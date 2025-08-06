Infamous sex predator Peter Braunstein is up for parole for the 1st time. Prosecutors are fighting it.

Infamous sex predator Peter Braunstein is up for parole for the 1st time. Prosecutors are fighting it.

Peter Braunstein is escorted on a perp walk by NYPD detectives as he is brought back to New York City to face justice in December 2005. WABC

(NEW YORK) — Nearly two decades after disguising himself as a firefighter to commit one of the most twisted sex crimes in New York City history, Peter Braunstein is days away from his first parole hearing and the prosecutor who put him in prison contends he’s still a “danger to society.”

Braunstein, a 61-year-old former fashion magazine writer who was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, is scheduled to have his initial parole hearing the week of Aug. 18, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections told ABC News. But prosecutors claim that his nearly 20 years of incarceration have done little to reform him.

“He has shown himself to be a determined, angry and vengeful man. Time and again he has demonstrated that he is a danger to society, and he has clearly and repeatedly stated that should he be released from prison he will continue to be a danger to society,” Maxine Rosenthal, senior counsel for the Special Victim’s Division of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, wrote in a July 25 letter to the Parole Board, urging the panel to reject Braunstein’s bid for parole.

The assistant district attorney who prosecuted Braunstein added, “In sum, this defendant is not a worthy candidate for release.”

Rosenthal noted that in a series of media interviews following his conviction, Braunstein never expressed remorse, and in several interviews said, “I regret the choice of victim, but not the crime itself” and that he believed “the crime was justified.”

The prosecutor also said that even after being convicted and sent to prison, Braunstein violated court orders by continuing a “campaign of harassment and intimidation” of an ex-girlfriend until at least 2014 by sending letters or attempting to call her, her employer and her relatives from prison. Braunstein pleaded guilty to menacing the ex-girlfriend, a magazine beauty editor, and was placed on probation just three months before committing the infamous sex attack.

“In response, letters were sent to the prison superintendent requesting that a negative correspondence order be issued prohibiting the defendant from having any further contact with the former girlfriend,” Rosenthal wrote in the letter to the Parole Board.

The ex-girlfriend, who testified against Braunstein at his trial, died in June from cancer.

Braunstein, who is serving his sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, has not replied to a letter from ABC News requesting comment.

His former defense attorney, Robert Gottlieb, told ABC News that Braunstein should be set free.

“Peter was and, I’m sure, still is very smart and enormously creative and talented. I can only hope that the Parole Board will give him the chance to enjoy life and to enjoy it beyond the walls of a prison,” said Gottlieb, who used an insanity defense at Braunstein’s 2007 trial that was rejected by the jury.

‘The crime stood out then, and it stands out now’

In 2007, Braunstein, a former writer for the fashion magazine Women’s Wear Daily, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison after a Manhattan jury convicted him of first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping, robbery and other crimes tied to the infamous attack on Halloween night 2005.

During his sentencing, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber told Braunstein that by committing the crime as a fake firefighter, he had not only terrorized the victim, but “every woman living in New York who might trust a fireman or a policeman in a similar situation,” The New York Times reported.

According to prosecutors, Braunstein sexually tormented a then-36-year-old woman for more than a dozen hours after staging an elaborate hoax to coax her into opening her door by pretending to be a firefighter responding to a blaze at her apartment building in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he set off smoke bombs in the hallway.

The victim was a former colleague of Braunstein, who had worked closely with his ex-girlfriend at W magazine, a sister publication of Women’s Wear Daily. In a series of media interviews he did from prison after his conviction, Braunstein said he targeted her after becoming obsessed with her as a symbol of what he hated about the fashion industry and blamed for his downfall after he was fired from his magazine job.

“She was the one I took it out on,” Braunstein told ABC’s “20/20” in a 2007 post-conviction interview. “I was thinking really primarily in terms of revenge and suicide at this point in my life.”

In the interview, he described entering the victim’s building, changing into his firefighter gear, igniting two smoke bombs and banging on the victim’s door, yelling, “Fire Department.”

He told “20/20” that once the victim opened her door, he pulled a gun on her that he said was a replica Baretta and ordered her to “get on the floor if you don’t like want me to blow your head off.”

Braunstein said he put a chloroform-soaked rag over her face, rendering her unconscious, stripped off her clothes and tied her to a bed, placing a pair of high-heeled shoes on her that he found in her closet. Over the next 12 hours, he admitted in the “20/20” interview to touching her sexually, but said he did not rape her.

In her letter to the Parole Board, Rosenthal said Braunstein threatened the victim during the ordeal with a serrated knife.

Asked in the “20/20” interview why he sexually tormented the victim, Braunstein said, “I guess to humiliate her.”

Before leaving the apartment, Braunstein stole a Gucci fur coat, a Louis Vuitton carry-on luggage bag, the victim’s driver’s license, resume and $800 cash, according to prosecutors. With lipstick, he scrawled a departing note on the victim’s bathroom mirror: “Bye — Hope things turn around for U soon.”

The New York Police Department launched a nationwide manhunt that lasted six weeks. Braunstein was captured in Tennessee when a witness recognized him from the show “America’s Most Wanted” and alerted police. As officers approached Braunstein, he attempted suicide by stabbing himself in the neck with a knife, according to Memphis police.

“The crime stood out then, and it stands out now, not only because it was exceptionally violent, but also because the perpetrator impersonated a firefighter. That really creates a ripple effect for the public because people have to wonder now if it’s safe to trust someone who is dressed as a police officer, a firefighter, given that this horrific crime was perpetrated by someone impersonating a member of those services,” Jane Manning, director of the victim rights advocacy group Women’s Equal Justice and a former sex crimes prosecutor, told ABC News.

Manning said one of the most important responsibilities of the Parole Board is to protect the public.

“Based on everything we know about this case, women in New York City are a lot safer with this perpetrator behind bars, and I hope the parole board will make a decision to keep him behind bars,” Manning said. “There are some cases that are a difficult call; this is not one of them. This is not a person who belongs out on the streets.”

‘Sickening and heartbreaking’

Angelo Barela, a former neighbor of Braunstein’s victim, told ABC News the crime jeopardized the lives of him and other residents of his building.

“Let’s put it this way: the man endangered the lives of many people who lived in 45 apartments,” Barela said.

Barela, who has moved out of the state since the crime, recalled noticing the thick smoke filling the halls of his building on the night of the attack.

Barela said he and his partner began banging on doors to alert neighbors, several of them elderly with mobility issues.

“It made me feel that if there was a fire, that certain people were not able or did not want to leave,” Barela said.

He recalled knocking on the door of the victim and getting no answer.

Barela said he learned after the fact that the smoke was a ruse that enabled the perpetrator to get into the victim’s apartment. He said he still feels guilty that he couldn’t help the victim.

“It was sickening and heartbreaking,” Barela said in a phone interview. “I think most of the people in that building felt like we didn’t help her, or couldn’t help her, because we had no idea what was going on.”

Barela said he hopes the Parole Board will keep Braunstein in prison.

“Despite what he might have done to one person,” Barela said, “he affected the whole building and he made women in our building feel bad.”

A Department of Corrections spokesperson said the Parole Board will likely release a decision on Braunstein’s parole within three weeks of the hearing, which is closed to the public.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Multiple fatalities after small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
Multiple fatalities after small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

(SAN DIEGO) — There have been multiple fatalities after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood of San Diego on Thursday morning, spewing jet fuel and starting a large fire that damaged at least 15 homes and multiple cars, fire officials said.

None of the residents in any houses were taken to the hospital and it appears all the fatalities are from the plane itself, San Diego Assistant Fire Chief of Emergency Operations Dan Eddy said at a press conference on Thursday. Officials do not yet know how many people were aboard the plane.

Multiple homes have been destroyed and there is one car fire that “will not go out no matter what we put on it,” according to Eddy, who said earlier the crash site looked “like a movie scene.”

Responders are currently searching for victims and parts of the plane as the response continues.

Residents were being evacuated to a nearby school and will be going home to home to find out if there is anybody inside, Eddy said.

“I was half-asleep and I saw a flash at the window and heard a bang,” said Jennifer Hoffman, who lives a couple blocks from the crash. “I thought it was lightning to be honest, I even checked the weather to see if it was raining out. And then I heard like bunches of pops and I was like, ‘That can’t be lightning.’ I went downstairs, I checked outside and I saw the neighborhood behind us was bright red. It was awful.”

The plane directly hit multiple homes and cars, setting them ablaze, before running down the street, Eddy said.

The small private jet crashed seconds before landing at about 3:45 am. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was flying from Wichita, Kansas, to San Diego’s Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed. It was roughly 500 feet in the air at its last radar check-in, according to the FAA.

“A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m.local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

There was no mayday call before this crash. The last communication was the pilot announcing on the radio that he was 3 miles out and landing. The tower was closed at the time and this is standard procedure.

Residents have been instructed to avoid the area near near Sculpin Street and Santo Road as crews work.

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney and Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US v. Combs day 6: Freak offs, violence and fear – Cassie Ventura takes the stand at Diddy trial
US v. Combs day 6: Freak offs, violence and fear – Cassie Ventura takes the stand at Diddy trial
John Lamparski/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — For six hours on Tuesday in a packed Manhattan courtroom, Cassie Ventura testified about how her decade-long relationship turned violent as her then-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, seized control of her personal and professional lives and demanded she orchestrate his drug-fueled sex parties known as “freak offs.”

Ventura is the star witness in the federal racketeering and sex-trafficking case against Combs, who faces the possibility of life in prison if he is convicted. Ventura’s 2023 civil lawsuit — which Combs settled with no admission of guilt — prompted federal authorities to begin investigating Combs’ conduct, and he was indicted last September.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and denied the federal charges. His lawyers insist that any sexual conduct was consensual and, though Combs’ lifestyle may not be appropriate for everyone, law enforcement has no right to invade his bedroom and private life. They also insist that any acts of assault show domestic violence, but not coercion or evidence of trafficking.

Ventura testifies about her relationship with Combs turning violent

Ventura testified that her relationship gradually became violent, as Combs allegedly took control of her personal and professional lives.

Combs signed Ventura to his Bad Boy record label in 2006, when she was 19 years old. Though 17 years younger than Combs, Ventura said she wanted to be around the man who helped catapult rap music and urban fashion into the mainstream.

“I wanted to be around Sean for the same reasons as everyone else at the time. He’s just this exciting and entertaining fun guy that just also happened to have my career in his hands.”

As she continued her relationship with Combs, Ventura told jurors, she began to experience “a different side” of the mogul – one that featured fits of rage, violent outbursts and unpredictable mood swings.

“He would bash my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head when I was down,” she said, recounting violent arguments with Combs.

“How frequently was Sean physical with you during your relationship?” prosecutor Emily Johnson asked.

“Too frequently,” Ventura responded, saying she feared triggering his anger.

Ventura added that members of Combs’ security team would “keep an eye” on her and that Combs would incessantly call her if she ignored him. With Combs paying for her apartment, she experienced her “stomach in knots” moments when he would drop by unannounced, not knowing if he was angry.

Ventura recounts ‘Freak Offs’ in detail

Ventura broke down in tears on the witness stand as she testified how she participated in drug-fueled sex parties called “freak offs” or “wild king nights.”

She said she had just turned 22 when Sean Combs first proposed these marathon, drug-addled sex performances with male prostitutes.

She said she originally agreed to participate in order to indulge Combs’ voyeuristic fantasies. Eventually, she told the jury, the orgies “became almost weekly,” oftentimes lasting two or three days, and once going on for four straight days. She testified she was awake the whole time, fueled by ecstasy, molly and cocaine supplied by Combs.

According to Ventura, she participated in the sex parties in every one of Combs’ homes and, most frequently, in hotels in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Ibiza, and Turks and Caicos. She described that Combs carefully directed the freak offs, ordering specific lighting and candles, and insisting that only Johnson & Johnson Baby Oil be used to ensure participants “glistened.”

Combs shook his head as Ventura testified about the use of baby oil, describing at least one party where a baby pool was filled with oil that Combs ordered she immerse herself in while fully clothed.

“It was a mess,” she said.

She testified about another instance when she thought she would choke because Combs and a male sex worker both urinated on her; multiple jurors shook their heads and looked down as she recounted the story.

It did not take long, Ventura said, before she realized she did not want to participate in future parties.

“Did you want to participate in every freak off?” prosecutor Emily Johnson asked.

“No,” Ventura answered. “I felt like it was all I was good for. It was disgusting. I felt humiliated. I didn’t have the words for how horrible I really felt.”

She said that Combs “would be violent” with her if she refused to participate, adding that her professional career stalled as she was forced to devote nearly all her time to planning the freak-offs that Combs demanded. As she testified, Ventura flipped through a binder containing the photographs of the male escorts she says were hired for the freak-offs and recounted needing to self-medicate with illegal drugs to make it through the prolonged sessions that were demeaning and emotionally and physically draining.

When Johnson asked if there was any part of the freak offs she enjoyed, Ventura began to sob. She grabbed a tissue and, through tears, said, “I thought it was the only time I could get.”

“The version of him I was in love with was no longer there,” she said.

Early witnesses lay foundation for Ventura’s testimony

Ventura was long billed as the key witness against Combs after CNN last year obtained a 2016 videotape showing Combs kicking and dragging her in a hotel elevator lobby.

Prior to Ventura taking the stand, the jury heard from two other witnesses who appeared to corroborate and bolster part of Ventura’s testimony.

Male escort Daniel Phillip testified he was paid as much as $6,000 for having sex with Ventura while Combs watched and masturbated. He also testified that he witnessed Combs throw a bottle at Ventura after she did not immediately obey his instructions and then “grabbed her by her hair and dragged her by her hair into the bedroom.” Defense attorney Xavier Donaldson tried to raise doubts about Phillip’s testimony, pointing to a discrepancy about dialogue in a previous statement to authorities, Philip stood by his account of the physical abuse.

On the first day of the trial, prosecutors showed the 2016 video to the jury and prepared jurors for Ventura’s testimony to come. Israel Florez, an LAPD officer who was working security at the now-shuttered InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, testified that Combs offered him money to cover up the assault and that he noticed Ventura had a “purple eye.” Florez said he refused the money.

“These are foundational witnesses. They create the context and the backdrop in which Cassie then testifies and gives more color and more examples, building upon earlier testimony to be the star witness that the government expects her to be,” ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire said.

Ventura concluded her testimony on Tuesday by explaining the moment depicted in the video watched by jurors was the result of her effort to try to escape one of the freak-offs.

“There’s an instance in Los Angeles where it got violent, and I chose to leave,” she said. “When I chose to leave, I grabbed what I could and got out and Sean followed me into the hallway by the elevators, grabbed me, tried to drag me back to the room.”

While jurors have already seen the video, it was played again in court on Tuesday afternoon. “That’s me,” Ventura said.

Ventura is expected to return to the stand when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3rd person arrested in connection with death of Telemundo Super Bowl reporter
3rd person arrested in connection with death of Telemundo Super Bowl reporter
Kenner Police Department

(NEW ORLEANS) — A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of Adan Manzano, a Telemundo reporter who was found dead in his hotel room while in Louisiana to cover the Super Bowl, authorities announced Friday.

Christian Anderson, of New Orleans, was arrested “for his alleged involvement in the scheme that ultimately led to Manzano’s death,” the Kenner Police Department said in a press release.

Manzano, a reporter for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was found dead face-down on a pillow in his hotel room in Kenner on Feb. 5, police said. He died from the combined effects of Xanax — an anti-anxiety medication — and alcohol along with positional asphyxia, according to the Jefferson Parish coroner.

A woman who police said was seen going into Manzano’s hotel room hours before he was found dead — Danette Colbert — and an alleged accomplice were previously arrested in connection with his death. Manzano’s cellphone and credit card were found in her home, Kenner police said.

Police said a review of text messages and digital communications shows that Anderson, 33, and the two suspects “played an active role in a coordinated pattern of targeting victims, drugging them, and stealing personal property.”

Anderson rented a car that was used by Colbert on the day of Manzano’s death, according to police.

“Further evidence showed that Anderson provided logistical support, engaged in post-crime communication, and assisted in attempts to financially benefit from the victim’s stolen assets,” Kenner police said. “Additionally, records show Anderson and Colbert communicated extensively following the incident, and that he played a role in the group’s recurring criminal behavior.”

Anderson faces charges of principal to simple robbery, purse snatching, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and computer fraud.

He is in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Colbert was arrested in the days following Manzano’s death and initially charged with property crimes, including theft and fraud-related offenses. She was subsequently charged with second-degree murder in his death following the autopsy.

The other suspect in the case, Rickey White, faces the same property crime charges as Colbert.

Earlier this month, Colbert was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a previous fraud conviction, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. She was given a suspended 10-year sentence after being found guilty last year of theft, computer fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds. The attorney general’s office said it argued for a harsher sentence due to her prior fraud felony convictions, and a judge subsequently sentenced her to 25 years.

“The evidence was overwhelming that this woman was a serial fraudster and took advantage of multiple tourists and innocent people over many years in the French Quarter,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement following the sentencing. “I wish we could have saved the life of Adam Manzano.”

“I’m hopeful and confident justice will be served in Jefferson Parish as well, where Colbert is also facing charges of second-degree murder for Manzano’s death,” she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.