darkness without heat during this winter season.” 

Analysts have suggested that Western support could prove vital in helping Ukraine through this winter.

“Without substantial Western support — particularly air defense systems, transformers, and financial assistance for emergency repairs — blackouts are likely to be more regular, people will suffer in the cold, and economic activity may slow,” political consultant Kateryna Odarchenk wrote for the Center for European Policy Analysis this month.

Zelenskyy and his top officials have consistently pressed Western allies to provide more air defense systems and ammunition, to help Ukrainian defenders protect civilian centers, military sites and critical infrastructure.

Yuriy Boyechko, the CEO of the Hope For Ukraine charity, told ABC News that the current energy crisis is a result of inadequate air defenses in the face of “the relentless deluge of Russian missiles and drones.” He added, “The only viable solution is immediate, comprehensive air defense support from Western allies.”

The bombing has wrought holes in Ukraine’s energy network. As of December, Naftogaz estimated that Ukraine needed to import 4.4 billion cubic meters of gas through to the end of this heating season — which Ukraine’s government estimates will end by around March 31.

This is expected to cost some €1.9 billion — around $2.2 billion — Koretskyi said. Zelenskyy and his government have mobilized to secure the funding from foreign partners and financial institutions, but Naftogaz’s chief said a hole of around €600 million remains.

Kyiv is turning to private companies in gas-rich nations like the U.S. to help fill the gap. Companies require two permits to export natural gas — one from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and one from the Department of Energy.

This year already, more than 500 million cubic meters of American liquid natural gas (LNG) have been imported, with another 300 million cubic meters agreed for import earlier next year.

Through 2026, Koretskyi said, Ukraine would like to bring in another 1 billion cubic meters of American LNG. “We would like to build long-term relationships with U.S. LNG suppliers,” he said.

A recent agreement to import U.S. LNG through the Soviet-era Trans-Balkan pipeline running from Greece is also part of this drive, Ukrainian officials have said.

But as Russia’s attacks grow larger and more sophisticated, the cost and complexity of recovery grows. Naftogaz’s list of equipment needed for repairs is now 190 items strong, Koretskyi said. The estimated cost of this badly needed equipment is more than $900 million, he added.

“There are two lists of equipment — the first one for repairing or replacing those damaged or even destroyed, and the second is for a strategic reserve for upcoming potential attacks,” he explained. U.S. and European suppliers, Koretskyi said, could prove pivotal in filling the gaps.

“The lead time — of production time, delivery and installation — will take between eight and 18 months,” Koretskyi said. “So, we should be ready not just for this winter season, but for the next heating season.”

Meanwhile, the strikes and blackouts continue.

On Dec. 4, for example, the Kherson central heating plant in the southern frontline city was knocked offline after days of attacks by various Russian weapons systems. Kherson military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin said that disruption left more than 40,000 without heat. 

“It’s like a nightmare,” Koretskyi said of life under rolling blackouts for many Ukrainians. “I do believe Ukrainians recognize the risk, the challenge, that Russia will continue bombing us.”

“Nobody can imagine what will happen in the coming months or weeks,” he added, suggesting that Ukrainians may have to summon reserves of resilience already tapped by almost four years of full-scale war.

“This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Koretskyi said. “The war changes, upgrades and becomes different every day. The measures for survival, for protection, should be changed as well … That’s how we live.”

Zelenskyy praises ‘well-informed’ Trump after president’s Russia war pivot
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his “productive meeting” with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, after which Trump appeared to jettison his long-held skepticism of Kyiv’s battlefield ambitions.

Shortly after the meeting, Trump wrote on social media, “After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.”

It was not immediately clear whether Trump’s rhetorical shift would be matched with a policy pivot. But the post was met with cautious optimism in Kyiv, Oleksandr Merezhko — a member of the Ukrainian parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party and chair of the body’s foreign affairs committee — told ABC News.

Trump’s statement marked a dramatic pivot away from the White House’s established position that Kyiv will not be able to liberate the 20% or so of its internationally-recognized territory occupied by Russian forces since 2014.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Zelenskyy will have to cede — or “swap” — some territory to achieve a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling the Ukrainian president at a fractious February Oval Office meeting, “You don’t have the cards.”

But on Tuesday, the president appeared to have changed his tune. “With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, Nato, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?” Trump wrote.

“Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years, a war that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win,” he continued, suggesting Moscow was a “paper tiger” citing its battlefield failures.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov disputed Trump’s comments, telling the RBC news agency on Wednesday, “Russia is not a tiger; Russia is more closely associated with a bear. There are no paper bears. Russia is a real bear.”

Peskov also rejected Trump’s suggestion that the Russian economy was struggling. “Let’s not forget that the world has entered a stage of completely unpredictable macroeconomic conditions,” he told RBC.

“We are continuing our special military operation to protect our interests and achieve the goals” set by Putin, Peskov said. “We are doing this for the present and future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative.”

Trump, Peskov said, “heard Zelenskyy’s version of events. Apparently, this version was the reason for the assessment we heard. We cannot agree with everything here.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UNGA on Wednesday.

Noting that planned meeting, Peskov said that Russia-U.S. “channels of dialogue are working, we are talking to the Americans, and President Putin still highly values Trump’s willingness to help, Trump’s willingness to seek a solution together.”

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said in a post to Telegram that he was “grateful to President Trump for strong cooperation with the United States.”

“The president clearly understands the situation and is well informed about all aspects of this war,” Zelenskyy added. “We highly appreciate his determination to help end this war.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Zelenskyy described Trump’s pivot as “a big shift, a really big shift.”

Asked if the social media post by Trump is a “game changer” for the war, Zelenskyy responded: “Trump is a game changer by himself.”

Zelenskyy added that he thinks the president is now aware of “more details” of what is happening on the battlefield, and suggested that U.S. intelligence on the situation is aligned with Ukraine’s.

Zelenskyy also said it was “good news” that Russia’s economy is struggling amid the strains of its full-scale invasion, but that it was “bad news” that Moscow still has the resources to fund its war.

“Trump agreed with me that Putin won’t wait for the war in Ukraine to end,” he added. “He will try to exploit weak places in Europe, in NATO countries, he will try to do it.”

Merezhko said he saw Trump’s statement as a “pleasant surprise, giving some hope that he finally is starting to view Russia’s war against Ukraine in a different light.”

“At the same time, knowing how often Trump might change his stance, we should be cautiously optimistic,” Merezhko added. “What matters are his actions, concrete steps to help Ukraine, not only rhetoric, however good it might be.”

“Trump’s statement implies that the U.S. will continue to sell weapons to the European and NATO countries for Ukraine,” he added. “And also it can be inferred from this statement that Ukraine won’t be restricted in the use of American weaponry in the territory of Russia.”

Oleksiy Goncharenko, a prominent opposition member of parliament, was less sanguine.

“Trump’s statement is not about Ukraine’s victory, it is about washing hands of the war,” he wrote on Telegram. “He directly says: ‘You deal with the EU there. I hope you succeed. Good luck to everyone!'”

“Obviously, right now Russia does not want to stop,” Goncharenko added. “But our task is not to risk the lives of hundreds of thousands, but to be on the defense.”

“The reality is that we are neither losing nor winning,” he continued, warning that embarking on a costly “war of attrition” would be “idiocy.”

Why countries are pulling out of 2026 Eurovision contest over Israel’s participation
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Eurovision Song Contest slogan is “United By Music,” but the music competition’s organizers are seeing some cracks in that unity.

A discordant note has been struck in that unity over Israel’s participation in the contest over the war between Israel and Hamas and the humanitarian crisis it precipitated.

Four European nations say they will not take part in the popular international song competition next year after Israel was cleared to participate. State broadcasters in the Netherlands, Ireland, Spain and Slovenia cited the ongoing war in Gaza as their reason for withdrawing.

The war started after Hamas launched a surprise terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took about 251 people hostage. Israel responded by declaring war, vowing to eradicate Hamas, the organization that has been de facto governing Gaza and has been designated by the U.S. as a terrorist group. The death toll in Gaza had surpassed 70,000 as of Wednesday, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

Both sides agreed to a ceasefire, which has broadly held, this October.

“Culture unites, but not at any price. What has happened over the past year has tested the limits of what we can uphold,” Taco Zimmerman, head of the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, said in a statement. “Universal values such as humanity and press freedom have been seriously compromised, and for us, these values are non-negotiable.”

Ireland’s broadcaster RTÉ directly cited the war in its statement.

“RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk,” it wrote.

Ireland has won the Eurovision Song Contest seven times, and is tied with Sweden for the most wins ever. The Swedish group ABBA famously got a boost into worldwide stardom from its Eurovision win for “Waterloo.”

“The situation in Gaza, despite the ceasefire and the approval of the peace process, and Israel’s use of the contest for political purposes, make it increasingly difficult to maintain Eurovision as a neutral cultural event,” Alfonso Morales, secretary general of Spain’s broadcaster RTVE, said in part in a statement. 

Spain is part of what’s known as the Eurovision’s “Big 5” — the participants whose broadcasters provide the most, financially, to the contest and have the biggest viewership. The UK, France, Germany and Italy are the other members of this group, and performers representing these countries get automatic entry into the Eurovision final.

A representative for Slovenia’s broadcaster also cited the war in Gaza, and said the Israeli government had been using the contest for political gain.

During this year’s Eurovision, Yuval Raphael’s song “New Day Will Rise” reached second place — it was beaten by Austrian singer JJ’s “Wasted Love.”

The Israeli government was accused by other countries’ broadcasters of manipulating the voting system during this year’s Eurovision. Amid the controversy, the EBU announced new changes to tighten voting rules, but Eurovison Song Contest Director Martin Green told the BBC that Israel did not break the rules.

At a meeting in Geneva on Thursday, the European Broadcasting Union — the organizing body of the contest — and member broadcasters from participating nations gathered to discuss new voting guidelines and contest rules. They did not take a vote on Israel’s participation, which cleared the way for the country to compete.

Four European nations say they will not take part in the popular international song competition next year after Israel was cleared to participate. State broadcasters in the Netherlands, Ireland, Spain and Slovenia cited the ongoing war in Gaza as their reason for withdrawing.

“I am pleased that Israel will once again participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, and I hope that the competition will remain one that champions culture, music, friendship between nations, and cross-border cultural understanding,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote, in part, in a post on X after the Geneva meeting.

Israeli broadcaster KAN was critical of the backlash

“The attempt to remove KAN from the contest can only be understood as a cultural boycott,” one representative said during the meeting.

But some broadcasters — like Britain’s BBC — expressed support for Israel to compete. 

Opposition to Israel’s participation had been brewing since 2024, when protesters demonstrated outside the arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Israel first joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973. Four Israeli acts have taken home the Eurovision trophy since, most recently in 2018.

The final of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna, Austria, on May 16.

7 civilians killed, thousands displaced amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes
Residents are taking refuge in a temporary shelter in Buriram Province, following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers that have heightened tension along the Thai-Cambodian border. (Sarot Meksophawannakul/Thai News Pix/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — At least seven civilians have been killed and approximately 20 others have been injured in Cambodia amid renewed border clashes with neighboring Thailand, according to the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense.

This week’s Thai attacks, which stem from a long-running border dispute between the two Southeast Asian nations, have also forced more than 20,000 from their homes in several communities, the Cambodian ministry said, along with destroying infrastructure, damaging temples disrupting public services.

“In addition to these major impacts, further tragedies and damages continue to unfold, as the Thai military has launched various types of long-range munitions into Cambodian civilian settlements located up to 30 kilometers from the border,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at least one Thai soldier has been killed and 29 others have been injured in the reignited combat around contested frontier territory, according to the Royal Thai Army.

The army said in a statement that its troops were on Tuesday enduring “continuous attacks against our positions” by Cambodian forces. Opposing troops had been “firing BM-21 multiple-launch rockets and employing bomb-dropping drones and kamikaze drones targeting our bases and defensive positions across several battlefronts” near the border, the army said.

More than 125,000 people were using the hundreds of temporary shelters set up on the Thai side of the border, the army said.

Since Monday, the clashes have spread to several provinces along the Cambodia-Thailand border. Both sides accuse each other for starting the fighting.

The latest clashes come just months after both sides agreed to a ceasefire. The two Southeast Asian nations have long disputed territorial sovereignty along their land border of more than 500 miles, according to The Associated Press.

