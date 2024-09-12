‘Inside Out 2’ coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25

ABC News’ parent company, Disney, has announced that Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, now officially the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25.
The follow-up to the 2015 original set a number of records after its release on June 14, 2024, and became the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally. It is currently the eighth-highest-grossing film in global box office history.
The movie stars the original characters of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger — voiced in the sequel by Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira and Lewis Black — as well as newcomers Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser and June Squibb.
The latter respectively play Riley’s new teenage emotions Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and Nostalgia.
On Monday, the Television Academy announced the list of presenters for this year’s 76th Emmy Awards.
Among the presenters will be many of this year’s nominees, including Only Murders in the Building trio Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, as well as their fellow nominees Kristen Wiig, Jean Smart, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Nava Mau, Jane Lynch, Matt Bomer, Lily Gladstone and Christine Baranski.
Also among the dozens of presenters announced are Oscar winners Kathy Bates, Viola Davis and Ron Howard, as well as Oscar nominee Colin Farrell, former Emmy winners Niecy Nash-Betts, Steven Yeun, and Candice Bergen, and country music legend and actress Reba McEntire.
The 76th annual telecast, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 15 from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. It will also stream on Hulu from Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.
(SPOILERS FOR “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE”)A “grateful” Channing Tatumtook to social media to thank Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy for making his superhero dreams come true.
Tatum, who stole scenes from Reynolds in his previous Levy collab, the hit Free Guy, spent four years trying to get a movie based on the X-Men character Gambit off the ground — only to have the project fall apart when 20th Century Fox was acquired by ABC News’ parent company Disney.
(Spoilers, final warning)However, Reynolds gave Tatum a chance to suit up in his new movie.
“I thought I had lost Gambit forever, but he fought for me and Gambit,” the actor expressed on X.
“I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy.”
Tatum’s post came with a throwback photo of him and Ryan from San Diego Comic-Con in 2015 — when Reynolds first teased footage from what would become 2016’s Deadpool — and a pic from the “Deadpool & Wolverine Ultimate Festival of Life” last week.
In both photos, Channing is wearing the same t-shirt with Gambit’s face on it.
The actor recalled of the throwback meeting, “I think I ran back stage [sic] … and I think I just hugged him and was like holy s*** you did it man. It’s perfect.”
Tatum continued, “I didn’t know him really at all back then. But since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than [Ryan].”
Channing called Levy a “brilliant creator” who made a “masterpiece” in Deadpool & Wolverine that left him “literally screaming in the theater.”
With every presidential election cycle comes Saturday Night Live’s infamous political impressions. Past cycles have thrown stars like Alec Baldwin into the spotlight as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as his vice president, Kamala Harris. That’s why Rudolph’s name began trending on social media when Biden announced he would drop out of the race and endorsed his VP as presidential nominee.
Fans immediately speculated that Rudolph would return to the role that won her an Emmy last election cycle. In an interview with Variety, Rudolph said she received many encouraging messages upon the announcement, leaving her speechless.
“It was wild!” Rudolph told Variety. “On top of the excitement I felt, I received so many GIFs that had me laughing. … My phone hasn’t stopped blowing up.”
It’s been an exciting time for Rudolph, who was nominated for four Emmy awards in the days leading up to Biden dropping out. She’s been part of several projects this year, including her Apple TV+ show, Loot, and Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth.
And fans can expect more from Rudolph this year. The comedian is expected to return to SNL as Harris for the show’s 50th season, premiering on Sept. 28.