‘Inside Out 2’ has record-breaking Disney+ debut

When Demi Moore appeared in 2003’s hit Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, a lot was made of a scene that saw the actress, then 40, wearing a red two-piece — but not much else, she felt.
In a chat with Michelle Yeoh in Interview magazine, Moore expressed, “There was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked. And then I found that there didn’t seem to be a place for me [in Hollywood].”
“I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother,” said Moore, now 61.
She added of her career, “It was a time that felt, not dead, but flat.”
For her part, Yeoh, who is 62, replied, “Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the … the characters that resonate with you anymore. It’s either, you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be sexy in their eyes.”
She added, “It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old, or 60-year-old, be sexy? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it.”
This is central to Moore’s new horror movie, The Substance: She plays an aging star who goes to extremes to recapture her youth.
“That at its core is the addiction,” she says. “For Elisabeth, the drug of experiencing being loved, adored, accepted, wanted — stopping that would have equated to a death, because her value to herself as she was had bottomed out.”
Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the writers behind the blockbuster The Hangover and the writer-directors of the hit Bad Moms, have booked a Spa Weekend with some very funny women.
Deadline reports Mom‘s Anna Faris, Knocked Up‘s Leslie Mann, Always Be My Maybe scene stealer Michelle Buteau and Wedding Crashers‘ Isla Fisher will appear in a girl’s trip comedy called Spa Weekend.
The trade reports the film centers on three friends who take the titular trip — but when Jane, Coco and Sophie’s “trainwreck friend” Mel crashes the party, “the relaxation quickly descends into chaos with hilarious consequences.”
Jessica Gunning won her first-ever Emmy award Sunday night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer.
“I honestly feel like I’m gonna wake up any minute now and this whole thing has been a dream,” Jessica shared in her acceptance speech. “I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of Baby Reindeer so I just would love to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me.”
She then thanked the show’s creator and star Richard Gadd, saying, “I tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time … I’ll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never ever forget her or you, or this. It really means a lot.”
Other nominees in the category included Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone, Aja Naomi King and Diane Lane.