Inflation expected to have increased in October

Hispanolistic via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. government is set to release new inflation data on Wednesday, offering a fresh look at price increases little more than a week after the issue appeared to help former President Donald Trump win re-election.

Inflation has cooled dramatically since a peak of 9% attained in 2022, now hovering near the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

The slowdown of price increases has coincided with robust economic growth, establishing the twin conditions necessary for the U.S. to achieve a “soft landing.”

Economists expect prices to have risen 2.6% over the year ending in October. That figure would mark a slight uptick from the annual rate of 2.4% recorded during the previous month.

Still, policymakers at the Fed forecast that inflation will inch downward toward normal levels next year, and reach the central bank’s target rate in 2026, according to projections released in September.

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point last week. The move came two months after the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate a half of a percentage point, dialing back its fight against inflation since it began in 2021.

The Fed is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. In theory, lower interest rates help stimulate economic activity and boost employment.

While the central bank’s concern about inflation has receded in recent months, a renewed focus on the labor market has risen to the fore. Employment has continued to grow but expansion has slowed in recent months. The unemployment rate has ticked up from 3.7% to 4.1% this year.

“We continue to be confident that with an appropriate recalibration of our policy stance, strength in the economy and labor market can be maintained with inflation moving sustainably down to 2%,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last week.

Even as inflation has slowed, that progress hasn’t reversed a leap in prices that dates back to the pandemic. Since President Joe Biden took office in 2021, consumer prices have skyrocketed more than 20%.

The price hikes appeared to fuel support for Trump in last week’s election. More than two-thirds of voters say the economy is in bad shape, according to the preliminary results of an ABC News exit poll.

However, Trump’s proposals of heightened tariffs and the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants could rekindle rapid price increases, some experts previously told ABC News.

When asked last week about the Fed’s potential response to Trump’s policies, Powell said the central bank would make its decisions based on how any policy changes could impact the economy.

“In the near term, the election will have no effects on our policy decisions,” Powell said on Thursday. “We don’t know what the timing and substance of any policy changes will be. We therefore don’t know what the effects on the economy will be.”

“We don’t guess, we don’t speculate and we don’t assume,” Powell added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dockworkers hit picket lines in historic US port strike that could impact prices
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tens of thousands of U.S. dockworkers are set to walk off the job early Tuesday morning, clogging dozens of ports along the East and Gulf coasts and potentially raising consumer prices ahead of the holiday season.

“Moments ago, the first large-scale eastern dockworker strike in 47 years began at ports from Maine to Texas, including at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Tuesday.

“In preparation for this moment, New York has been working around the clock to ensure that our grocery stores and medical facilities have the essential products they need,” Hochul added.

In a statement to ABC News early Tuesday, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) confirmed the union’s first coastwide strike in nearly 50 years was underway. The statement said that “tens of thousands of ILA rank-and-file members” started to set up picket lines at shipping ports up and down the Atlantic and Gulf coasts as of 12:01 am.

“We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve,” ILA President Harold Daggett said.

The ports account for more than half of the nation’s container imports, facilitating the transport of everything from toys to fresh fruit to nuclear reactors, JPMorgan senior equity analyst Brian Ossenbeck said in a report shared with ABC News.

A prolonged work stoppage of several weeks or months could rekindle inflation for some goods and trigger layoffs at manufacturers as raw materials dry up, experts said.

“A strike would be very, very disruptive,” said Jason Miller, a professor of supply-chain management at Michigan State University who closely tracks imports, told ABC News.

“You can’t take all this freight and either send it to other ports or put it on airplanes,” Miller added. “There is no plan B.”

The ILA, the union representing East Coast and Gulf Coast dockworkers, is seeking higher wages and a ban on the use of some automated equipment.

“ILA longshore workers deserve to be compensated for the important work they do keeping American commerce moving and growing,” the ILA told ABC News in a statement on Monday. “Meanwhile, ILA dedicated longshore workers continue to be crippled by inflation due to USMX’s unfair wage packages.”

The U.S. Maritime Alliance, or USMX, an organization bargaining on behalf of the dockworkers’ employers, declined to respond to an ABC News request for comment.

President Joe Biden retains the power to prevent or halt a strike under the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Biden on Monday urging the White House to intervene, which it has previously said it will not do. The White House told ABC News in a statement that it has been in contact with both the union and management in recent days.

“This weekend, senior officials have been in touch with USMX representatives urging them to come to a fair agreement fairly and quickly – one that reflects the success of the companies. Senior officials have also been in touch with the ILA to deliver the same message,” White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson said.

A prolonged East Coast and Gulf Coast port strike could moderately increase prices for a range of goods, experts told ABC News. That upward pressure on prices would result from a shortage of products caught up in the supply chain blockage, leaving too many dollars chasing after too few items, they added.

Food products are especially vulnerable to an uptick in prices, since food could spoil if suppliers sent the products ahead of time to minimize the strike impact, as they have done for some other goods, Adam Kamins, a senior director of economic research at Moody’s Analytics, told ABC News.

Additionally, a significant share of the nation’s imported auto parts pass through the ports impacted by a potential strike, which could cause an increase in vehicle prices if the strike persists.

Price increases have slowed dramatically from a peak in 2022, but inflation remains higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. A strike could prevent further progress, according to Kamins.

“We’re not talking about prices skyrocketing by any means, but I think it halts the momentum we’ve had over the last year or so getting inflation back in the bottle,” he said.

In 2002, a strike among workers at West Coast ports lasted 11 days before then-President George W. Bush invoked the Taft-Hartley Act and ended the standoff. However, the last time East Coast and Gulf Coast workers went on strike, in 1977, the work stoppage lasted seven weeks.

Tuesday’s potential work stoppage follows high-profile strikes undertaken last year by auto workers as well as Hollywood writers and actors. Most recently, 33,000 Boeing workers walked off the job in early September, demanding better pay and retirement benefits.

“Trade unions all over the country have been going out on strike,” Sriram Narayanan, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News. “We’re seeing that happen now at the ports.”

Ahead of the historic strike, the president of the Teamsters labor union, Sean O’Brien, released a letter of solidarity to the International Longshoreman’s Association, saying, “The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, including our members in the freight industry, stand in full solidarity with the International Longshoremen’s Association as they fight for a fair and just contract with the ocean carriers represented by USMX.”

“Don’t forget –Teamsters do not cross picket lines. The Teamsters Union is 100 percent committed to standing with our Longshoremen brothers and sisters until they win the contract they deserve,” O’Brien said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Taco Bell moves National Taco Day to Tuesday
Taco Bell

(NEW YORK) — For anyone who marks their calendars timed to food celebrations, Taco Bell has a new date for you to highlight in October that aligns perfectly with a delicious day of the week — Taco Tuesday.

The California-based fast food chain announced Tuesday that this year, National Taco Day will fall on Oct. 1, three days earlier than in previous years, to ensure the food festivity aligns with the beloved weekly tradition of Taco Tuesday.

The permanent date change to the first Tuesday of October was set in motion by the fast food chain with the help of the National Day Calendar, the authoritative entity that curates national days, weeks, months and other tentpole events.

“For years, we’ve celebrated National Taco Day on October 4th, but it’s always felt like there was a bigger opportunity to align it with something even more special — Taco Tuesday,” Marlo Anderson, founder of National Day Calendar, said in a press release. “Thanks to Taco Bell’s efforts, we’re excited to officially move National Taco Day to the first Tuesday in October, creating the Taco Tuesday of all Taco Tuesdays.”

This marks the latest milestone in Taco Bell’s ongoing Taco Tuesday journey, which included a petition that relinquished the trademark title in all 50 states last year.

Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement that after the brand “liberated Taco Tuesday last year … we couldn’t just stop there.”

“With National Taco Day coming up, it felt unnatural for it to not fall on a Tuesday, and as some of the biggest advocates of Taco Tuesday out there, we knew we had to help shift the holiday permanently to give taco makers and lovers the opportunity to celebrate bigger and better every year,” Montgomery said.

To celebrate the new date for National Taco Day, Taco Bell plans to host a “frenzy of Tuesday Drop celebrations” kicking off Oct. 1 that will roll out all month long.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Apple unveils its iPhone 16, Series 10 watch, latest AirPods
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Apple is unveiling its new iPhone 16 on Monday replete with artificial intelligence-driven features as the company introduces the buzzy technology into its signature smartphone.

The Cupertino, California-based company is also releasing fresh versions of its Apple Watch and Apple AirPods.

The announcements arrive months after Apple raised the curtain on an AI-fueled operating system to be used across many of its products.

The generative AI capability, called Apple Intelligence, will allow users to summarize messages and enhance photos, among other features, the company said.

The product rollout on Monday marks the first time consumers get a look at exactly how the firm is incorporating AI into some of its top items, analysts told ABC News.

“There is still a large question mark around AI of, ‘Should I care?’” Ben Bajarin, an analyst at research firm Creative Strategies, told ABC News. “That’s the question that the industry has to address.”

For Apple, Bajarin added, the latest round of product updates are a “big deal.”

Investors, however, appeared unimpressed about an hour after the product release event began. The stock dipped roughly 1.5%.

Here are the new products released by Apple on Monday:

Apple Watch Series 10

Nearly 10 years after Apple announced the debut of its Apple Watch, the company released its Series 10 model, featuring a wider display, brighter screen and new processor.

The display screen on the Series 10 is as much as 30% larger than previous models of the Apple Watch, the company said. The larger display eases typing and reading on the product, Apple said.

Meanwhile, the screen is nearly 40% brighter than previous models. The display updates once per second in always-on mode instead of once per minute.

The updates are powered by a new chip: the S10 SiP. The improved processing enables better crash and fall detection, among other benefits, the company said.

The Series 10 Apple Watch starts at $399. It can be preordered today and will be available beginning on Sept. 20, the company said.

The company also released a new model of its high-powered Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra II starts at $799. It can also be preordered today and will be available on Sept. 20.

AirPods 4

The company released AirPods 4, the latest model of its ear-bud headphones. The new product features the capacity for noise cancellation, as well as an upgraded processor and improved surround sound, the company said.

AirPods 4 allows users to nod their head “yes” or “no” in response to prompts from Siri, Apple said. Meanwhile, the product uses what Apple calls “noise isolation” in order to automatically remove background noise during a phone conversation.

When a user begins a conversation with someone in his or her immediate environment, AirPods 4 automatically turns down music or other media perviously playing through the ear buds, the company said.

A new H2 chip fuels the new features, Apple said.

AirPods 4 begin at $129. A version of the ear buds that includes noise cancellation will cost $179. The product is available for preorder and will go on sale on Sept. 20, the company said.

An enhanced version of the product, AirPods 4 Max, will begin at $249.

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 will incorporate Apple Intelligence for summaries of emails and texts, aid in composing messages, enhanced camera functions and improved Siri, the company said.

The generative AI technology designed for iPhone 16 will help users draft or revise text written in third-party apps, such as Slack messages or Goodreads reviews, Apple said.

In addition, users can create novel emojis by writing a description of the desired animation.

Apple Intelligence will also improve the function of the iPhone 16 camera, allowing users to instantly learn information about the subject captured in a photo, such as a restaurant’s hours of operation or a dog’s breed, the company said.

Meanwhile, Siri will draw on Apple Intelligence to better understand prompts, even when a user stumbles on their words, the company. The new version of Siri will also respond to written prompts.

Apple Intelligence will be available in a U.S. dialect of English this year, and is expected to be released in other dialects of English next year. Months later, the company expects to release versions of Apple Intelligence in Mandarin Chinese, Spanish and other languages, the company said.

Beyond AI, the iPhone 16 will feature a wider screen display and new chip. The iPhone 16 will boast a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch screen.

The new A18 chip will process up to 30% faster than the chip built into the company’s previous smartphone model.

The iPhone 16 begins at $799, while the high-powered iPhone 16 Plus begins at $899.

The price of the iPhone 16 matches the cost of last year’s iPhone 15. The unchanged price aligns with a trend initiated by Apple in recent years, said Bajarin of Creative Strategies.

“This is a priority for them to keep pricing in line,” Bajarin said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.