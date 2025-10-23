Intense manhunt for Louvre suspects continues after DNA found in helmet and glove

Intense manhunt for Louvre suspects continues after DNA found in helmet and glove

Antoine Gyori – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Two traces of DNA were found in one of the helmets and one of the gloves suspects left behind after a jewelry heist at the Louvre on Sunday, French police told ABC News.

In what could be the first major break in the investigation of the $102 million jewel heist at the Louvre Museum, investigators are now analyzing the lates clues in hopes it would lead to identifying the brazen thieves involved in the heist.

The latest development comes as the director of the Louvre took the hot seat on Wednesday, telling lawmakers she submitted her resignation following Sunday’s daylight robbery from the museum’s ornate Apollo Gallery.

Appearing in front of France’s Senate Culture Committee for two hours, Laurence des Cars, the president and director of the Louvre, said her resignation was rejected.

“This tragedy deeply shocked museum staff, fellow citizens, and admirers of the Louvre around the world,” said des Cars, reading an opening statement. “This is an immense wound that has been inflicted on us.”

Des Cars said all of the museum’s alarms worked, as did its video cameras, but noted a “weakness” in security.

“The weakness of the Louvre is its perimeter security, which has been a problem for a long time … certainly due to underinvestment,” des Cars told the lawmakers.

She said a “Grand Louvre renovation project” began 40 years ago “and has only affected half of the museum.”

She said the only camera installed outside the Apollo Gallery was facing west and did not cover the window where the thieves used power tools to break in.

“The security system, as installed in the Apollo Gallery, worked perfectly,” des Cars said. “The question that arises is how to adapt this system to a new type of attack and modus operandi that we could not have foreseen.”Despite touting the security system within the Louvre as working properly, des Cars added, “Today we are witnessing a terrible failure at the Louvre. The security of the Louvre is one of my top priorities during my term of office, and I repeat that I was appalled by the museum’s security situation when I arrived in 2021.”

Des Cars said the 232-year-old museum’s “aging infrastructure” has hindered “the instalation of modern equipment.”

Officials said earlier this week that evidence collected so far points to “organized crime,” but added that investigators have not ruled out that the heist could have been an inside job.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Witkoff and Huckabee visit Gaza as Trump comes up with a plan for aid
Witkoff and Huckabee visit Gaza as Trump comes up with a plan for aid
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(LONDON) — As global concern over the hunger crisis in Gaza intensifies, Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, on Friday inspected the U.S. and Israel-backed aid distribution system there.

“Special Envoy Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee will be traveling into Gaza on Friday to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

Leavitt said that immediately following the visit, Witkoff and Huckabee would brief Trump in order to “approve a final plan for food and aid distribution into the region.”

Huckabee posted photos of the visit on X.

Witkoff posted as well on X, saying, “At @POTUS’s direction, @USAmbIsrael and I met yesterday with Israeli officials to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Today, we spent over five hours inside Gaza — level setting the facts on the ground, assessing conditions, and meeting with @GHFUpdates and other agencies. The purpose of the visit was to give @POTUS a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza.”

The president hinted at a new plan to address humanitarian concerns in Gaza on Monday following a meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“We’re going to set up food centers and where the people can walk in and no boundaries. We’re not going to have fences,” Trump said. He later added that he expected European nations to work with the U.S. on the initiative, and that he expected the plan to be operational “very soon.”

But so far, both the White House and the State Department have declined to elaborate on the president’s comments or provide a basic framework for the new plan.

The Trump administration and Israel have backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a controversial American non-profit now charged with distributing most aid that is allowed to enter Gaza.

The GHF — with Israel’s approval and despite rejection from the United Nations — took over most of the aid distribution system in Gaza on May 27, after an 11-week Israeli blockade on all supplies from entering the strip. Israel has long accused Hamas of stealing aid provided by the U.N. — formerly the main distributor — and others to fund its militant activity — claims which Hamas denies.

Earlier this month, more than 160 charity groups and NGOs called for the GHF to be shut down, claiming that more than 500 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid from the organization and that its distribution locations “have become sites of repeated massacres in blatant disregard for international humanitarian law.”

But the administration has shown no signs of backing away from the GHF, which it has repeatedly touted as the only organization working in Gaza that is able to ensure aid doesn’t benefit Hamas.

The U.S. has pledged $30 million toward GHF’s efforts in Gaza and a U.S. official told ABC News on Wednesday that the money was expected to be distributed to the group within the coming days — a sign of the administration’s continued confidence in the organization.

As of now, GHF operates only four distribution sites across Gaza. Trump administration officials have always maintained that its operations could be scaled up, but there’s no indication the administration has played any direct role in planning for its expansion.

Ahead of his visit to Gaza, Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

Following their discussion, an Israeli official told ABC News that the two had agreed to several tenets related to bringing the war in Gaza to a resolution, including that it was time to consider a ceasefire framework that would free all Israeli hostages, that Hamas must disarm, and that Israel and the U.S. should work together to increase the flow of aid into Gaza even as the conflict continues.

Witkoff’s visit to Gaza of Friday will mark his second trip to Gaza this year.

In late January, when the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that was negotiated in part by both the Biden and Trump administrations was still in place, Witkoff became the first high-level U.S. official to enter Gaza in more than a decade when he toured an area of the Gaza Strip that was still occupied by the Israeli military.

-ABC’S Michelle Stoddart and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump ‘very angry’ with Putin as Russia’s strikes on Ukraine continue despite peace push
Trump ‘very angry’ with Putin as Russia’s strikes on Ukraine continue despite peace push
Pierre Crom/Getty Images

(LONDON) — President Donald Trump again on Monday expressed frustration with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as Russian strikes on Ukraine continued despite White House efforts to broker a peace deal between the warring neighbors.

“Every conversation I have with him is a good conversation,” the president told reporters of Putin during an Oval Office executive order signing event. “And then unfortunately, a bomb is loaded up into Kyiv or someplace, and then I get very angry about it.”

Trump has repeatedly admonished Putin for Russia’s nightly strikes on Ukrainian cities. Nonetheless, the president told reporters he was still hopeful of progress towards a peace deal.

“I think we’re going to get the war done,” Trump said, though added, “You never know what’s going to happen in a war. Strange things happen in war. The fact that [Putin] went to Alaska, our country, I think, was a big statement that he wants to get it done.”

Both Russia and Ukraine continued long-range strikes through the weekend and into Monday. On Tuesday, Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 59 drones into the country overnight, of which 47 were shot down or suppressed.

The air force reported impacts of 12 drones across nine locations.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed at least 51 Ukrainian drones overnight into Tuesday morning, two which were en route to Moscow.

Following in-person meetings with Putin in Alaska and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — plus a host of European leaders — in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, Trump raised the hope of an imminent bilateral meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly expressed willingness to attend such a meeting. But Putin and his officials have consistently dodged the proposal.

“Maybe they will, maybe they won’t,” the president told ABC News Monday of the potential for the two men to meet. Trump said he had spoken to Putin since Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington, but declined to discuss the specifics of the call.

Asked if he would act if the bilateral meeting does not materialize, Trump refused to detail possible consequences but said he may act “over the next week or two.”

U.S. peace efforts continued on Monday, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking with European counterparts and Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg traveling to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.

For both U.S. officials, the question of future security guarantees for Ukraine to prevent future Russian aggression was a key topic of discussion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha took part in the call with Rubio. “I reiterated Ukraine’s position that security guarantees must be concrete, legally binding and effective,” he wrote on X after. “They should be multidimensional, including military, diplomatic, legal and other levels.”

Zelenskyy said his meeting with Kellogg was “productive,” again expressing his thanks to Trump’s efforts to broker a deal and his willingness to lend U.S. backing to security guarantees.

Kellogg, meanwhile, said the U.S. side is “working very, very hard” to get “to a position where, in the near term, we have, with a lack of a better term, security guarantees. That’s a work in progress.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Russian aerial strike on Ukraine kills 6, including 2 children, as kindergarten hit, Kyiv says
Russian aerial strike on Ukraine kills 6, including 2 children, as kindergarten hit, Kyiv says
Officials carry the children after the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Russia overnight launched a heavy air attack on Ukraine — including striking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles — that killed at least six people, including two children.

It came hours after plans for President Donald Trump’s proposed summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to fall apart, leaving hopes of movement in the coming days towards ending the war once again in tatters.

Russia also directly struck a kindergarten in the eastern city of Kharkiv, according to Kyiv. 

At least one drone hit the building where nearly 50 young children were inside, Ukrainian officials said. 

Fortunately many or all were in its shelter, the local governor said.

“Fortunately, the children were in shelter during the alarm, and they were not injured,” the governor said on Telegram.”In total, 48 children were rescued by the State Emergency Service units. Four people were hospitalized, two of them are in serious condition, two are in moderate condition. Two more injured received outpatient medical care.”

Images released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine show firefighters carrying terrified toddlers to safety from the destroyed building.

Kharkiv’s regional State Emergency Service told ABC News one person had been killed and nine injured in the strikes on the city on Wednesday morning.

Forty-eight children were evacuated from the kindergarten. They are experiencing “acute stress reactions,” a spokesperson said.   

Dozens of people also have had to be rescued in Kyiv after Russian drones and debris struck their high-rise apartment buildings.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the attacks showed Russia doesn’t “feel enough pressure for dragging out the war.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.