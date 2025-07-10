Influential Latino leader Espaillat endorses Mamdani in New York mayor’s race
(NEW YORK) — New York Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani notched the endorsement Thursday of Rep. Adriano Espaillat, an influential Latino leader, on Thursday in the race to become New York City’s next mayor.
The support of Espaillat, the first Dominican American to serve in the House of Representatives, carries significant weight among voters in his district, which includes Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.
“Zohran Mamdani brings clarity, discipline, and a deep commitment to tackling the stubborn issues facing New York City,” Espaillat said in a statement. “He understands our city doesn’t work if everyday New Yorkers — the very people that keep it moving forward — can’t afford to live here.”
Espaillat said Mamdani’s focus on cost of living and housing issues constituted “a strong vision of how to make New York serve those working to realize the American dream.”
“I’m proud to endorse him because New Yorkers deserve a mayor who will wake up every day and fight for them,” Espaillat said.
Espaillat previously endorsed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary despite calling for Cuomo to resign as governor in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations.
Mamdani won some neighborhoods in Espaillat’s district, such as Washington Heights and Harlem, by over 17 points in the first round of the ranked-choice primary. He edged out Cuomo by 6 points in majority-Hispanic precincts, according to an analysis by The New York Times.
Espaillat also previously threw his support in the 2021 mayoral primary behind current Mayor Eric Adams, whose victory was in part secured by his strong performance with Hispanic voters. But Adams has been hemorrhaging their support throughout his tenure, dropping to a 14% approval rating among Hispanic voters in March, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.
In a statement thanking Espaillat for his endorsement, Mamdani said “Congressman Espaillat has been on the front lines of the fight against Donald Trump’s authoritarian administration. We both recognize the only way we can protect our city is by standing firm in our values and standing up for the working-class and immigrant communities who define us.”
The Democratic nominee is set to face Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election in November.
Cuomo also qualifies to run as an independent but has been noncommittal regarding whether he will campaign in the general election.
Espaillat’s backing builds upon the wave of support Mamdani has gained from prominent progressive politicians including Sen. Bernie Sanders and fellow New Yorker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, other top Democrats in the state, namely Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Gov. Kathy Hochul, have yet to formally endorse the nominee.
The endorsement from Espaillat, who criticized Adams for cooperating with President Donald Trump on immigration, also comes as Trump threatened to arrest Mamdani if he defied Immigration and Customs Enforcement as mayor. Mamdani pledged to remove all ICE officers from city facilities.
Trump has also suggested a federal takeover of New York City and Washington, D.C.
“If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same. But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to,” Trump said Tuesday.
(WASHINGTON) — Despite previous claims from the Department of Defense that the United States has officially accepted the luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from Qatar, the United States and Qatar have not yet finalized the details of the agreement, which are still being reviewed by the prospective legal teams, according to a White House official and sources familiar with the discussions.
A White House official stated that the White House’s legal team is currently finalizing the details of the gift, working on a memorandum of understanding — or MOU — between the United States and Qatar. The Washington Post first reported the news.
The plane from Qatar is currently in the United States, according to sources familiar with the matter as well as President Donald Trump, who confirmed the plane was here. However, Qatar wants to clarify the details surrounding the transfer, specifically emphasizing that the Trump administration was responsible for initiating the discussions about the donation of the luxury jet to the U.S. government, sources familiar with the negotiations said.
“As the President has said, this will be a sovereign-to-sovereign gift to the US Air Force,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement.
As ABC News first reported earlier this month, the aircraft is expected to be available for use by Trump as the new Air Force One until shortly before he leaves office, at which time the ownership of the plane is expected to be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Last week, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said that the Pentagon had officially accepted the luxury jet from Qatar.
“The secretary of defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,” said Parnell, adding that the Department of Defense would “work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States.”
The Trump administration’s plan to accept the luxury jet donated by the Qatari government to use as Air Force One has raised significant security concerns, according to intelligence experts and government officials.
Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns that the plane could pose significant security risks and potentially grant a foreign nation access to sensitive systems and communications, raising counterintelligence issues. Conversely, Republican lawmakers have questioned the president’s decision to accept a gift from a foreign nation, also raising intelligence concerns.
“Any building or vehicle or airplane that the president is located is a high-value target for foreign intelligence services who want to gather as much information about the president,” said John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former acting Homeland Security official.
For his part, Trump said “it would be stupid” not to accept the free plane and has called the gift from Qatar a “very nice gesture.”
“I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer,” Trump said earlier this month. “I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane.’ But it was, I thought it was a great gesture.”
(WASHINGTON) –House Republicans approved the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” encompassing President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda early Thursday. But clearing the House is just the first hurdle for the bill, which will also have to pass muster with a Senate Republican conference that is already telegraphing that changes to it are coming.
Trump is pushing for swift action on his megabill, urging senators in a post on X to act “as soon as possible” after the narrow victory in the House.
“We can celebrate this pass in the House for a couple of hours, but now it’s time for the Senate to get to work,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during Thursday’s White House press briefing. “The president has great relationship with … Senate Majority Leader [John] Thune, and of course, so many friends on the Senate side of the Hill. And he’s expecting them to get busy on this bill and send it to his desk as soon as possible.”
Senate Republicans say they’re clear-eyed about wanting to pass Trump’s legislative agenda into law as swiftly as they can, but have every intention of modifying the bill to leave their own distinct mark on the package and working to change things they object to.
Majority Leader Thune said Wednesday that “there are things that we need to adjust or modify or change,” adding that Speaker Mike Johnson “fully understands and accepts that.”
Chief among the issues GOP senators have raised about the bill is that it adds trillions of dollars to the national debt.
“[The] House bill is going to add about $4 trillion to the debt ceiling. The Senate bill adds $5 trillion. There’s nothing fiscally conservative about expanding the debt ceiling more than we’ve ever done it before,” Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday. “This will be the greatest increase in the debt ceiling ever, and the GOP owns this now … the deficit this year will be $2.2 trillion the GOP owns that now too.”
Some Senate Republicans are calling for steeper spending cuts so that raising the debt limit would not be part of this bill.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, a notable fiscal hawk, has also signaled strongly that he would not support the bill in its current form, given that it raises the deficit.
“It’s so far off the mark. It’s so bad. I’ve been trying to interject reality. I’ve been trying to interject facts and figures,” Ron Johnson told reporters on Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol, as the House was still advancing the bill through the Rules Committee.
“Currently the fiscal situation is not even in the conversation in the House debate. We’re missing the forest talking about twigs and leaves. Medicaid, that’s, that’s a tree. That’s a big enough issue. But all this, all this, all these little tweaks they’re trying to make to get the deal completely ignores the elf in the room.. which says, on average, I mean, current [Congressional Budget Office] estimate, on average, we’ll have a $2.2 trillion deficit, per year,” Sen. Johnson added.
A few GOP Senators seemed more supportive of the bill, but noted there was significant work needed to be done in order to pass through the upper chamber.
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said “a lot of it looks pretty good,” adding that it’s a “good start.”
“Still, I think there’s some opportunities for more efficiency, some more savings, and we have to look at the specifics of some of the renewable investment tax credits and production tax credits, and I think that even if we’re going to revise them, we’ve got to make sure that businesses who believe the government was setting this as a priority don’t have a lot of stranded costs,” he added.
If the bill is retooled by the Senate, it risks a complicated path for the speaker down the road when the bill goes back to the House. Republicans have set a Fourth of July deadline for both chambers to pass the bill and get it to Trump’s desk.
Passing this massive package through the Senate is also no cakewalk for Thune, who will only be able to afford to lose three of his members if it comes up for a vote on the Senate floor.
The House-passed bill includes new tax cuts, cuts to social safety net programs and changes to the food assistance program, SNAP — all of which have led Democrats to lambaste the legislation for creating benefits for some of the richest Americans and cuts for some of the poorest.
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the bill in a post on X Thursday morning.
“This is not one big, beautiful bill. It’s ugly,” Schumer said. “There’s nothing beautiful about stripping away people’s healthcare, forcing kids to go hungry, denying communities the resources they need, and increasing poverty.”
Democratic Sen. Patty Murray called the bill a “scam” in a post on X, urging all Republicans to vote no.
“House Republicans don’t want you to know they just passed a bill that makes health care MORE expensive and kicks MILLIONS off Medicaid, all to pass tax cuts for billionaires & giant corporations,” Murray wrote. “We need to make sure America knows. And we need to kill this bill in the Senate.”
Leavitt criticized Democrats as being “out of touch” with Americans.
“Every single Democrat in the House of Representatives who voted against all of these common sense and massively popular policies,” Leavitt said during Thursday’s White House press briefing. “The Democrat Party has never been more radical and out of touch with the needs of the American people.”
The Senate will also have to contend with the rules governing what can be included in such a package. Making sure that the bill passes muster with the Senate parliamentarian could lead to additional changes to the bill that Mike Johnson will eventually have to sell to his conference in the House.
As Trump now prepares to negotiate with Senators, Leavitt told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce that she was not aware if those conversations had started already.
What did GOP holdouts get?
Speaker Johnson had to work with his right flank to get the megabill passed in the House, which he managed to do by one vote. So what changed to get those more than a dozen holdouts on board?
Not much, several hard-liners told ABC News.
After laboring for days to push for steeper spending cuts and repeatedly railing against the spending that added to the bloated national deficit, many of the holdouts caved.
“The Freedom Caucus was instrumental, and we held it out as long as we could to get the cuts, as long as we could. We couldn’t do it any longer. We live to fight another day,” Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, a key holdout, told reporters.
Norman says there was no specific deal struck between Trump, the speaker and the hard-line holdouts — even after a high-stakes, last-ditch meeting at the White House Wednesday.
Chair of the House Freedom Caucus, Andy Harris, wouldn’t give the bill his vote. He voted “present.”
Republican Rep. Keith Self, another hard-liner, told ABC News that he waited until the last minute to vote yes on the bill. He didn’t fully support the bill, but didn’t want to be the one to tank it.
“We got something … I would have preferred to go further too, to be honest with you, but we did what we could, and we fought the good fight,” Self said.
That number of “more than a dozen” holdouts also included Republicans from states like New York and California, pushing for a higher cap on the state and local tax deduction. Speaker Johnson raised that cap from its proposed $30,000 to $40,000, and increasing 1% a year thereafter. That was enough to get their support.
But, for the spending hawks, it’s unclear how they can characterize this as a win.
Leavitt said Thursday that she believes that Trump would want to see the two Republican representatives who voted no on the bill — Reps. Thomas Massie and Warren Davidson — should be primaried.
“I don’t think he likes to see grandstanders in Congress. What’s the alternative? I would ask those members of Congress. Did they want to see a tax hike? Did they want to see our country go bankrupt? That’s the alternative by them trying to vote no,” Leavitt said.
ABC News’ Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Four major law enforcement groups are sounding the alarm in a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about potential cuts to the intelligence-gathering arm of her agency.
The Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies (ASCIA), Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) and National Fusion Center Association (NFCA) warn that any potential changes to the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) current structure could have a negative ripple effect on state and local law enforcement.
“For state and local stakeholders, I&A is not just another federal component; it is an essential partner in the shared mission of protecting our communities. Its embedded personnel, analytic products, and communication platforms are vital tools for understanding and responding to threats in real time,” the letter sent by the associations date July 2, 2025, and obtained by ABC News.
“When changes occur without input from the field, that partnership risks being weakened — along with the systems that support timely and effective threat response,” the letter said.
Reports have suggested that DHS plans to cut the I&A workforce by close to 75%.
The top Democrats on the House and Senate Homeland Security committees, as well as on the Intelligence Committee, also warned against the cuts.
“Radically reducing I&A’s workforce at headquarters or in the field would create dangerous and unnecessary security gaps and could again leave us in the dark about the threats that lie ahead,” Rep. Jim Himes, Rep. Bennie Thompson and Sen. Gary Peters said in a letter to Noem.
The groups said that they “fully recognize” the need for the intelligence apparatus to adapt to meet its current needs — which they said they are support.
“At the same time, we believe that changes of this magnitude must be shaped through dialogue with those who rely on I&A every day — especially given its unique role in connecting the federal intelligence community with frontline public safety agencies.”
In response to the letter, a DHS spokesperson said the agency is focusing on returning to its core mission.
“DHS component leads have identified redundant positions and non-critical programs within the Office of Intelligence and Analysis. The Department is actively working to identify other wasteful positions and programs that do not align with DHS’s mission to prioritize American safety and enforce our laws,” the spokesperson said.
On Wednesday, Noem met with the newly formed Homeland Security Advisory Council a panel selected by her and President Donald Trump to offer advice on matters pertaining to the department, she stressed how critical DHS is to national security.
“This is a national security agency, and the decisions that we make and the things that we’ll talk about are highly classified at times, and all of you are entrusted to be my advisers,” she said. “To be the ones who give me advice not just on the border and immigration, citizenship, visa waiver programs, work programs, but also on FEMA, how we respond to disasters, how we contract, how we get good people that work for us and how to fire people who don’t like us.”
Noem said she receives an intelligence briefing every day and said the country has “vulnerabilities,” something the law enforcement groups warn about in their letter.
“At a time when the threat environment is escalating — ranging from terrorism and transnational crime to cyberattacks on critical infrastructure — the need for strong, two-way coordination has never been more urgent,” the letter said. “Decisions that affect I&A’s operational capacity must be approached with transparency and collaboration, or we risk creating avoidable gaps in information sharing and coordination necessary for effective threat prevention.”