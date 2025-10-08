Indiana woman reported missing after ‘suspicious’ fire in her house: Sheriff’s office

Britney Gard is seen in an undated photo released by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

(PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.) — An Indiana woman was reported missing last week following a “suspicious” fire in her house, authorities said. 

Britney Gard, 46, last had contact with her family the evening of Sept. 30, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. She is considered a missing endangered person “due to her unknown whereabouts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities responded to her home on Oct. 1, following a 911 call for a fire at her home in Bainbridge, located about 40 miles west of Indianapolis, the sheriff’s office said. Smoke was reported coming from the residence around 7:40 p.m., the office said.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze, which investigators believe is “suspicious in nature,” Putnam County Sheriff Jerrod Baugh said in a statement on Friday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Baugh said in an update on Wednesday.

No one was found in the fire-damaged home, and attempts by family and friends to contact Gard following the fire have been unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said. She was not located following a drone-assisted search of the area and searches of a pond on the property following the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Gard was supposed to attend her daughter’s volleyball game on Oct. 1, but did not show up, her sister, Stephanie Bowen, told Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV.

“Her car’s at home, her purse is at home. She’s nowhere to be found, and the house is on fire. It makes no sense,” Bowen told WRTV.

“I just feel like there’s something here bigger that we don’t know,” she said.

The search continued this week for the mother of two, with dozens of people, including her sisters, looking through cornfields and wooded areas near Gard’s property on Monday, WRTV reported.

Drones have continued to be deployed in the area, and conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have been conducting searches of the ponds at the residence and in the surrounding area, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Detectives have also been working with the FBI and Indiana State Police, “looking for any leads into the current and past locations of any and all devices that could lead investigators to the location of Britney Gard,” Baugh said Wednesday.

Baugh asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office.

“As this is an active investigation and the location of missing Putnam County resident Britney Gard remains unknown, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing detailed information about the scene, the ongoing investigation, or any speculation as to the whereabouts or condition of Ms. Gard,” Baugh said Wednesday.

Bowen urged people to be “vigilant” and to check their home security cameras.

“Britney, we love you,” she told WRTV. “We hope to see you safely return home.”

Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13 mission, dies at 97
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images

(LAKE FOREST, Ill) — Jim Lovell, the commander of the famed Apollo 13 mission, has died, according to NASA. He was 97.

“We are saddened by the passing of Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13 and a four-time spaceflight veteran,” the space agency said. “Lovell’s life and work inspired millions. His courage under pressure helped forge our path to the Moon and beyond—a journey that continues today.”

Lovell died Thursday in Lake Forest, Illinois, according to a statement from acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy.

In 1968, as Apollo 8’s command module pilot, he became, with Frank Borman and William Anders, one of the first three astronauts to fly to and orbit the Moon.

A veteran of several missions, Lovell became the commander for Apollo 13, which nearly avoided disaster after an oxygen tank in the service module exploded two days into the mission.

Lovell was portrayed by Tom Hanks in the Ron Howard-directed “Apollo 13,” which depicted the events surrounding the mission.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 25, 1928, Lovell attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and the U.S. Naval Academy. He was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1962.

He served as a backup pilot for the Gemini 4 flight and backup commander for the Gemini 9 flight, and was selected as the backup commander for Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission.

In December 1965, he and Borman launched into space on the history-making Gemini 7 mission. The flight included the first rendezvous of two manned maneuverable spacecraft.

The Gemini 12 mission, commanded by Lovell with pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, began on Nov. 11, 1966. This 4-day, 59-revolution flight brought the Gemini program to a successful close.

Lovell served as the command module pilot and navigator on the six-day journey of Apollo 8 in late December 1968. Lovell, Borman and Anders became the first humans to leave Earth’s gravitational influence and the first to reach the Moon, with the crew orbiting the Moon ten times without landing.

As commander of the Apollo 13, he became the first person to journey twice to the Moon. Launching on April 11, 1970, and scheduled to last 10 days, the mission was aborted due to a malfunction in the oxygen tank in the service module two days into the mission.

Lovell and fellow crewmen, John L. Swigert and Fred W. Haise, working with Houston ground controllers, then converted their lunar module into an effective lifeboat. Their emergency activation and operation of lunar module systems conserved both electrical power and water in sufficient supply to assure their survival while in space.

The Apollo 13 crewmembers returned safely to Earth on April 17, 1970.

Lovell retired from the Navy and the space program on March 1, 1973. He worked in the telecommunications industry and retired as executive vice president of Centel Corporation in 1991.

He was a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He was married to his wife Marilyn for over six decades until her death in 2023. He is survived by four children.

2 children dead after barge strikes sailboat from youth sailing program: Officials
Carl David Goette-Luciak/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(MIAMI BEACH, Fla.) — Two children participating in a youth sailing program are dead after a barge struck their sailboat in Miami Beach Monday, officials said.

The sailboat capsized in Biscayne Bay, between Monument Island and Hibiscus Island, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

All six people on the sailboat — an adult and five children — were recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Two juveniles were pronounced dead at the hospital, the U.S. Coast Guard in Miami said. Two people remain in critical condition, while two others did not require medical treatment, it said.

A counselor and children between the ages of 8 and 12 were on the sailboat, authorities said.

The Miami Yacht Club confirmed the incident involved members of its youth sailing program.

“At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts,” the Miami Yacht Club said in a statement. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully.”

The two-vessel collision, which occurred around 11 a.m. Monday prompted a large emergency response involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

As of Monday evening, the sailboat remained submerged under the barge, the Coast Guard said.

The incident remains under investigation. The FWC said its officers are assisting the Coast Guard with the investigation.

“Our hearts are with the families of those lost and all who have been affected by this tragedy,” Capt. Frank Florio, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said in a statement. “The Coast Guard will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causal factors and identify steps to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

4th detainee who escaped from New Jersey ICE facility located in Los Angeles: FBI
Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, who was wanted for escaping from Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, was arrested in Los Angeles, federal authorities said. FBI Los Angeles

(LOS ANGELES) — The last remaining detainee who escaped from an immigration detention center in New Jersey last month has been located in Los Angeles, federal authorities said.

Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon was one of four detainees who escaped from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark on June 12, according to the FBI.

He was arrested after a traffic stop in Silver Lake, the FBI in Los Angeles said Thursday. No additional details on his capture were released.

Mogollon, a 25-year-old Colombian national, has been charged with escape from the custody of an institution or officer, according to the Department of Justice.

He was previously arrested by the New York City Police Department in April for petit larceny and by the New Jersey Police Department in May for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

He is illegally in the country after overstaying a tourist visa, according to DHS.

The other three detainees — Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada and Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes — were captured within a week of escaping from Delaney Hall, a privately owned facility that has been contracted out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, authorities said.

DHS had described the four men as “public safety threats” who were all in the country illegally.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said at a news conference last month that the four men escaped from the facility by breaking through a wall — which he described as “drywall with a mesh interior” — in a unit that led to an exterior wall and into a parking lot. Kim said he was briefed on escape by the facility’s administrators and ICE officials.

Kim said the escape followed “disturbances” and unrest over the past 24 hours related to food access at the facility. However, DHS released a subsequent statement saying, “contrary to current reporting, there has been no widespread unrest” at Delaney Hall.

