Inflation ticked slightly higher in May amid Trump tariffs
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Consumer Price Index released on Wednesday showed May inflation ticking slightly higher, rising 2.4%, in line with expectations.

The report amounted to the latest test for President Donald Trump’s tariffs as some retailers and economists warn the policy will raise prices.

So far, the economy has defied fears of price hikes, instead giving way to a cooldown of inflation over the months since Trump took office.

Economists expect inflation to have jumped slightly in May, registering year-over-year price increases of 2.4%. That would mark an increase from an inflation rate of 2.3% over the year ending in April, which amounted to the lowest inflation level since 2021.

The small increase in inflation anticipated by economists would keep price levels near the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%, putting them well below a recent peak of 9% in 2022.
In recent weeks, Trump has dialed back some of his steepest tariffs, easing the costs imposed upon importers. Such companies typically pass along a share of the higher tax burden in the form of price hikes.

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China in May slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a downturn.

The U.S.-China accord came weeks after the White House paused a large swath of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs targeting dozens of countries. Trump also eased sector-specific tariffs targeting autos and rolled back duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.

Still, an across-the-board 10% tariff applies to nearly all imports, except for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and some other items. Those tariffs stand in legal limbo, however, after a pair of federal court rulings late last month.

Tariffs remain in place for steel, aluminum and autos, as well as some goods from Canada and Mexico.

Warning signs point to the possibility of elevated prices over the coming months.

Nationwide retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have voiced alarm about the possibility they may raise prices as a result of the levies.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, said this month it expects U.S. inflation to reach 4% by the end of 2025, which would mark a sharp increase from current levels.

Federal Chair Jerome Powell, in recent months, has warned about the possibility that tariffs may cause what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.

Stagflation could put the central bank in a difficult position. If the Fed were to raise interest rates, it could help ease inflation, but it may risk an economic downturn. If the Fed were to cut rates in an effort to spur economic growth, the move could unleash faster price increases.

For now, the Fed appears willing to take a wait-and-see approach. At its last meeting, in May, the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady for the second consecutive time.

“For now, it does seem like a fairly clear decision for us to wait and see,” Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

The Fed will announce its next rate decision on June 18. Investors peg the chances of a decision to leave rates unchanged at 99.9%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US stocks suffer major losses in 1st trading session after Trump’s tariffs announcement
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks suffered major losses on Thursday at close of the first trading session after President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,679 points, or nearly 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined almost 6%.

The S&P 500 tumbled 4.8%, marking its worst trading day since 2020.

The selloff hammered shares of some major multinational corporations with supply chains abroad.

Nike plummeted 14%, while Apple fell 9%. E-commerce giant Amazon slid nearly 9%.

Shares fell for each of the other so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of large tech firms that helped drive stock market gains in recent years.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, dropped nearly 9%. Chipmaker Nvidia slid 7%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Trump-advisor Elon Musk, declined 5%.

Shares of U.S. retailers that depend largely on imported products also tumbled, with Dollar Tree down 13% and Five Below seeing 27% losses.

While Trump said the tariffs would free the U.S. from dependence on foreign goods, fears of a deepened international trade war appeared to influence the stock market reaction.

During the event at the White House on Wednesday, Trump unveiled a sweeping set of baseline tariffs on all trading partners and what he described as “kind reciprocal” tariffs on nations he claimed were the worst offenders in trade relations with the U.S.

“My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day,” Trump said from the Rose Garden. “April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed and the day that we began to make America wealthy again,” he said.

The president announced the measures would include a minimum baseline tariff of 10% on all trading partners and, further, more targeted punitive levies on certain countries, including China, the European Union and Taiwan.

Trump held up a chart with a list of nations and what the new U.S. tariffs against them will be.

At the top was China, which Trump said was set to be hit with a 34% tariff rate as he claimed it charged the United States 67%.

The 34% reciprocal rate for China is in addition to a previous 20% tariff Trump slapped on the nation — bringing the effective tariff rate on one of the U.S.’s biggest trading partners to 54% total.

While the longstanding effects of Trump’s newly minted tariffs stand to be seen, some experts told ABC News ahead of Wednesday that the measures could threaten economic growth and employment since duties slapped on imports risk increasing costs for businesses that rely on raw materials from abroad.

“If both businesses and consumers start to worry and pull back their spending, that is what can tip the U.S. over into a recession,” Kara Reynolds, an economist at American University, previously told ABC News.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, described the tariffs as “the fodder for an economic downturn.”

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Trump’s top meme coin investors visit White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Despite repeated claims from the White House that President Donald Trump’s Thursday night gala for the top holders of his cryptocurrency meme coin had nothing to do with his official duties, several of those investors visited the White House Friday afternoon for what they described as a special VIP event, the attendees told ABC News.

Sangrok Oh, a Korean crypto investor and entrepreneur, told ABC News on Friday that he and other top investors had been invited to tour the White House Friday afternoon, though it was not clear to him whether Trump himself would meet them.

“So, we’re going to visit and tour the White House [and] at the same time talk about crypto industries and the future of crypto,” Oh said.

Thursday night’s black tie event, held at Trump’s Washington-area golf club, was attended by around 200 cryptocurrency traders, including many from overseas, who gained admission through a contest that awarded invitations to the top investors in Trump’s meme coin — with at least some of the funds flowing directly into the Trump family’s coffers.

Critics have blasted the gala as a “pay for play” event in which investors who poured millions into Trump’s crypto coin got special access to the president.

News that top $TRUMP coin investors visited the White House appeared to contradict White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s assertion Thursday that the president was attending the crypto gala in a personal capacity, and that since the dinner did not take place at the White House, it was separate from his official duties.

“The president is attending [the dinner] in his personal time,” Leavitt said Thursday. “It is not a White House dinner. It’s not taking place here at the White House.”

The White House did not immediately respond on Friday to a request for comment from ABC News.

Cherry Hsu, an executive at MemeCore, a Singapore-based blockchain startup, said the firm’s founder, known publicly as “Ice,” had also been invited to the White House on Friday afternoon. MemeCore, according to the contest leaderboard, finished second in the competition with $TRUMP coin holdings in excess of $1 million.

And late Friday, Justin Sun, a Chinese crupto mogul and the top investor in Trump’s meme coin, posted a highly produced video of his White House tour, writing on X, “Was an honor to be invited to tour the @WhiteHouse. Such a privilege to see it in person.”

In addition to his multimillion-dollar investment in the $TRUMP coin, Sun has also invested $75 million in World Liberty Financial, another Trump-backed crypto venture. One month after that investment, SEC lawyers under the Trump administration moved to halt an alleged fraud case against Sun.

The Trump meme coin’s website at one point earlier this month advertised a “Special VIP White House tour” for the top 25 meme coin holders as part of the contest — but as of last week, the site said only that a “Special VIP tour” would be arranged, without mentioning the White House.

The site also included a disclaimer saying the tour was being arranged by the Fight Fight Fight LLC, and that the president himself would be appearing as a “guest.”

US stocks mixed in volatile trading as trade war escalates
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) –U.S. stocks were mixed at the open of trading on Wednesday, extending days-long turmoil in markets as tit-for-tat tariffs between the U.S. and China heightened the risk of a global trade war and worsened fears of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 315 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.03%.

Meanwhile, a selloff hit U.S. Treasury markets on Wednesday, sending bond yields higher and raising concern about a typical safe-haven asset during moments of instability for stocks.

President Donald Trump’s latest batch of levies on China increased the cumulative rate of tariffs on Chinese goods to 104% — a move met with retaliatory tariffs in Beijing that raised tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%.

The latest U.S. tariffs came into force with key Asian markets already open. In Japan, the Nikkei index dropped more than 5% in response, while the broader TOPIX index slipped 4.6%. The Nikkei closed down 3.93% and the TOPIX down 3.4%.

Stocks in Taiwan fell more than 5.7%, Singapore’s STI index slipped 2.4%, South Korea’s KOSPI index lost 1.8%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.8% and India’s NIFTY 50 dropped 0.4%.

In China, Hong Kong’s Hang Sen index slipped 0.4%. Shanghai’s SSE Shanghai Composite Index — which has fewer international investors and is buoyed by the state-owned investors known as the “National Team” — posted gains of 1.1% despite the new tariffs. Shenzhen’s SE Composite rose 2.2%.

In Europe, key indices dropped on opening.

The British FTSE 100 dropped by 2.2%, Germany’s Dax index dropped 2.3%, France’s CAC 40 fell by 2.4% and Spain’s Ibex index was down 2%. The pan-European STOXX index was down 2.6%.

United States stocks closed lower on Tuesday, marking a major reversal from a rally that sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 4% earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 320 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq dropped 2.1%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, putting the index on the brink of a bear market, a term that indicates a 20% drop from a previous peak.

The move lower on Tuesday resumed a selloff that stretches back to Trump’s tariff announcement last week. Since then, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each fallen more than 12%.

