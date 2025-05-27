Inmate apprehended after ‘unlawfully’ walking away from Oklahoma prison
(OKLAHOMA CITY) — The search has ended for an inmate at an Oklahoma correctional facility who “unlawfully” walked away from prison, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
At approximately 8:25 p.m. on Monday, William D. Brainard, 44, was “determined to have unlawfully walked away” from the Clara Waters Correctional Center in Oklahoma City, the department of corrections said in a statement on Monday.
Brainard was apprehended by officials at 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday, the department of corrections told ABC News.
Brainard is serving a five-year sentence for burglary of the third degree and larceny of an auto, aircraft or other motor vehicle, according to the department of corrections website.
He was described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds and has several tattoos — including one on his abdomen that reads “smile now cry later” and one on his arm that reads “love mom, corn fed, devil,” according to the wanted poster released by officials.
Brainard could also be found under the aliases of Dewayne W. Brainard, William Brainard or Corn F. Hillbilly, officials said.
The escaped inmate has also previously been sentenced for second-degree robbery, assault or battery with a dangerous weapon and distribution or possession with intent of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the corrections’ department website.
(NEW YORK) — Honey bee colonies across the United States are facing record-breaking losses in 2025, with scientists warning the impact could be felt in agricultural production.
Washington State University entomologists announced this week that commercial honey bee colony losses are projected to reach between 60% and 70% in 2025.
Over the past decade, annual losses for colonies have typically ranged between 40% and 50%, marking a significant jump this year.
Priya Chakrabarti Basu, an assistant professor of pollinator health and apiculture at WSU told ABC News that honey bee losses could stem from nutrition deficiencies, mite infestations, viral diseases and possible pesticide exposure during the previous pollinating season.
“I honestly think this is a combination of multiple stressors, which is why for years my lab has been focusing on understanding the impacts of and interactions of these stressors on bee pollinators,” Basu said, adding that America’s commercial beekeepers are under pressure to maintain colonies.
“The pollination demands haven’t gone down, so beekeepers face tremendous pressure to keep the same number of colonies to meet those needs,” Basu said.
Pollination is critical for food production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with the agency saying about 35% of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to produce.
Crops that depend on honey bees and other pollinators to grow include fruits and vegetables — like apples, strawberries, cucumbers and avocados — but also nuts, such as almonds and macadamia nuts, the USDA said. Other affected plants include coffee, cocoa and vanilla, according to the USDA.
“I don’t want to be a fearmonger, but this level of national loss could mean increased bankruptcies amongst beekeepers,” Brandon Hopkins, a professor of pollinator ecology at WSU, said in a press release accompanying the research.
Hopkins said the effects could be felt the strongest in California’s almond production.
California almonds are the biggest crop for honey bee pollination, which happens in February and March, according to Hopkins.
“The almond industry frequently asks for strong colonies,” Hopkins said in the release.
“But this year, growers are desperate,” he added. “Anything with live bees in a box is in demand because the industry is short on supply. I haven’t heard of that since the early days of colony collapse around 2008.”
Honey bees had a production value of nearly $350 million in 2023, according to the USDA.
In order to combat such severe colony losses, WSU scientists are working on methods for widespread varroa mite control, awareness on commercial honey bee colony management practices and new research on bee nutrition in the hopes beekeepers will have better access to healthy food for their colonies, according to the release.
(LOS ANGELES) — Authorities in Los Angeles County said they’re searching for the suspect who shoplifted from a discount store before killing a man in a hit-and-run in the store’s parking lot.
The victim was visiting his brother’s shop, Giant Discount Store in South El Monte, when, just after noon on Wednesday, a man came in and stole merchandise, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
The victim chased the shoplifter into the parking lot and the two started fighting, authorities said.
That’s when a second suspect got out of a dark-colored sedan and joined in with the suspect in the fight against the victim, authorities said.
The two suspects then got into the sedan and deliberately drove into the victim, hitting him several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim suffered from blunt force trauma and died at the scene, authorities said.
Jim Yaghoubi said he witnessed the attack that killed his brother, who he identified as Steve Yaghoubi.
(LA QUINTA, Calif.) — Former NFL star John Elway’s longtime business partner and former agent died Wednesday after reportedly falling from a golf cart.
Jeff Sperbeck, 62, died Wednesday after an accident Saturday evening in La Quinta, California, the Riverside County Coroner confirmed to ABC News.
It was not confirmed yet who was driving the golf cart.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) responded to a 911 call about a person falling from a golf cart on the 53200 block of Humboldt Blvd in La Quinta. Emergency personnel transported the injured person to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries, officials said.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, though sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News the investigation is in its preliminary stages. Because the incident occurred in a private community and involved a golf cart rather than a regular vehicle, standard traffic laws may not apply.
Elway, a Hall of Fame quarterback, spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, leading the team to two Super Bowl victories.
The NFL star later served as the Broncos’ general manager and executive vice president before transitioning to a consultant role, which ended in March 2023.
Sperbeck had represented over 100 football players in his 30-year career as an NFL agent.