Incident reported as a possible bear attack was actually vicious murder, investigators say

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office

(GALLATIN COUNTY, MT) — Investigators are asking for help solving a “vicious” murder that was so brutal a 911 caller had reported it as a possible bear attack, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

A friend found 35-year-old Dustin Kjersem dead in a tent on Saturday morning about 2.5 miles up Moose Creek Road, in a fairly remote camping area in Montana, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.

Kjersem was last heard from on Oct. 10 as he was leaving to go camping for the weekend. He had plans to meet with a friend on Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

After he did not make it to the meetup location, Kjersem’s friend went looking for him and ultimately found him dead.

When investigators responded to the scene of the crime, a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks agent with expertise in bear attacks did not find any signs of bear activity at the scene, prompting investigators to treat the incident as a murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

This was further confirmed through evidence gathered during an autopsy which determined multiple wounds led to his death.

Investigators are not sure what the murder weapon was, but the weapon was something “hard enough to cause significant damage to the skull as well as some flesh areas of the body,” Springer said at a press conference Wednesday. 

“This incident was a vicious attack, and detectives are working hard to develop and track down leads. A suspect has not been arrested at this time,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

It has not yet been determined what time he was killed and investigators have not identified any suspects in the murder.

Kjersem had lots of equipment at the campsite with him and it was “very well kept,” according to Springer.

The remote location of the murder makes it difficult for the investigation due to limited cellphone services, which typically can be very helpful to investigators, Springer said.

“If you are out in the woods, I need you to be paying attention, you need to remain vigilant. Please, just call us,” Sheriff Dan Springer said at a press conference Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said people have reached out to them already, giving them multiple leads that they will explore as the investigation into what happened continues.

“If you were in the Moose Creek area, or anywhere in Gallatin Canyon, between Thursday afternoon and early Saturday morning and noticed anything unusual — whether you saw Dustin, Dustin’s truck, noticed suspicious activity, have footage from game cameras or in-vehicle cameras from the area or observed something out of place — please come forward. Even the smallest detail could be crucial to the investigation,” the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

Related Posts

Man arrested for murder in case of couple missing from California nudist community
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(REDLANDS, Calif.) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a couple who went missing from a nudist community in California. Police are now confident the couple is dead.

The couple’s neighbor, 62-year-old Michael Sparks, was arrested for murder late Thursday, days after the couple were reported missing, according to the Redlands Police Department. Police had been trying to locate Sparks on Thursday, breaching a home and conducting a search using remote video equipment to find him.

Sparks was found underneath his home and he surrendered after lengthy negotiations, according to Redland Police. He has been booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Stephanie Menard, 73, and Daniel Menard, 79, were reported missing on Sunday, according to police. During a press briefing on Thursday, the Redlands Police Department said foul play was suspected after being tipped off by a source in the couple’s neighborhood.

Police are in the process of searching for the couple’s bodies, which they believe are on the suspect’s property. Search teams, including cadaver dogs, are on the property.

The couple’s dog, a white shih tzu named Cuddles, has also not been found.

A source told police on Thursday that a person involved in their disappearance was on the property as they were conducting interviews, leading police to lock down the property and eventually arrest Sparks.

Significant damage was dealt to the suspect’s home when police breached it, but they plan on searching the home as soon as it is safe to enter.

The couple was last seen at their residence on Olive Dell Ranch — a family nudist resort — at around 10 a.m. local time on Saturday. Their unlocked vehicle was found down the road from the residence that day, according to police.

Stephanie Menard’s purse was found inside their residence along with both of their cellphones, according to police.

Former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell’s daughter missing after visiting Austin bar with ex-boyfriend: Police
Austin Police Department

(AUSTIN, Texas) — The 29-year-old daughter of a former longtime MLB pitcher has been missing since last week after visiting a bar with her ex-boyfriend, according to police.

Brenna Swindell, the daughter of Greg Swindell, was last seen on Aug. 22 at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, Texas, outside Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Swindell was at the bar at about 10:20 p.m. with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, who has also not been seen since Thursday. Both of their cellphones have been off since Friday, police said.

Swindell is about 5-foot-4 and approximately 120 to 140 pounds, according to Austin police. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Police identified a vehicle she might be traveling in — a white 2022 Kia Carnival minivan with Texas license plate VFS 7528 — and said she was “possibly seen” in Colorado Springs or Denver.

Police did not offer further information, but a post on Greg Swindell’s Facebook said that a license plate reader in Colorado flagged the Kia, owned by Brenna Swindell, on Friday night. Greg Swindell posted on his X account that people should be on the lookout for the vehicle in Idaho as well.

“Ms. Swindell has not been in usual contact with her family and friends,” Austin police wrote in a statement. “APD is concerned about her safety and immediate welfare.”

Greg Swindell played 17 seasons in the majors as a starting pitcher early in his career and later as a relief pitcher. He played for six different teams, including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Houston, Minnesota, Boston and Arizona. He finished his career with a record of 123-122 and a 3.86 ERA and won a World Series title with the Diamondbacks in 2001.

He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1986 MLB draft out of the University of Texas at Austin.

“First of all, I can’t thank you enough for the shares and messages…I have been sifting through them while Greg is in Austin with the police,” Swindell’s wife, Sarah, wrote on his Facebook, adding, “Please continue to pray for the safe return. Thank you all so much again.”

ABC News’ Jenna Harrison and Jen Watts contributed to this report.

Teen shot in the face while looking for location to take homecoming pictures: Sheriff’s office
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(MOUNTAINVIEW, Colo.) — A 17-year-old was shot in the face while he was looking for a location to take homecoming pictures in Colorado, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of two trespassers on a property at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The homeowner also called her boyfriend to report the trespassers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a teenager bleeding heavily from his face as his friend applied pressure to the wounds with a T-shirt. A man identified as Brent Metz, 38, was standing with the two boys, according to the sheriff’s office.

The injured boy told a responding deputy that Metz shot him in the face through the windshield of his car, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen told the deputy he and his friend had driven to the property to see if they could take their homecoming pictures there. The boys parked at the gate, jumped the fence and walked up to the driveway to speak to the homeowner, but it appeared no one was home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boys then walked around the property trying to find the homeowner, but were unable to, authorities said. They then walked to their car and began writing a note to the homeowner asking for permission to use the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

As they wrote the note, a man they had never seen before pulled up next to them, exited the truck he was driving and fired a round through the windshield, striking the 17-year-old driver in the face, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The teen’s current condition is not known.

Deputies found the weapon used in the shooting in Metz’s truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Metz was arrested and transported to the sheriff’s office, where he was booked into jail for first degree assault, felony managing, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

