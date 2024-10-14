Indigenous women continue to face barriers to breast cancer care, report finds

Indigenous women continue to face barriers to breast cancer care, report finds
(NEW YORK) — Nicole Hallingstad credits her cat, Rudy, with finding her breast cancer.

Despite an unremarkable mammogram screening just seven months earlier, the 42-year-old knew something was wrong when Rudy kept pawing at something on the right side of her chest.

Hallingstad had another mammogram, which this time found a golf-ball-sized tumor in her breast that she said was from a fast-growing form of breast cancer.

After surgery, she needed both radiation and chemotherapy – but neither were available where she lived.

Hallingstad faced a difficult decision. Her options were to travel more than 1,000 miles once a month for chemotherapy and then relocate for six weeks of radiation treatment, or move to another state where she could get chemotherapy and radiation in one place. Hallingstad chose the latter.

“I was very fortunate that I was able to take the option to move and continue working and receive the care I needed,” Hallingstad told ABC News. “But that is a choice that is unsustainable for far too many Native women, and frankly, uncertain.”

Why was cancer care so inaccessible for Hallingstad? Because she lived in Alaska.

Hallingstad, a member of the Tlingit and Haida Native Indian Tribes of Alaska, faced profound barriers to breast cancer care that are shared by many American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) women. These barriers have contributed to growing disparities over the last three decades.

“It’s often really difficult to get to a qualified health care center that is close to the rural areas where so many of our people live,” Hallingstad said. “And transportation is not readily available for many people to get the trip to the center, to get their screening to even have access to the kind of machinery that is needed for this important treatment work.”

recent report by the American Cancer Society (ACS) showed that the rate of breast cancer deaths among U.S. women has decreased by 44% from 1989 to 2022. But that progress has not held true for all women, including AI/AN women, whose death rates have remained unchanged during that same time.

While AI/AN women have a 10% lower incidence of breast cancer than white women, they have a 6% higher mortality rate, according to the ACS.

The ACS also found that only about half of AI/AN women over 40 years old surveyed for the report said they’d had a mammogram in the last two years, compared to 68% of white women. That lack of timely screenings increased the risk of discovering cancer in more advanced stages, which in turn could result in higher death rates.

“This is a population for which we are very concerned,” Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society, told ABC News. “Given the mammography rates [of AI/AN women] that we’re actually seeing, which are well behind other women across the country.

Knudsen emphasized the need to “create that additional awareness about the importance of getting screened for breast cancer early because of the link to improved outcomes,” especially in Indigenous communities.

There are also cultural barriers to cancer care and awareness. “Culturally, we don’t often speak about very deep illness, because we don’t want to give it life,” Hallingstad said.

That fear, not necessarily shared by all Indigenous communities, is a common reason people from any background may choose not to discuss cancer risk, or to seek help if they think they have a serious health problem.

Melissa Buffalo, an enrolled member of the Meskwaki Nation of Iowa, is the CEO of the American Indian Cancer Foundation, where she works alongside Hallingstad. Her organization recently received a grant to study the knowledge and beliefs surrounding cancer and clinical trials among Indigenous people in Minnesota. Buffalo said she hopes to “create resources and tools that are culturally relevant, culturally tailored, so that we can help to build trust within these healthcare systems.”

Advocates like Buffalo and organizations like the ACS are also creating toolkits to help existing systems increase their outreach to AI/AN women. However, “there is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach to everything,” Dr. Melissa Simon, an OB/GYN at Northwestern University and founder of the Chicago Cancer Health Equity Collaborative, told ABC News.

“We have to also acknowledge that the patient has some variation too, just like the cancer itself. To treat it has some variation,” Simon said.

“We have to talk about it,” Hallingstad said about breast cancer in the Indigenous community. “We need to understand treatment options. We need to bring care facilities closer and we need to make sure our populations are being screened and are following treatment.”

 

Jade A. Cobern, MD, MPH is a physician board-certified in pediatrics and preventive medicine and a medical fellow of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Sejal Parekh, M.D., is a board-certified, practicing pediatrician and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Millions of seniors can’t afford their prescription medications: Study
(NEW YORK) — Millions of American seniors are having a hard time affording their prescription medications, a new National Health Statistics report suggests.

The study, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that approximately 4% of those aged 65 and older can’t afford their prescription at all, and more than 3% of them skipped doses, delayed filling a prescription or took less medication than prescribed to cut back on costs.

“Older adults that were food insecure were six times more likely to not get their prescription medication,” Robin A. Cohen, study co-author and statistician with the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, said.

Dr. Lalita Abhyankar, a family medicine physician based in San Francisco, told ABC News she often sees patients struggling to pay for their medications.

One of Abhyankar’s patients with diabetes couldn’t afford his monthly dose of insulin, so “he would ration out his insulin,” she said. Despite being on both Medicaid and Medicare, “the copay was challenging for him to do on a month-to-month basis,” she noted.

Abhyankar has also seen this problem when patients needed an expensive medication because cheaper alternatives haven’t worked.

“I’ve seen them do half a dose or take it once a day instead of the recommended twice or three times a day and then continue to walk around with uncontrolled high blood pressure,” Abhyankar said. “That increases their risk of stroke, heart attack, damage to the eyes and kidneys.”

She went on, “The downstream effects are going to be that we’re going to see more patients in hospitals, and emergency rooms. That puts a huge burden on the healthcare system.”

Generally, adults aged 65 and older qualify for universal health care under Medicare. That covers medical needs such as doctors’ visits and hospital stays.

Medications aren’t automatically included. Older adults must enroll in Medicare Part D, a separate prescription drug coverage plan, or a private insurance plan that helps pay for medications.

Even when they are covered, most Americans will still owe some amount for copays and premiums. When the expenses pile up, some choose to forego any coverage at all.

Abhyankar said there are ways to reduce the cost of prescriptions including websites such as GoodRx that can offer coupons for customers sometimes at lower prices. Another option is the online discount pharmacy Cost Plus Drugs, which has hundreds of medications available for purchase at lower prices.

Abhyankar also suggested that patients try insurance preferred pharmacy programs, which are pharmacies that have an agreement with an insurance plan to charge less to fill prescriptions.

Last month, the Biden administration announced an agreement with drug companies to lower the price of 10 prescription medications for people with Medicare Part D. The negotiated prices will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Roshan Nebhrajani Bransden, MD, is a family medicine resident physician and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

3D mammography better at detecting early-stage cancer with fewer false positives, study finds
(NEW YORK) — Newer three-dimensional imaging is more effective at detecting breast cancer and may improve long-term outcomes, according to a new study led by researchers at the Yale School of Medicine.

The study, which analyzed more than 272,000 breast cancer screenings over 13 years, showed that 3D mammography, known as digital breast tomosynthesis, or DBT, identified breast cancer at higher rates and earlier stages when compared to traditional 2D mammograms.

3D mammography also reduced the number of false positive results, leading to fewer unnecessary tests after initial screening, according to the study, published Tuesday in the medical journal Radiology.

The study builds on a growing body of research suggesting 3D mammography could offer benefits over 2D imaging.

According to lead co-author Dr. Liane Philpotts, this is the first study on 3D mammography of its scale, with 10 years’ worth of 3D screening data.

“It confirms some of what we knew from earlier … and shows the sustainability of these benefits,” Philpotts told ABC News. “But the big take-home point is that the advanced cancer rate was less [with 3D mammography]. That is the most significant finding from this.”

While 2D mammography is still accepted as a gold standard for breast cancer screening, an increasing number of health centers are incorporating this 3D technology.

Here are five questions answered about 3D mammography:

1. What is 3D mammography?

While traditional mammography involves a two-dimensional X-ray image, three-dimensional mammograms use a rotating “X-ray arc” that takes X-rays from multiple angles to create a detailed 3D representation of breast tissue.

This allows radiologists to scroll through 1-millimeter slices to obtain a more comprehensive view of the tissue.

2. Practically speaking, what are the benefits of 3D mammograms compared to 2D, according to the latest research?

3D mammograms may be able to detect breast cancers more frequently and at earlier stages. Earlier detection means earlier treatment and a higher chance of a cure.

In addition, 3D mammograms were associated with fewer false positive results, reducing the burden of unnecessary follow up testing. This could mean less time, money and stress for patients.

“It gives us … a better chance of finding things, and also a reduced chance of having to call people back unnecessarily,” Philpotts said. “So, it’s kind of a win-win from that point of view.”

3. What do current guidelines say about 2D vs. 3D mammograms?

According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidelines — an influential group of experts whose guidelines help determine government insurance coverage — 2D and 3D mammography are both effective forms of breast cancer screening.

Right now, one is not recommended over the other.

4. Is it covered by insurance?

Many insurance providers, including Medicare, cover 3D mammography.

However, coverage varies depending on insurance company and state of residence, as 3D mammograms are more expensive than 2D.

In some cases, only a portion is covered, or patients must meet a deductible first. Patients may need to call their insurance provider to understand what their individual plan covers.

5. Can I request it during my next screening?

More than likely, if you are due for breast cancer screening, you could receive a 3D mammogram.

3D breast mammography is offered at 90% of certified breast imaging centers. However, 3D imaging may not be necessary for everyone. It is a good idea to speak with your provider about whether it’s right for you.

New York reports death from EEE after 1st case diagnosed in nearly a decade
(NEW YORK) — The first person in New York state to be diagnosed with eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in nearly a decade has died, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Monday.

The case was confirmed on Sept. 20 in Ulster County — located along the Hudson River — by the state Department of Health. It is currently being investigated by the county Department of Health.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald previously issued a Declaration of an Imminent Threat to Public Health after the EEE diagnosis, which allows the state to deploy resources including mosquito spraying efforts from Sept. 30 to Nov. 30, 2024.

“Eastern equine encephalitis is different this year. While we normally see these mosquitoes in two to three counties each year, this year they have been in 15 counties so far, and scattered all over New York State,” McDonald said in a statement. “This life-threatening mosquito-borne disease has no commercially available human vaccine and must be taken seriously. Mosquitoes, once a nuisance, are now a threat.”

“I urge all New Yorkers to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing and removing free-standing water near their homes. Fall is officially here, but mosquitoes will be around until we see multiple nights of below freezing temperatures,” the statement continued.

The New York case is likely at least the eleventh case of EEE so far this year, according to an ABC News tally. This also includes the 10 known cases listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.

Beyond New York, cases have been reported in Massachusetts, with four; New Hampshire, with two; and in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin, with one each.

Between 2003 and 2023, there have been at least 196 EEE cases reported in the U.S., including 176 hospitalizations and 79 deaths, CDC data shows.

Most people who are infected with EEE show either mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to the CDC. However, severe cases usually present with fever, headache, chills and vomiting before progressing to the more serious encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, or meningitis, which is inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

About one-third of all people who develop severe EEE die from the illness, the CDC says, while survivors can experience ongoing physical and neurological problems, including seizures, paralysis, cranial nerve dysfunction, personality disorders, and intellectual disabilities that can range from mild to severe.

There are no vaccines for EEE and health officials say the best protection is to prevent mosquito bites.

Health officials recommend wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants, and tucking shirts into pants and pants into socks, at dusk or dawn, which are times of day when mosquitoes are most active.

Additionally, it is recommended to use insect repellent with DEET, to use screens on windows and doors, and to eliminate all standing water around the home where mosquitoes can breed.

ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

