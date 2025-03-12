Inflation cools in first full month of Trump term but egg prices soar

Inflation cools in first full month of Trump term but egg prices soar
Noel Hendrickson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Consumer prices rose 2.8% in February compared to a year ago, easing slightly over the first full month under President Donald Trump and offering welcome news for markets roiled by a global trade war. Inflation cooled more than economists expected.

The major stock indexes climbed in early trading on Wednesday, minutes after the inflation report was released, but markets soon teetered amid an escalating trade war and recession concerns.

Speaking at the White House later in the morning, Trump touted the inflation report as “very good news.”

Price increases slowed from a 3% inflation rate recorded in January, though inflation remain nearly a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Egg prices, however, a closely watched symbol of price increases, soared 58.8% in February compared to a year ago, accelerating from the previous month. Bird flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

The Justice Department opened an investigation into egg producers to learn if market practices have contributed to the price hikes, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Prices dropped for tomatoes, cereal, cupcakes and cookies over the past year. Some grocery prices increased faster than the pace of overall inflation, however, including beef, biscuits and apples.

A rise in housing costs accounted for nearly half of the price increases last month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. A decline in the price of airline tickets and gasoline helped offset some of the increased costs, the agency said.

The inflation report arrived hours after the U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, prompting near-immediate retaliatory duties from the European Union and marking the latest escalation of trade tensions.

Tariffs are widely expected to raise prices for consumers, since importers typically pass along a share of the added cost to shoppers.

The stock market has plunged since Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China last week, giving rise to warnings on Wall Street about a potential economic downturn. Within days, Trump delayed some of the tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The report on Wednesday may soften pressure on the Federal Reserve, which bears responsibility for keeping inflation under control.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week said the administration’s tariff plan would likely raise prices for U.S. shoppers and retailers.

The scale and duration of the tariffs remain unclear, but a portion of the taxes on imports will probably reach consumers, Powell told an economic forum in New York City last week.

“We’re at a stage where we’re still very uncertain about what will be tariffed, for how long, at what level,” Powell said. “But the likelihood is some of that will find its way. It will hit the exporters, the importers, the retailers and to some extent consumers.”

On multiple occasions in recent days, the White House declined to rule out a possible recession, saying the tariffs would require a “period of transition.”

A solid, albeit disappointing jobs report on Friday exacerbated concerns among some observers.

Employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of expectations of 170,000 jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, which remains a historically low figure.

The Trump administration slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

A day later, Trump issued a one-month delay for tariffs on auto-related goods from Mexico and Canada. The carve-out expanded soon afterward with an additional one-month pause for goods from Mexico and Canada compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

On Tuesday, Trump announced plans to add another 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, bringing the total to 50%. The move came in response to threats made by Ontario to cut off electricity to parts of the U.S., Trump said.

Hours later, Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a joint statement with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on X announcing the suspension of the 25% surcharge on electricity sent to the U.S.

The tariffs slapped on Canada, Mexico and China are widely expected to increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.

A key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said in February.

The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and Soo Youn contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump’s tariffs could increase home prices and mortgage rates, some experts say
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Housing prices are soaring twice as fast as overall inflation. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage topped 7% in January for the first time since last spring. Observers as disparate as J.P. Morgan and the left-leaning nonprofit Center for American Progress have declared a “housing affordability crisis.”

The cost crunch could last longer or even worsen, however, as a result of potential tariffs on Mexico and Canada, experts told ABC News.

The Trump administration threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but the U.S. reached an agreement with each of those countries on Monday to pause the tariffs for one month.

Such duties would likely raise expenses for imported home-building materials, hiking construction costs and increasing home prices, some experts said. Meanwhile, they added, potential price increases for a range of goods across the economy could pressure the Fed to raise interest rates, which in turn would push mortgage rates even higher.

“There are a lot of questions about how we can deal with the housing affordability crisis — these tariffs would do the exact opposite,” Gregg Colburn, a real estate professor at the University of Washington, told ABC News.

In a series of social media posts over recent days, President Donald Trump said the tariffs target Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the United States. In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump urged the three countries to address his concerns, while acknowledging the tariffs may cause some financial hardship within the U.S.

“WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID,” Trump wrote.

The Trump administration did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Roughly 30% of softwood lumber used in the U.S. is made up of imports, which arrive primarily from Canada. Another component of home construction, wallboard, originates mostly in Mexico, according to tracking site Global Gypsum.

Experts said they expect the prices of soft lumber and wallboard to rise if tariffs on Mexico and Canada take effect, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to buyers.

In turn, the added homebuilding costs could push up home prices, putting some of the cost burden onto homebuyers, the experts said.

“It will increase home prices by a noticeable amount,” Ken Johnson, a real estate economist at the University of Mississippi, told ABC News.

Home prices surged about 24% over a nearly two-year period beginning at the outset of the pandemic in December 2019, the fastest rate on record, researchers at the National Bureau of Economic Research found.

Price hikes have slowed since then, however. Home prices rose about 4.5% in 2024, Goldman Sachs said.

“Prices have stopped rising at these incredible rates,” Johnson said, but he warned they could pick up again after tariffs. “People will feel it,” he added.

Tariffs may also impact another source of housing cost woes: high mortgage rates.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.95%, Freddie Mac data last week showed. That figure has ticked up over recent months, despite a series of interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve.

Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell left interest rates unchanged, saying further rate cuts may slow over the course of 2025.

Duties on Mexico and Canada could further delay interest rate cuts or even trigger rate hikes, since the Fed may move to fight a potential burst of inflation, some experts said.

“If costs are going up, the Fed will do what it’s mandated to do,” Marc Norman, associate dean at the New York University School of Professional Studies and Schack Institute of Real Estate, told ABC News.

The Fed’s benchmark interest rate helps set the level of mortgage rates, which closely track the yield on a 10-year Treasury bond, or the amount paid to a bondholder annually.

If the Fed raises rates in order to control tariff-induced inflation, mortgages could very well rise, some experts said.

“The worry is the Fed might respond to potential inflation growth by either not lowering their rates or by raising their rates, which could lead to higher mortgage rates,” Johnson said.

But the tariffs may not worsen affordability challenges much, Norman said, in part because they would arrive at a moment when challenges already abound, including insufficient housing supply and high construction costs.

“We’re in a crisis already,” Norman said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TikTok thanks Trump after it begins restoring service to US users
ABC News

TikTok said Sunday it’s “restoring service” after a ban in the United States initially began to take effect earlier in the day.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the company said in a statement. “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

In a pop-up message visible to users upon reopening the app on Sunday, TikTok again credited President-elect Donald Trump for the app’s return.

“Welcome back! Thanks for your patience and support,” the message read. “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”

TikTok briefly went dark between late Saturday night and early Sunday.

Last spring, Congress passed a measure with overwhelming bipartisan support granting TikTok a 270-day window to cut its ties with China-based parent company ByteDance or face a ban in the U.S. Instead of initiating a sale, however, TikTok pursued a legal challenge on First Amendment grounds that ended in failure at the Supreme Court on Friday.

The unanimous ruling from the nation’s highest court found merit in national security concerns regarding potential user data collection or content manipulation that the Chinese government might undertake.

The platform became unavailable for some users Saturday evening, with a pop-up message in the app saying, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.”

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, this means you can’t use TikTok for now,” the message went on. “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

By Sunday morning, the app was unavailable in stores run by Apple, Google and Samsung.

The Biden administration said earlier this week that it would not enforce the ban on Sunday, leaving implementation of the measure to President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Monday. Trump has vowed to reverse the ban.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, Trump said he’s “asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” He said he would issue an executive order on Monday, his first day in office, “to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.”

“The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order,” he added.

Trump said he wants “the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture.” He said this could be a joint venture between the current owners and new owners.

Earlier Sunday, a Biden administration official accused TikTok of trying to “blame” the situation on the Biden administration, saying “they’ve had a year to deal with it and we were clear we wouldn’t implement it on our final day.”

White House officials had stressed for days that if TikTok were to go dark on Sunday, it would not be because of U.S. enforcement — it would be TikTok’s decision, and that the administration is only kicking the issue to Trump because of the timing.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart and Selina Wang contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stocks tumble as fallout from Trump tariffs roils markets
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Thursday as fallout from the Trump administration’s tariffs continued to roil markets.

Stocks recovered some of the losses within hours, however, after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a one-month delay of tariffs on Mexico and Canada would likely apply to all products compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

Trump negotiated the USMCA during his first term, signing the agreement with Canada and Mexico in 2018.

“That which is part of President Trump’s deal with Canada and Mexico [is] likely to get an exemption from these tariffs,” Lutnick told CNBC on Thursday morning.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 150 points, or 0.35%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.9%.

The selloff erased some of the market gains delivered a day earlier after President Donald Trump gave U.S. automakers a one-month reprieve from the tariffs. Duties on a host of other goods remained in place, however.

The U.S. earlier this week slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

The one-month delay in auto tariffs triggered a rally for shares of U.S. carmakers on Wednesday, but the largest companies in the sector turned down in early trading on Thursday.

Shares of Ford dropped 1.5%, while General Motors fell nearly 3%. Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep — saw its stock price fall 2%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, tumbled 4.5% on Thursday.

The tariffs are expected to pose a challenge for U.S. automakers, many of which depend on a supply chain closely intertwined with Mexico and Canada.

The American Automotive Policy Council, or AAPC, a trade group that represents Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, praised the one-month tariff exemption.

“American Automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis applaud President Trump for recognizing that vehicles and parts that meet the high US and regional USMCA content requirements should be exempt from these tariffs,” AAPC President Matt Blunt told ABC News in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.