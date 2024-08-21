Indy’s adventures live on in new video game ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’

MachineGames/Lucasfilm Games/Bethesda

Harrison Ford may have had his last adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but a new game will soon let you step into the well-worn boots of the world’s most famous archeologist.

Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a global adventure coming to Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC on Dec. 9; it comes to PlayStation 5 in the spring of 2025.

Veteran game performer and actor Troy Baker (The Last of Us) performs Ford’s alter ego in the game.

In a new trailer, he teases, “What if I told you there’s a connection between ancient cultures around the world. The Great Circle. Does it exist? Is it the key to some lost power?”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Baker called it humbling to play the whip-cracking adventurer. “As a kid, seeing Indiana Jones in the theater for the first time was a defining moment for me,” he says. “And I never would have guessed all these years later, I would be the one wearing the hat.”

He calls it a “dream come true. A dream that I cannot wait for you to live for yourself.”

The players will have Indy facing off “against sinister forces” in the game. “From the whip and Colt to his trusty journal and camera, you’ll need everything he’s got to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle.”

The game is available for preorder now; Xbox Game Pass members can play it on day one.

Read about all of the bonus content that’s up for grabs here.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AOL, Chumbawamba, and murderous Tamagotchi in trailer to throwback horror comedy ‘Y2K’
A24 Films

Oscar-winning indie studio A24 just dropped the trailer to Y2K, a horror comedy that, as its name suggests, centers on what some thought would be the end of the world, the so-called Y2K bug. 

While in reality it didn’t come to pass, in the film it does. Unfortunately for high school losers Eli and Danny — Jaeden Martell from the It films and Deadpool 2‘s Julian Dennison — it comes after they’ve managed to sneak into a New Year’s Eve party with the popular kids. 

One of those is Rachel Zegler‘s Laura, the object of Eli’s affection. 

When the clock strikes midnight, all hell breaks loose in the comedy directed by and co-starring Saturday Night Live vet Kyle Mooney

Airliners crash into each other in mid-air and anything with a microchip turns murderous during the “global computer apocalypse.” Chumbawamba‘s “Tubthumping” sets the mood for the early-aughts chaos, as Tamagotchi seize power tools with deadly results, and Eli, Danny, and Laura go on the run.

And for an added nostalgia hit, CluelessAlicia Silverstone plays Eli’s mom.

The film was co-produced by Jonah Hill and Christopher Storer, the latter of whom created the Emmy winner The Bear

It hits theaters December 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist and pop culture icon, dead at 96
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the pioneering sex therapist, author and talk show host, has died, her publicist announced. She was 96.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the passing of the iconic Dr. Ruth K Westheimer at the age of 96, whose ‘Minister of Communications’ I’ve been since 1981,” publicist Pierre Lehu said in a statement to WABC.

Her family added: “The children of Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer are sad to announce the passing of their mother, the internationally-celebrated sex therapist, author, talk show host, professor, and orphan of the Holocaust. She died peacefully at her home in New York City on July 12th surrounded by her loving family, just over a month after celebrating her 96th birthday.”

Known as “Dr. Ruth,” she first gained fame in 1980 when she hosted a New York City radio program called Sexually Speaking, which featured her answering listeners’ questions about sex and relationships.  The novelty of a tiny, grandmotherly woman with a heavy German accent speaking frankly about sex proved to be irresistible: The popularity of Sexually Speaking led to a media empire that included nationally syndicated radio and TV shows, books, computer games, speaking engagements and appearances in commercials.

Dr. Ruth was born Karola Ruth Siegel to an Orthodox Jewish family in 1928. An only child, her mother was able to have her sent to Switzerland after her father was taken by the Nazis; she never saw her family again. Following the war, she moved to what was then Palestine and fought in the war for Israeli independence.

She then moved to Paris, where she got a degree in psychology from the Sorbonne.  She relocated to New York City in the 1950s, and after two failed marriages, wed her third husband, Manfred Westheimer.

In New York, Westheimer received a master’s degree, and then a doctorate from Columbia.  She did postdoctoral work in sex therapy and then taught at several colleges.  After the community affairs manager at a local radio station heard one of her lectures on sexual literacy, she hired Dr. Ruth for Sexually Speaking.

In 2019, she was the subject of a documentary, Ask Dr. Ruth. In 2023, Westheimer was named New York State’s first honorary “ambassador to loneliness” by Gov. Kathy Hochul — a position Westheimer suggested — to “help New Yorkers … address the growing issue of social isolation.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Addams Family Values’ to make HD debut + limited return to theaters
Paramount Home Entertainment

Before there was Wednesday, there was director Barry Sonnenfeld‘s hit Addams Family movies, starring the late Raul Julia as Gomez, Anjelica Huston as Morticia and Christina Ricci as Wednesday.

Incidentally, the latter’s addition to the Wednesday cast — as one of Jenna Ortega‘s teachers on the Netflix phenomenon — was a nod to her pitch-perfect performances in the movies, which kicked off in 1991 with The Addams Family.

The second hit movie of the series, 1993’s Addams Family Values, however, has never made it onto Blu-ray or HD Digital — until now.

Just in time for Halloween, on Oct. 29, to be precise, the comedy will make its debut on both formats in a fully remastered form.

Also, there’s a new director’s commentary from Sonnenfeld and screenwriter Paul Rudnick, as well as newly unearthed interviews from the cast, which also starred Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack and Carol Kane.

The movie will also haunt theaters for a limited run on Nov. 10 and Nov. 13, as part of Paramount Home Entertainment and Fangoria’s “Scream Greats” series.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.