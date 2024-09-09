‘Inside Out 2’ stays atop streaming list for the third straight week

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has stayed atop the Fandango at Home streaming chart for the third straight week.

The animated movie is, so far, the highest-grossing movie of the year, having made more than $1.6 billion worldwide since it hit theaters June 14.

Coming in second on the streaming chart was M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest thriller, Trap; the summer hit Twisters ranked third for the week of Sept. 2 through Sept. 8.

In fourth place was a new entry, Borderlands, which suffered a disastrous box office fate when it hit theaters on Aug. 9.

Another animated hit, Despicable Me 4, rounded out the top 5.

Incidentally, interest over weekend box office champ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems to have spurred streams of the 1988 original, which made #9 on the list, while Kevin Costner‘s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, which is also streaming on Max, rounded out the top 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Alien: Romulus’ guerilla marketing campaign sees New Yorkers struck down by facehuggers
20th Century Studios

New Yorkers are used to ignoring most stuff they see on the street, but a new guerilla marketing campaign for Alien: Romulus made even some New Yorkers pause.

Spotted by outlets including Screen Thrill, the campaign features people collapsed on the subway, hanging out of a cab window and even in the middle of Times Square, convulsing with “breathing” replicas of the alien parasites known as facehuggers covering their faces.

Back in April, Romulus director Fede Álvarez showed off his new “favorite toy,” an extremely creepy facehugger prop that can skitter around the floor via remote control.

The Romulus campaign is similar to another viral effort from 20th Century Studios, when replicas of the ape men from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes patrolled California’s Venice Beach on horseback.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters Aug. 16.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Max curates a Summer Movie Watch List
‘Dune’ – Warner Bros. Pictures

With the temperatures high, you may want to beat the heat by hunkering down in the AC and taking in some movies. With that in mind, Max has unveiled its Summer Movie Watch List.

The streamer has curated its library into categories like “Summer Romance,” with offerings from Casablanca to Brokeback Mountain, and “Beach Reads,” with based-on-a-book films including Carrie, the two new Dune films and The Color Purple.

There’s also a “Summer Scaries!” section with the Friday the 13th movies and many others, and a family film category. 

Max also has a Summer Blockbusters List, with dozens of offerings, from Barbie to the Batman movies, and many in between. 

Maya Rudolph talks SNL, her role as Kamala Harris
Will Heath/NBC

With every presidential election cycle comes Saturday Night Live’s infamous political impressions. Past cycles have thrown stars like Alec Baldwin into the spotlight as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as his vice president, Kamala Harris. That’s why Rudolph’s name began trending on social media when Biden announced he would drop out of the race and endorsed his VP as presidential nominee.

Fans immediately speculated that Rudolph would return to the role that won her an Emmy last election cycle. In an interview with Variety, Rudolph said she received many encouraging messages upon the announcement, leaving her speechless.

“It was wild!” Rudolph told Variety. “On top of the excitement I felt, I received so many GIFs that had me laughing. … My phone hasn’t stopped blowing up.”

It’s been an exciting time for Rudolph, who was nominated for four Emmy awards in the days leading up to Biden dropping out. She’s been part of several projects this year, including her Apple TV+ show, Loot, and Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth.

And fans can expect more from Rudolph this year. The comedian is expected to return to SNL as Harris for the show’s 50th season, premiering on Sept. 28.

 

