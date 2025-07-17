‘Invincible’ scores early season 5 renewal, adds Matthew Rhys to voice cast

‘Invincible’ scores early season 5 renewal, adds Matthew Rhys to voice cast

Prime Video

Invincible has earned an early season 5 renewal.

Prime Video has renewed the adult animated superhero series for a fifth season before its fourth season has even been released.

The announcement was made in a video shared to the official Invincible social accounts on Thursday.

“Season 5, Mark… this is GOOD NEWS,” the official Invincible account captioned the renewal announcement post.

Not only is season 5 confirmed, the cast has already finished recording their voices for it, according to the announcement video.

Additionally, Prime Video announced that Matthew Rhys will join the show’s voice cast in the upcoming season 4. Rhys appears in the renewal announcement video, alongside other cast members Walton Goggins, Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons and more.

Goggins starts off the video during a session in the voice-over booth, where he celebrates the season 5 renewal.

“Season f****** 5, you know what that’s called? A success,” Goggins said in the video.

Invincible is based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.

Season 4 of Invincible is set to debut in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘F1: The Movie’ races to the top of the box office, ‘Dragon’ falls to #2
Apple Original Films

The box office waved a checkered flag at Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing drama F1: The Movie, as it zoomed to #1 with a weekend gross of $55.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film stars Pitt as a retired driver who gets back in the game to save a failing team by coaching its promising rookie. Variety notes that the film from Apple, which is being distributed by Warner Bros., took in $144 million globally, shaping up to be the company’s first real blockbuster. Other Apple films, such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Argylle, under-performed at the box office.

Meanwhile, last week’s #1 film, How to Train Your Dragon, falls to #2 with $19.4 million. The only new movie to debut in the top 10, according to Box Office Mojo, was M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the 2023 surprise hit about a sassy killer doll. It brought in $10.2 million — good enough for fourth place. Pixar’s Elio, remains at #3 for another week.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. F1: The Movie — $55.6 million
2. How to Train Your Dragon — $19.4 million
3. Elio –– $10.7 million
4. M3GAN 2.0 –– $10.2 million
5. 28 Years Later –– $9.7 million
6. Lilo & Stitch –– $6.9 million
7. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning –– $4.15 million
8. Materialists –– $2.99 million
9. Ballerina –– $2.13 million
10. Karate Kid: Legends –– $1 million

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Disney films release dates, a ‘Top Gun’ experience in Vegas underway and more
Disney recently shared release information for a couple of highly anticipated movies. The Dog Stars, a 20th Century Studios project, is a post-apocalyptic science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. It’s due to hit screens in March 2026 and will star Saltburn‘s Jacob Elordi. And Avatar fans can rejoice: the newest film in the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set for release on Dec. 19, a few months after the Oct. 3 rerelease of 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water

Prime Video has announced there will not be a fourth season of its action-adventure fantasy series The Wheel of Time. Deadline reports the decision not to move forward came after “lengthy deliberations” and as a result of financial issues. The Wheel of Time is a TV adaptation of the book of the same name, starring Rosamund Pike 

Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment plan to bring a Top Gun experience to the Las Vegas Strip. Based on the iconic Tom Cruise films, the new experience is described as an “adrenaline-charged, immersive” theme park that will combine “daring rides” and “cinematic storytelling.” The venture will include fighter jet stimulators, immersive technology and a reimagining of Top Gun: Maverick‘s Hard Deck bar and restaurant with live piano sing-alongs …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Carrie Coon stars in ‘The Gilded Age’ season 3 trailer
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The official teaser trailer for season 3 of The Gilded Age has arrived.

HBO released the teaser for the new season on Thursday. The eight-episode third season of the period drama arrives June 22 on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

“Happiness is a byproduct of a well-ordered life. Our children will be among the highest-ranking people on Earth,” Carrie Coon‘s Bertha Russell says in the trailer.

“Well, when you set your mind on a thing no one can stop you,” her husband George Russell, played by Morgan Spector, says back.

Bertha responds: “I take that as a compliment.”

The Gilded Age follows the period of immense economic and social change in America when empires were built.

Season 3 picks up following the Opera War, where “the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society,” according to its official logline. “Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.”

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton and Taissa Farmiga also star in the third season. Julian Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey, also created, writes and executive produces this series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.