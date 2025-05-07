India fires several missiles at ‘terrorist infrastructure’ in Pakistan, India says

(ROME) — The pope spent another ‘quiet night’ in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he has been recovering from a bout with bronchitis since Feb. 14, the Vatican said early Wednesday.
Pope Francis’ condition remains “critical but stable,” Vatican officials said in a brief update on Tuesday.
“There have been no acute respiratory episodes and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable. In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan for radiological monitoring of the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains uncertain,” the Vatican said Tuesday.
Vatican officials said Sunday he remained in critical condition but officials said that he had shown a “slight improvement” on Monday.
Further updates on the pontiff’s condition are expected on Wednesday.
(GAZA) — Gaza’s small Catholic community is mourning the death of Pope Francis, who maintained daily contact with local church leaders throughout the ongoing conflict, the parish priest of the region’s only Catholic church told ABC News.
Father Gabriel Romanelli of Gaza City’s Holy Family Church said the pontiff called the parish “every day from the beginning of the war” — an effort the community greatly appreciated.
“He met the people. He remembered some people by voice,” he said.
Even as he expressed profound sadness at the pope’s passing, Romanelli found spiritual significance in its timing.
“There is a mix of feelings,” Romanelli told ABC News. “The first feeling is very sad … but at the same time, because he died on Easter, it’s a sign of the mercy of God. For us as Christians, it’s the feast of the resurrection of the Lord.”
Gaza has been devastated by the war that was sparked by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack. Since the conflict began, the Holy Family Church has helped to feed and shelter “thousands of families,” with support from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Pope Francis, according to Romanelli.
There were approximately 1,300 Christians among Gaza’s 2 million Palestinian residents in 2022, according to a U.S. Department of State report, which cited “media reports and religious communities.”
“We lost many Christians. Five percent of our community have died during this war,” Romanelli said.
The parish is currently housing around 500 refugees, including “the majority” of Gaza’s minority Christian community but also some Muslims, “especially children with special needs,” Romanelli said.
During their frequent calls, Romanelli noted the pope’s deep concern for the welfare of Gaza’s civilians.
“He would call us to give us force, power, support, moral support and also, through the Latin Patriarchate, material support to help the civilians here,” Romanelli said.
The pope would also consistently urge them to take care of the children as he expressed gratitude for the church’s efforts to help the Christian community and all their neighbors, according to Romanelli. He said that message will be the pope’s legacy in the region.
“It’s necessary to continue to help the people,” Romanelli said. “After this war, the post-war period will be very hard. It’s necessary that people be strong in faith, strong in humanity. … We must smile and play with the children because it’s necessary to break the violence with a real peace message.”
Romanelli, who has served as a missionary in Gaza for six years, said the parish held a memorial service for the pope on Monday. Due to the ongoing conflict and closed borders, he said he will be unable to attend the pope’s funeral on Saturday, but hopes to follow the ceremonies online if conditions permit.
(LONDON) — At least 13 people have been injured after a car rammed into a bus stop in Israel, at Karkur Junction, according to Israeli police.
The suspect is a 53-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area who is married to an Israeli citizen and living in Israel without a permit, according to police.
The driver ran over and injured several civilians standing at the bus stop, police said.
The driver took off in his car, but was blocked by police vehicles. He rammed the police vehicle before being “neutralized” after he exited the vehicle and charged at police with a sharp object, police said. There was no word on his condition.
A 17-year-old girl was critically injured, two others seriously wounded, one moderately injured and six others suffered minor injuries, police said.
Among those injured was a police officer, authorities said.
“The determined action of the police brought the incident to an end, thus preventing further harm to innocent people, while saving lives,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.
The critically injured teen suffered head and limb injuries and is now sedated and ventilated, according to Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency services agency. A 60-year-old male with head and limb injuries has also been sedated and ventilated and a 19-year-old female with head injuries is conscious, Magen David Adom said. A 18-year-old female with limb injuries is in moderate condition and is fully conscious.
“It was a severe scene. When we arrived with large forces, we saw the injured, some of them lying on a dirt mound behind the bus stop,” Orly Keinan, an EMT with the group, said. “They told us they were hit by a vehicle that had mounted the sidewalk and fled. We provided them with lifesaving treatment, including stopping bleeding, bandaging, and immobilization, before evacuating them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center.”