Inflation climbed in August as Trump’s tariffs intensified

President Donald Trump speaks to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent while watching the men’s singles finals U.S. Open, September 7, 2025 in New York City. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Consumer prices rose 2.9% in August compared to a year ago, marking an uptick in price increases as President Donald Trump’s tariff policy intensified. The reading matched economists’ expectations.

The fresh inflation data indicated an acceleration from a 2.7% inflation rate recorded in the month prior, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Price increases remain below the 3% rate recorded in January, the month Trump took office.

The new report arrives days before the Federal Reserve is set to announce a widely expected quarter-point interest rate cut. The price hike last month may give policymakers pause as they weigh an interest rate cut, since a reduction of borrowing costs could boost spending and put upward pressure on prices.

Egg prices, a longtime symbol of rising costs, were flat in the month of August. Still, the price of eggs stands nearly 11% higher than where it was a year ago. The price of coffee has surged 20% over the past year, the data showed.

Housing costs jumped 0.4% in August, which accounted for the largest share of the overall hike in prices, the BLS said. Food prices rose 0.5% last month, while energy costs climbed 0.7%, the data showed.

In all, prices climbed 0.4% from July to August, which marked the largest monthly increase since December.

In recent months, tariffs modestly contributed to the uptick in overall inflation, analysts previously told ABC News, but overall price increases owed largely to a rise in housing and food products with little connection to Trump’s levies.

The inflation report arrived at a wobbly moment for the nation’s economy. In recent months, inflation has picked up while hiring has slowed, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”

A jobs report last week showed a sharp decrease in hiring in August, extending a lackluster period for the labor market. Meanwhile, a revision of previous hiring estimates on Tuesday revealed the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs in 2024 and early 2025 than previously estimated, deepening concern about the health of the U.S. job market.

The weak jobs data has raised alarm among some analysts that the U.S. economy may be slipping toward a recession, though the economy has largely averted the type of widespread job losses that often accompany a downturn.

The economic conditions have put Fed policymakers in a bind. If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, it risks tipping the economy into a downturn. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a hiring slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

In response to the flagging labor market, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates when policymakers meet next week. Investors peg the chances of a quarter-point rate cut this month at about 90% and the odds of a half-point cut at roughly 9%, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

The inflation data on Thursday marks the latest figures unveiled by the BLS since Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer last month in response to a weak monthly jobs report. Trump claimed without evidence that McEntarfer had manipulated statistics for political reasons.

McEntarfer, a Biden appointee who was confirmed by the Senate in 2024, had served in the federal government for two decades.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as Commissioner of BLS alongside the many dedicated civil servants tasked with measuring a vast and dynamic economy,” McEntarfer said in a social media post after her dismissal. “It is vital and important work and I thank them for their service to this nation.”

William Beach, a former commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, who was appointed by Trump, condemned McEntarfer’s dismissal.

“The totally groundless firing of Dr. Erika McEntarfer, my successor as Commissioner of Labor Statistics at BLS, sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the statistical mission of the Bureau,” Beach posted on X.

McEntarfer did not respond to an earlier ABC News request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gold prices hit a record high as economic uncertainty looms
A 500 gram gold bar is seen in a gold shop window on April 17, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The price of gold topped $3,500 per ounce for the first time ever on Tuesday, reaching toward new record highs as trading stretched into midday.

Gold prices have soared 35% so far this year, far outpacing a 9% gain in the S&P 500. Over that period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has jumped 6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed 10%.

The rush toward gold reflects heightened economic uncertainty, experts said. The safe-haven asset offers investors a hedge against an uneasy financial environment as a sharp hiring slowdown coincides with a steady uptick of inflation, according to analysts. Stress in long-term bond markets and a devaluation of the U.S. dollar have unsettled alternative assets typically viewed as low-risk investments, they added.

“The probability of an economic slowdown has greatly increased and people naturally look for a safe haven asset,” Campbell Harvey, a professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business who studies gold prices, told ABC News.

However, gold prices carry volatility of their own, especially when buyers enter the market at a high point, risking losses instead of a security blanket.

The run-up in gold prices comes after a steep drop-off in monthly hiring and a gradual rise in inflation.

The U.S. added an average of about 35,000 jobs over three months ending in July, which marked a major cooldown from roughly 196,000 jobs added on average over the previous three-month period, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.

Meanwhile, a measure of underlying inflation stands at its highest level since February, in part due to tariff-induced price increases.

Investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this month in an effort to counteract the labor market slowdown. Markets peg the chances of a quarter-point interest rate cut at 91%, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of investor sentiment.

The expectation of an interest rate cut establishes financial conditions marked by low interest rates for short-term U.S. bonds alongside persistently elevated interest rates for long-term bonds, since many investors fear a return of inflation amid ongoing tariffs, Aakash Doshi, head of gold strategy at State Street Investment Management, told ABC News.

Those dynamics reflect a favorable environment for gold, Doshi added. On the one hand, a near-term interest rate cut would reduce competition from short-term U.S. bonds, since the interest payments on such products will fall.

Meanwhile, elevated interest rates for long-term bonds reflect flagging demand for such investments as inflation fears mount and President Donald Trump pressures the Fed to dramatically lower interest rates. By comparison, gold appears a relatively safe long-term investment.

“The Fed is cutting because of a weak labor market but inflation is still elevated. That supports alternative fiat assets like gold,” Doshi told ABC News.

The flight away from some long-term bonds has coincided with a depreciation in the value of the U.S. dollar. Its value against other currencies plunged about 11% over the first half of 2025, the biggest decline in more than 50 years, a Morgan Stanley report last month found.

The decline in the U.S. dollar’s value reflects a shift away from global dependence on the dollar as a global reserve currency, Harvey said. As a replacement for the dollar, some investors have sought out gold, boosting the asset’s price, he added.

“Countries and institutions are diversifying their portfolios, which are heavily weighted to U.S. dollar assets. They’re adding something else – and that something else is in part gold,” Harvey said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

OpenAI releases GPT-5, the latest model fueling ChatGPT
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — OpenAI on Thursday released GPT-5, unveiling a new version of the artificial intelligence model that fuels popular chatbot ChatGPT. The product will be made immediately available to users, including customers who use the company’s cost-free options, OpenAI said.

The announcement comes days after the company said ChatGPT is set to reach 700 million weekly active users, up from 500 million just five months ago.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described GPT-5 as a “legitimate PhD expert in any area,” saying previous versions of the AI model amounted to college or high school students by comparison.

GPT-5 enables users to write computer programs, prepare party invitations and better navigate the health care system, Altman said.

“It is useful, it’s smart, it’s fast, it’s intuitive,” Altman said. “It’s an incredible superpower on demand, unimaginable at any other time in history.”

The latest version of the company’s AI model is the most accurate and reliable option available on the market, added Mark Chen, chief research officer at OpenAI.

“Language models historically have been plagued by hallucinations [and] factual errors. We made factuality a priority,” Chen said.

OpenAI has sought to release fresh products and upgrades since the November 2022 release of ChatGPT, which reached 100 million app users within two months. That performance set a record for the fastest-growing app user base.

In March 2023, Open-AI released GPT-4, before unveiling an updated GPT-4o two months later. The latter version reduced lag time for responses and allowed users to interrupt the chatbot with follow-up queries.

ChatGPT boasts a user base four times greater than it did last year, Nick Turley, OpenAI’s head of ChatGPT, said in a post on X on Monday.

“Every day, people and teams are learning, creating, and solving harder problems,” Turley said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fresh data to show consumer sentiment amid sweeping new tariffs
Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A fresh report on consumer sentiment on Friday will show how shoppers digested a cascade of economic developments this month, including President Donald Trump’s firing of a top labor statistics official hours after the release of weak jobs data.

The report, which details shopper attitudes in August, is set to arrive days after an inflation reading came in lower than economists had expected, offering a respite for consumers wary of significant tariff-induced price hikes.

The period covered by the report also coincides with the onset of sweeping new tariffs, which significantly expanded the reach of Trump’s confrontational trade policy.

Economists expect consumer sentiment to have improved slightly in August, which would extend two previous months of brightening shopper attitudes.

Before the swell of optimism, consumer sentiment had fallen close to its lowest level since a bout of inflation three years ago.

Even after the anticipated increase, the measure of consumer sentiment would remain below where it stood in December, before Trump took office.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.

Some recent indicators have suggested the onset of an economic slowdown. A report on gross domestic product late last month indicated average annualized growth of 1.2% over the first half of 2025, well below 2.8% growth last year.

A jobs report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Aug. 1 revealed a sharp cooldown of the labor market. Hours later, Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, accusing her without evidence of “faked” statistics.

McEntarfer, a Biden appointee who was confirmed by the Senate in 2024, had served in the federal government for two decades prior to her firing.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as Commissioner of BLS alongside the many dedicated civil servants tasked with measuring a vast and dynamic economy,” McEntarfer said in a social media post after her dismissal. “It is vital and important work and I thank them for their service to this nation.”

William Beach, a former commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, who was appointed by Trump, condemned the firing of McEntarfer.

“The totally groundless firing of Dr. Erika McEntarfer, my successor as Commissioner of Labor Statistics at BLS, sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the statistical mission of the Bureau,” Beach posted on X.

Still, some facets of the economy have proven resilient. The U.S. has largely averted the type of widespread job losses that often accompany a recession. Consumer spending ticked higher over three months ending in June. Corporate earnings have remained robust.

The Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates steady at a meeting in July as the central bank voiced concern about a possible rekindling of inflation as Trump’s tariffs take hold.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month, Powell said tariffs would likely “push up prices and weigh on economic activity” over the course of this year. But, he added, the effects would depend on the “ultimate level” of tariffs, which have frequently fluctuated.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.