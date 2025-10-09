Indiana woman reported missing after ‘suspicious’ fire in her house found alive: Sheriff’s office

Indiana woman reported missing after ‘suspicious’ fire in her house found alive: Sheriff’s office

Britney Gard is seen in an undated photo released by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

(PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.) — An Indiana woman who was reported missing last week following a “suspicious” fire in her house has been found alive, authorities said. 

Britney Gard, 46, last had contact with her family the evening of Sept. 30, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. She was considered a missing endangered person “due to her unknown whereabouts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Following an extensive investigation, she was found in a wooded area about 2 1/2 miles from her home, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening. She was being cleared by medical staff and no additional details were available, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities responded to Gard’s home on Oct. 1, following a 911 call for a fire at her home in Bainbridge, located about 40 miles west of Indianapolis, the sheriff’s office said. Smoke was reported coming from the residence around 7:40 p.m., the office said.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze, which investigators believe is “suspicious in nature,” Putnam County Sheriff Jerrod Baugh said in a statement on Friday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Baugh said in an update on Wednesday.

No one was found in the fire-damaged home, and attempts by family and friends to contact Gard following the fire have been unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said. She was not located following a drone-assisted search of the area and searches of a pond on the property following the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Gard was supposed to attend her daughter’s volleyball game on Oct. 1, but did not show up, her sister, Stephanie Bowen, told Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV.

“Her car’s at home, her purse is at home. She’s nowhere to be found, and the house is on fire. It makes no sense,” Bowen told WRTV on Monday.

“I just feel like there’s something here bigger that we don’t know,” she said.

The search continued this week for the mother of two, with dozens of people, including her sisters, looking through cornfields and wooded areas near Gard’s property on Monday, WRTV reported.

Drones were deployed in the area, and conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have been conducting searches of the ponds at the residence and in the surrounding area, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Detectives also worked with the FBI and Indiana State Police, “looking for any leads into the current and past locations of any and all devices that could lead investigators to the location of Britney Gard,” Baugh said Wednesday.

Amid the search, Bowen urged people to be “vigilant” and to check their home security cameras.

“Britney, we love you,” she told WRTV on Monday. “We hope to see you safely return home.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Water buffaloes kill farmer after he becomes trapped in their enclosure
Water buffaloes kill farmer after he becomes trapped in their enclosure
Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

(JONES, OK) — A farmer in Oklahoma has been killed by two water buffaloes after becoming trapped inside their enclosure, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Jones, Oklahoma, at approximately 8:35 p.m. when officers from the Jones Police Department and the Jones Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an individual who had been attacked by two water buffalo at a farm located at 7501 North Henney Road, officials said.

“Upon arrival, first responders were initially unable to reach the victim due to the aggressive behavior of the animals,” said the Jones Police Department in a statement on social media released on Monday. “One water buffalo was immediately dispatched to allow safe access to the scene.”

But when responders gained entry to the enclosure, they discovered that the victim, named as Bradley McMichael, had sustained “multiple deep lacerations that proved to be fatal,” officials said.

“While investigators were processing the scene, a second water buffalo became increasing agitated and posed a threat to emergency personnel,” police said. “For the safety of those on site, the second animal was also dispatched. Evidence gathered at the scene confirmed that the water buffaloes were responsible for Mr. McMichael’s fatal injuries.”

Police discovered during the investigation that McMichael had purchased the two water buffaloes just the day before at a livestock auction and that it is believed he became trapped inside their enclosure while tending to the animal, according to the Jones Police Department.

The office of the chief medical examiner subsequently took custody of McMichael and transported him to their facility for further examination.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mandatory evacuation remains in effect as fire from Louisiana plant explosion continues to burn
Mandatory evacuation remains in effect as fire from Louisiana plant explosion continues to burn
Patrick Little Jr/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A fire at plant in Louisiana continues to burn and an evacuation order within a 1-mile radius of the facility remains in place following an explosion Friday, officials said at a press conference.

As of Saturday, 42 people are at a shelter, according to officials. About 800 residents were affected by the explosion, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said in an update.

The fire was 90% contained by Saturday evening, response officials said in a press release posted by the Louisiana State Police.

“Response crews have worked diligently throughout the day and will continue operations through the night to strengthen containment and support recovery efforts,” the release said.

In a Sunday update, the Louisiana State Police said the fire was still 90% contained and that the mandatory 1-mile radius evacuation remained in effect.

“Overnight, additional resources, including specialized heavy equipment, arrived. Response crews began removing structural debris and addressing covered hotspots. A containment berm is being established around the site, and recovery operations will continue throughout the day,” the Sunday statement said.

The statement added that “environmental response efforts” were underway to address the fire’s potential effect on the nearby Tangipahoa River and adjacent waterways. It also said that “all air monitoring results have shown either non-detectable readings or levels well below health-based or actionable thresholds,” and that “continuous air monitoring remains in place.”

“To date, no injuries have been reported. Nearly 150 personnel are engaged in field operations, representing all levels of government and contracted support,” Sunday’s Louisiana State Police update further said.

Though most chose to follow the evacuation, some of the residents within the one-mile evacuation zone chose to stay, Sticker said Friday. Deputies were maintaining a perimeter as firefighters continued to fight the fire.

Residents have been asked to to avoid direct contact with soot as a result of the fire as it is believed to contains both combustibles and hydrocarbon chemicals, Louisiana State Police Sgt. William Huggins said Saturday.

Authorities asked residents to remain indoors when possible, wash hands frequently, avoid touching their face and avoid direct contact with the soot.

Officials said they are are aware of debris in the Tangipahoa River and said water samples will be collected for environmental impact analysis. What is exactly in the soot is also under investigation.

The most recent air quality readings indicated results “below an actionable threshold” at this time, Huggins said Saturday.

Overnight a number of small explosions occurred, consistent with what has been happening since the beginning of the fire, Huggins said.

The incident occurred at Smitty’s Supply, a lubricant manufacturer located in Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish, local officials said. A large plume of smoke could be seen following the explosion.

The explosion was reported shortly before 1 p.m. local time Friday, according to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller.

The Tangipahoa Parish government ordered a mandatory evacuation for those in the immediate area, which then expanded to within a 1-mile radius of the plant.

The sheriff’s office said any residents that need to return home for medication or pets should coordinate with their department to receive an escort.

“Relocate IMMEDIATELY and stay away from this area until further notice,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said on X.

An elementary school located within the evacuation zone evacuated students to a location in Amite City.

No injuries have been reported, “which is a godsend,” Miller said at a press briefing late Friday afternoon.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has been monitoring the environment, Miller said. It’s unclear what caused the explosion, he said.

Smitty’s Supply manufacturers and distributes lubricant, including motor oils, according to its website. About 400 people work at the plant, according to Miller.

Highway 51 at Highway 10 in Roseland closed following the explosion.

“We are monitoring this situation closely. Please follow the guidance of your local officials,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement on X. “We are praying for everyone’s safety.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sheriff charged with extorting ,000 from marijuana business in Boston
Sheriff charged with extorting $50,000 from marijuana business in Boston
Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department – Boston, MA

(BOSTON) — Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins was arrested Thursday on federal extortion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Federal prosecutors allege the 67-year-old Massachusetts sheriff had pressured a cannabis company executive for a secret investment deal worth $50,000.

Tompkins, who had led the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department since 2013 and oversaw about 1,000 employees, was arrested in Florida and charged with two counts of extortion, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

According to federal court documents, Tompkins had used his position as sheriff to force his way into buying pre-IPO (initial public offering) stock in a Boston cannabis company at a discounted price. When the investment later lost value, prosecutors alleged he demanded and received a full refund of his money.

The scheme started in 2019 when the cannabis company, which wasn’t named in court documents, wanted to open a store in Boston, the indictment stated. The company needed Sheriff Tompkins’ help, according to the indictment, as his department would refer former inmates to work at the store, which was required by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for their state license.

Federal investigators said Tompkins allegedly took advantage of this partnership. According to the indictment, he pressured a company executive, reminding them that he had helped with their license application. The executive feared Tompkins would end their partnership if they didn’t give in to his demands for stock, prosecutors said.

After getting the shares in November 2020, court documents showed Tompkins initially saw his $50,000 investment grow to about $138,000 when the company went public.

However, when the stock price later fell, prosecutors alleged Tompkins demanded his money back. The executive paid him through five separate checks, with some labeled as “loan repayment” to hide what the payments were really for, according to the indictment.

The executive agreed to the demands for repayment, fearing Tompkins would use his position to harm their business operations, according to the indictment.

“What the Sheriff saw as an easy way to make a quick buck on the sly is clear cut corruption under federal law,” FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Ted E. Docks said in a statement.

If found guilty, Tompkins could face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said in a statement that the case showed her office’s commitment to fighting public corruption.

“Elected officials, particularly those in law enforcement, are expected to be ethical, honest and law abiding – not self-serving,” Foley said in the press release.

According to federal officials, Tompkins will first appear in court in Florida before facing the charges in Boston at a later date.

ABC News reached out to Tompkins’ attorney who did not immediately respond for comment.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment when contacted.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.