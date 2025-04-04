Investigation underway after body found during search for missing 13-year-old

Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Sixty-seven people are dead after a regional jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night over Washington, D.C., officials said, the nation’s first major commercial airline crash since 2009.

The aircraft went down in the frigid Potomac River, breaking into multiple pieces. There were no survivors.

There were 64 passengers aboard the plane and three Army soldiers in the helicopter.

Among the victims were 14 people who were returning home from a national figure skating development camp in Wichita, according to Doug Zeghibe, the CEO and executive director for the Skating Club of Boston.

“Skating is a tight-knit community where parents and kids come together six or seven days a week to train and work together. Everyone is like family,” Zeghibe said in a statement.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova

Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, a married couple, were killed in the crash, according to the Skating Club of Boston.

Naumov and Shishkova, who were figure skating coaches, were world champions in pairs competition in 1994.

They joined the club in 2017, Zeghibe said.

Jinna Han and Jin Han

Jinna Han, a figure skater, and Jin Han, her mother, were killed in the crash, according to the Skating Club of Boston.

Spencer Lane and Christine Lane

Skater Spencer Lane and his mother, Christine Lane, were among the victims, the Skating Club of Boston said.

Doug Lane, Spencer’s father and Christine’s husband, told WCVB he and his wife adopted Spencer from South Korea.

Spencer Lane, 16, “just had amazing athletic abilities,” and once he got interested in something, “you couldn’t stop him,” his father said.

The teen decided to try skating three years ago after seeing Nathan Chen in the Olympics and “committed himself to it,” his dad said.

Christine Lane, 49, who worked as a graphic designer, was “such a beautiful person” who “just connected with everyone,” he said. She had just gotten her real estate license, and was also a talented quilter and volunteered at a local animal rescue, he added.

His wife would “do everything for her children, including fly to Wichita, Kansas, for a week,” Doug Lane said. “She just gave parenting her all.”

Alexandr Kirsanov

Alexandr Kirsanov was a coach of two of the youth ice skaters on board, his wife, Natalya Gudin, told ABC News.

“I lost everything,” Gudin said. “I lost my husband, I lost my students, I lost my friends.”

Gudin said Kirsanov traveled with two youth skaters to attend a development camp in Kansas this week. Gudin, who also coaches students with her husband in Delaware, said she stayed home to be with their other skaters.

She last spoke with her husband as he boarded the flight on Wednesday, she said.

“I need my husband back,” Gudin said. “I need his body back.”

Samuel Lilley

Samuel Lilley, the first officer on board American Airlines Flight 5342, recently got engaged, his sister, Tiffany Gibson, told ABC News.

“He was an amazing person. He loved people. He loved adventure. He loved traveling. He was excited. He was young. He was so young, and he was excited about life and his future and getting a dog and a house and kids. And it’s just, this is just tragic,” she said.

Samuel Lilley’s former brother-in-law, Greg Gibson, remembered him for his passion for flying and willingness to help others.

Samuel Lilley died on the same flight path his father, Timothy Lilley, flew for years. Timothy Lilley flew Black Hawk helicopters for the Army, transporting passengers over the Potomac River from his base in Virginia.

“We were stationed in Virginia, and [Timothy Lilley] flew that same route back and forth to the Pentagon, over and over and over again until he retired,” Tiffany Gibson said.

Ian Epstein

The family of Ian Epstein, the flight attendant onboard American Airlines Flight 5342, is remembering him as a cherished father, husband, brother and stepfather.

“Ian Epstein was full of life. He loved being a flight attendant because he truly enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. But his true love was his family. He was a father, a stepfather, a husband and a brother! He will be truly missed. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and support we’ve received, but at this time we would ask for privacy as we process and grieve our loss,” his family said in a statement.

Wendy Jo Shaffer

The family of victim, Wendy Jo Shaffer confirmed she had been on the plane.

“We are devastated. Words cannot truly express what Wendy Jo meant as a daughter, a sister, a friend, a wife and most importantly, a mother. The family is requesting privacy at this time,” the family said in a statement.

Brielle Beyer and Justyna Beyer

Brielle Beyer, 12, and her mother, 42-year-old Justyna, were both killed in the crash, according to Andy Beyer, Brielle’s father and Justyna’s husband.

Andy Beyer is left with the couple’s 6-year-old son, he said.

He said his wife and daughter were returning from the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas.

Brielle was a member of the Skating Club of Northern Virginia and beat cancer when she was just 4 months old.

“She was just such a fighter in everything she did,” Andy Beyer said of his daughter, in an interview with ABC News. “She just lived life to the fullest with everything.”

He added, “She was so proud of herself in figure skating for the progress she had made … Making that team was one of her life goals. And she achieved it. And she was just so, so proud of herself.”

He remembered his daughter’s passion and beautiful singing voice.

“She just lit up the house with her wonderful voice,” he said.

Andy Beyer said his wife and daughter had been away for six days for the figure skating camp.

“I missed them… Figure skating at that level, it’s a lifestyle,” he said. “It’s a full family commitment.”

Elizabeth Keys

Elizabeth Keys was a Washington-based attorney who caught an early flight home to go on a date for her birthday with her long-term boyfriend David Seidman, who remembered her for being the person who always “pushed you to be the best version of yourself.”

Keys graduated from Tufts University in 2014 after spending four years on the varsity sailing team, her mother, Mary Keys, said in a statement.

Keys graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 2020 and worked as an attorney for Wilkinson Stekloff.

She and her boyfriend were devoted parents to their Yorkshire terrier, Tucker.

“She loved deeply and was deeply loved. Liz was a warm, generous woman. She was so fun — and funny!” her mom said in a statement. “Liz had a sharp wit and appreciated it in others. Gatherings were always better when Liz was there; she was filled with light and joy. Liz was a dear friend to so many, offering her best self to them all.”

“Elizabeth was strong and fearless — she embraced life at full speed,” her mom said. “Liz was always surrounded by friends on her ski trips out West, where she described skiing as ‘flying,’ and frequently visited her favorite place, Hawaii, to hike and relax on the beach. Every weekend was full: Liz and David especially loved hosting their friends around their fire pit at their home in DC.”

Sean Kay

Sean Kay was traveling with his skating coach Alexandr Kirsanov after attending the U.S. Figure Skating’s National Development Camp. His death was confirmed in a statement by Delaware Sen. Chris Coons.

Angela Yang

Angela Yang was traveling with her skating coach Alexandr Kirsanov after attending the U.S. Figure Skating’s National Development Camp. Her death was confirmed in a statement by Delaware Sen. Chris Coons.

Casey Crafton

Casey Crafton was a father to three sons and husband from Salem, Connecticut. His death was confirmed in a statement by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

Grace Maxwell

Grace Maxwell was an engineering student from Wichita, Kansas who was aboard American Airlines 5432, according to a statement from Cedarville University.

University president Thomas White described her as a “thoughtful, quiet student leader” who helped teach other undergraduates about engineering.

She recently signed up to create a hand-stabilizing device to help a disabled child feed himself without assistance from others.

Olivia Ter

Olivia Ter, 12, was a treasured member of the Tucker Road Ice Rink in Fort Washington, Maryland, who inspired her peers and coaches, according to a statement from the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

She was one of four elite skaters from her region to attend the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Camp in Wichita and earned praise for her ” talent, determination and sportsmanship.”

“The impact of Olivia’s life will continue to resonate in our youth sports community, and she will be sorely missed,” stated Bill Tyler, director of the commission’s Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Kiah Duggins

Kiah Duggins was a civil rights attorney and an incoming Howard University professor.

Duggins was a Wichita native and attended Wichita State University, received a Fulbright grant, attended law school at Harvard and worked as a civil rights attorney.

In the fall, Duggins was planning to begin teaching as a professor at Howard University School of Law.

“As a civil rights lawyer, she dedicated her career to fighting against unconstitutional policing and unjust money bail practices in Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C,” a statement from the university said.

Duggins worked to challenge police misconduct, fight cash bail policies, and pursued prison industrial complex abolition, according to her professional biography. She also was a White House intern during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Lindsey Fields

Lindsey Fields, the president-elect of the National Association of Biology Teachers, was flying from Wichita to D.C. to “advocate for excellence in life science education,” according to the organization.

She was a professor and biology department chair at Butler Community College in Kansas, where she taught anatomy and physiology.

She loved to garden and had a keen interest in wildlife, including restoring native prairie plants, according to her professional biography.

Butler Community College said in a statement, “With broken hearts we send our condolences to her family and friends, and the students, faculty and staff whom we know without a doubt were positively impacted by Lindsey’s energy and dedication to her craft.”

“Lindsey was a colleague, friend, and educator who dedicated her wisdom and talents to changing students’ lives every day,” the statement continued. “We owe her much gratitude for sharing her light with us and we will forever feel this loss.”

“This is a tremendous loss,” the National Association of Biology Teachers added. “Please keep Lindsey, the other victims, and their families in your hearts.”

Donna Smojice Livingston, Peter Livingston, Everly Livingston and Alydia Livingston

Donna Smojice Livingston, her husband Peter Livingston, and their daughters Everly Livingston and Alydia Livingston all died in the crash, according to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Everly and Alydia were the famed duo behind the “Ice Skating Sisters” Instagram account, and their last photo depicted them near the ice in Wichita.

Jesse Pitcher

Jesse Pitcher, 30, was one of five members of the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters killed in the crash, the union said. He was a member of UA Local 5.

“May God bless each of our fallen Brothers, and all those who knew and loved them,” the union said in a statement Friday.

Charles ‘Charlie’ McDaniel

Charles McDaniel, 44, was one of five members of the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters killed in the crash, the union said. He was a member of UA Local 602.

Jonathan Boyd

Jonathan Boyd, 40, was one of five members of the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters killed in the crash, the union said. He was a member of UA Local 602.

Michael ‘Mikey’ Stovall

Michael Stovall, 40, was one of five members of the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters killed in the crash, the union said. He was a member of UA Local 602.

Alexander ‘Alex’ Huffman

Alexander Huffman, 34, was one of five members of the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters killed in the crash, the union said. He was a member of UA Local 602.

Ryan O’Hara

One of the three soldiers on the helicopter during the training mission was identified as Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O’Hara, 28, of Lilburn, Georgia, the Army said.

O’Hara had been an Army helicopter repairer since July 2014 and he served in Afghanistan in 2017.

“His awards include Army Commendation Medal w/C Device, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal x4, Army Good Conduct Medal x3, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Aviation Badge and Senior Aviation Badge,” the Army said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp offered his condolences to the families of both victims from Georgia: O’Hara and Lilley, who was the first officer on board the American Airlines flight.

“Both of these young Georgians shared a passion for flight and for serving others, and this terrible tragedy is that much more difficult knowing their lives were cut so unexpectedly short,” he said in an X post. “Marty, the girls, and I ask that all Georgians join us in keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

Andrew Eaves

Another soldier on the helicopter was identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39, of Great Mills, Maryland, the Army said.

Eaves served in the Navy from 2007 to 2017 and then transitioned to an Army UH-60 pilot.

“His awards include Army Commendation Medal x3, Navy Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal x3, Navy “E” Ribbon x2, Navy Good Conduct Medal x3, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Navy & Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon and Army Aviator Badge,” the Army said.

Sarah Best

Victim Sarah Best graduated summa cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a double major in neuroscience and classical languages, and then graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law school, said her sister, Jessica Best.

She clerked for judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York before joining the law firm Wilkinson Stekloff last fall.

“She was always formidable. She was highly intelligent and immersed herself until she emerged as the best,” Jessica Best said in a statement.

“But more than this, Sarah was unusually perceptive, empathetic and supportive. When I was stressed studying for tests, she drew good luck signs and taped them to my bedroom door so I could see them in the morning,” she said.

“Up to the very day she died, my sisters and I were texting each other in our group thread, as we did everyday, multiple times a day, and even as the youngest one of us, she was always providing sage advice,” Jessica Best said.

She said her sister participated in Teach for America and kept a card from her students framed in her apartment. The message in the card said she showed her students “that there is always a good in life … there really is not another teacher like you.”

Jessica Best said the last time she saw her sister was when Sarah threw her baby shower in August.

“I was so proud when guests who only met her briefly told me how brilliant and amazing she was, and that they have never met anyone like her,” she said.

Jessica Best said her son “will never meet his incredible auntie Sarah. But I will tell him about her … and I’ll be the better person that she has always encouraged us to be.”

Melissa Nicandri

Melissa Nicandri, 28, “was everything that anyone could hope for with a daughter — beautiful, smart, funny, kind, and generous,” the Nicandri family said in a statement.

“Her future was so bright,” the family said. “Melissa had an adventurous spirit and will be missed forever.”

Nicandri worked for the financial company Moody’s and died alongside a colleague, Chris Collins, according to the company.

“They leave an immeasurable void in our community, and our hearts go out to their families, friends and colleagues, as well as all those grieving from this terrible tragedy,” a Moody’s spokesperson said.

Chris Collins

Massachusetts native Chris Collins was a beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, the Collins family said in a statement.

“Chris was a true adventurer with a passion for the outdoors and a lifelong love of animals,” the family said. “His talent as a financial professional brought him to New York City, where he fell in love with a city girl, his cherished wife Jen. While Jen and Chris built a joy-filled city life together, Chris’ call to the outdoors never wavered, whether it was hiking Lögberg in Iceland, camping and rafting in the Great Smoky Mountains, skiing and snowboarding, and most of all, enjoying the coastal outdoor landscape of Brewster, MA and the rest of Cape Cod.”

“Chris’ kindness and compassion extended to everyone, whether you were a family member, friend, or one of the many strangers he connected with during his outdoor adventures,” the family said. “He will be in our hearts forever.”

Collins worked for Moody’s and died alongside his colleague, Melissa Nicandri, according to the company.

“The Moody’s family mourns the loss of two of our best, Chris Collins and Melissa Nicandri,” the company said. “Chris and Melissa were cherished colleagues who embodied our values and enriched our lives with kindness and warmth.”

Jonathan Campos

Capt. Jonathan Campos was the pilot aboard American Airlines Flight 5342. His death was confirmed in a statement from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he graduated in 2015.

He also served as a flight instructor at the Epic Flight Academy in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

“He was a skilled and dedicated pilot with an undeniable passion for flying,” Epic Flight Academy said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to Jonathan’s family, friends, and all those who lost their lives or were impacted by this devastating tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time.”

Roger Haynos, Stephanie Haynos and Cory Haynos

Cory Haynos and his parents Roger and Stephanie Haynos died in the crash, according to their cousin Matthew Alan LaRaviere.

“Cory was a driven young man like his father and grandfather and it showed up in his skating, and we all expected to see Cory in the Olympics in the future,” LaRaviere said. “When Cory would fall down on the ice when he was just getting started skating, Roger would tell us that Cory would get up crying, but ready to try again. He would not quit.”

Roger Haynos was a “dream dad,” LaRaviere said. “Roger always had a sense of humor and never seemed to take like too serious (in a good way) and was an inspiration to all who knew him best. Roger & Stephanie’s life was all about their kids. Roger also was an avid fan of horse racing and an owner of race horses over the years.”

Roger and Stephanie Haynos are survived by a daughter in college who was not on the flight.

Jonathan ‘Jon’ Boyd

Jonathan “Jon” Boyd’s death was confirmed in a statement from the Southern Maryland Sabres Hockey Club, where his son Reed plays. “Jon will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and we stand together as a community in support of his family,” the organization said.

Rebecca Lobach

Capt. Rebecca Lobach was identified by the Army as a soldier in the Black Hawk helicopter.

Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, was a six-year Army member, who was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, according to the Army.

“Rebecca was many things. She was a daughter, sister, partner, and friend,” her family said in a statement. “She was a servant, a caregiver, an advocate. Most of all, she loved and was loved. Her life was short, but she made a difference in the lives of all who knew her. Our hearts break for the other families who have lost loved ones in this national tragedy and we mourn with them.”

