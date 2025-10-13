Inclusive playground dedicated

Henry County Public Schools held a special dedication ceremony for the new inclusive playground at Meadow View Elementary School on Monday, October 13, at 11:00 a.m.

The event celebrated a significant milestone in the division’s commitment to ensuring that all children, regardless of ability, have the opportunity to play, learn, and grow together. Meadow View Elementary was selected for this project because the school serves students with a wide range of learning and physical needs, offering programs that support inclusion and accessibility.

During the ceremony, remarks were shared by Dr. Amy Blake-Lewis, Superintendent of Henry County Public Schools; Mr. Teddy Martin II, School Board Chair; Mr. André Peery, Past District Governor of Lions District 24-C; Ms. Babette Newman, 1st Vice District Governor of Lions District 24-C; and Mr. Nat Kesling, Manager and Playground Specialists. Past M-HC Lions Club presidents Jim Clark and Lori Floyd shared remarks, followed by the current Martinsville-Henry County Lions Club president, Woods Carter. Each shared thoughtful words, adding to the spirit of gratitude and celebration.

The division also recognized Mrs. Renée Scott, former principal of Meadow View Elementary, for her leadership and dedication in laying the foundation for this project. Former guidance counselor Jennifer Gunter and former assistant principal Mrs. Kathryn Rowe attended the ceremony, along with members of Lions Club International and the local Lions Club, whose partnership made this project possible.

“I want to express our sincere gratitude to the Lions Club, whose generosity and commitment to service were instrumental in making this project a reality. Their partnership reflects the power of community engagement and how much can be accomplished when we come together with a shared purpose,” said Dr. Blake-Lewis. “On behalf of the School Board, we are immensely appreciative of the support we’ve received from the community, the Martinsville-Henry County Lions Club, Lions of Virginia District 24-C, Lions of Virginia Foundation, and Lions Clubs International Foundation, as well as our staff and Playground Specialists in collaborating to make this day a reality. As Dr. Blake-Lewis eloquently stated, this reflects the positive changes that are possible when we work together in a common cause. I look to this as inspiration for future effort,s including with the Henry County Public Schools Education Foundation. We cannot thank everyone involved enough and look forward to many years of use for all our children to be able to learn, play, and grow together,” said School Board Chair Teddy D. Martin II.

The Lions Club has a long-standing reputation for service and advocacy that supports accessibility and inclusion. Their partnership with Henry County Public Schools helped create a safe and welcoming space where every child can experience the joy of play and connection.