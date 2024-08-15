Iran-associated hacking group targeted emails of Biden, Trump campaign individuals: Google

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A hacking group associated with Iran targeted the personal email accounts of “roughly a dozen” people associated with the Trump and Biden campaigns, including current and former U.S. government officials, according to a Google report released on Wednesday.

“In May and June, APT42 targets included the personal email accounts of roughly a dozen individuals affiliated with President Biden and with former President Trump, including current and former officials in the U.S. government and individuals associated with the respective campaigns. We blocked numerous APT42 attempts to log in to the personal email accounts of targeted individuals,” the report said, referring to a hacking group associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to Google, the group has targeted primarily users in Israel and the United States, according to the report, some of whom are high profile.

“Recent public reporting shows that APT42 has successfully breached accounts across multiple email providers,” according to the report. “We observed that the group successfully gained access to the personal Gmail account of a high-profile political consultant. In addition to our standard actions of quickly securing any compromised account and sending government-backed attacker warnings to the targeted accounts, we proactively referred this malicious activity to law enforcement in early July and we are continuing to cooperate with them.”

The company said it informed campaign officials that they saw “heightened malicious activity originating from foreign state actors and underscored the importance of enhanced account security protections on personal email accounts.”

The report is the latest by a major technology company warning of malicious Iranian efforts during this election cycle.

Last week, Microsoft warned that Iranians were targeting an unnamed campaign official on a presidential campaign, among several disinformation campaigns they were running.

In a statement, the FBI previously confirmed they were investigating the hack against the Trump campaign, and sources told ABC News that they were also investigating the attempted hack on the Biden campaign.

Israeli officials have also been targets.

“APT42 attempted to use social engineering to target former senior Israeli military officials and an aerospace executive by sending emails masquerading as a journalist requesting comment on the recent air strikes,” according to Google. “They also sent social engineering emails to Israeli diplomats, academics, NGOs and political entities. The emails were sent from accounts hosted by a variety of email service providers, and did not contain malicious content.”

They have also used fake petitions from real organizations to carry out phishing attacks.

“APT42 is a sophisticated, persistent threat actor and they show no signs of stopping their attempts to target users and deploy novel tactics,” according to Google. “This spring and summer, they have shown the ability to run numerous simultaneous phishing campaigns, particularly focused on Israel and the U.S. As hostilities between Iran and Israel intensify, we can expect to see increased campaigns there from APT42.”

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is still experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms and continues to take Paxlovid, after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, according to the president’s physician.

Biden doesn’t have a fever and his symptoms remain mild, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement Thursday.

Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, following his first event in Las Vegas, the White House said.

UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía had also announced the diagnosis from the podium where the president was set to speak at the organization’s conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

“He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement Wednesday night. “He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

First lady Jill Biden is in Rehoboth, Delaware, as well, as the president self-isolates following his COVID diagnosis. Jill Biden was already in Rehoboth prior to the president’s diagnosis, her office said on Thursday. No additional family is in Rehoboth, according to her office.

When asked if she has been tested for COVID or was showing any symptoms, her office said, “She is tested as determined appropriate by her doctor — she is not symptomatic and up to date with her vaccines.”

President Biden is being “kept up to speed” on national security matters while he isolates, national security communications adviser John Kirby told reporters Thursday afternoon.

“I think we can all understand that while he’s certainly focused on getting better, as anybody who’s had COVID would want to do, he is — he’s being kept up to speed as appropriate, by his leadership team, and certainly that includes on the national security front,” Kirby said in an audio-only gaggle.

Kirby didn’t have any specific briefings to speak to, but said that the president is being “kept updated and up to speed as he normally would.”

The White House said it will provide regular updates on the president’s status “as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

The White House had shared a note Wednesday from Biden’s doctor, who said the president had upper respiratory symptoms — including a running nose and cough — and “general malaise” Wednesday afternoon.

“He felt OK for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” his doctor said, according to the White House.

The president gave a thumbs-up to reporters as he prepared to depart Las Vegas on Wednesday when asked how he was feeling and responded, “Good. I feel good,” according to the pool.

He was seen maskless boarding Air Force One in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon to head to Rehoboth.

Biden also shared his COVID-19 diagnosis on X later Wednesday night, writing, “I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

“I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people,” he said.

Biden previously tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022 and took Paxlovid then, the White House said at the time.

The president was slated to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon at the annual conference for UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization, when Murguía announced from the stage that he would no longer be able to appear.

“Regrettably, I was just on the phone with President Biden and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon,” Murguía told the crowd. “The president has been at many events as we all know, and he just tested positive for COVID. So, of course, we understand that he needs to take the precautions that have been recommended, and he did not obviously want to put anybody at risk.”

“He said to tell my folks that you’re not going to get rid of him that quickly,” Murguía continued. “We’re going to have a chance to hear from him in the future directly. He’s just really sorry he couldn’t be with us.”

ABC News’ Mary K. Bruce, Molly Nagle and Justin Ryan Gomez contributed to this report.

omersukrugoksu/Getty Images/STOCK

(NEW YORK) — A United States military base in eastern Syria was attacked by a one-way drone, according to a U.S. defense official.

Initial reports do not indicate there were any injuries in the attack, but the official said that medical evaluations and a damage assessment following the attack were ongoing.

“On Aug. 9 at about 5 p.m. ET, there was an attack using a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system (OWAUAS) against U.S. and Coalition forces at Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria,” said the defense official.

The attack is the latest indication that Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq and Syria may have resumed attack on bases in both countries following a monthslong pause.

Social media posts have indicated that a fire may have resulted from the attack.

Earlier this week, five Americans were injured when two rockets struck the sprawling Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq. The Pentagon has blamed that attack on Iranian-backed militia groups but has not determined specifically which group is responsible.

There are currently about 900 American military personnel still operating in Syria where they support local Kurdish forces in preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State. There are about 2,500 U.S. military personnel in Iraq also participating in a counter-ISIS mission.

Since Oct. 18, there have been close to 170 attacks taking place on a nearly daily basis as Iranian-backed militia groups target U.S bases in Iraq and Syria, supposedly in retaliation for the Israel-Hamas war.

Those attacks largely stopped after Feb. 4 following large-scale U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria and a drone strike that killed a top-level leader of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group that the U.S. held responsible for the attacks.

However, there have now been a small number of attacks on U.S. bases since mid-July that had not resulted in any damage or casualties until this week’s injuries in the attack on the base at Al-Asad.

U.S. officials have indicated that Iran may enable its proxy groups in the region to resume attacks on U.S. bases as part of a plan to retaliate for the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran last week that Iran blames on Israel.

Earlier this week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters that the U.S. was putting in place force protection measures “to protect our troops and also make sure that we’re in a good position to aid in the defense of Israel if called upon to do that. So you’ve seen us do a number of things to strengthen our force posture.”

“So we’ll see how this evolves, but I won’t speculate on any specific action by Iran or any other Iranian-backed group going forward,” he added.

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A small group of New Jersey herring fishermen landed a huge catch at the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday, writing for a 6-3 majority, significantly reeled in the power of federal regulators, tossing out a 40-year precedent on agency authority and a Commerce Department rule that the fishermen said could drive them out of business.

The opinion — officially overturning a 1984 decision known as “Chevron” — creates a big splash, making it much easier for businesses and other interests to challenge rules touching every aspect of American life from food inspections, workplace safety, tax collection, environmental regulation and more.

The case involved a regulation by the National Marine Fisheries Service ordering some commercial herring fishermen to pay the salaries of government observers federal law requires they carry aboard their vessels.

The law — the Magnuson-Stevens Act — does not spell out how the observers, who collect scientific data on the nation’s fisheries, should be funded. The agency had argued the law’s ambiguity supported its interpretation that the boat operators must pay in some instances.

Lower courts upheld the regulation citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Chevron v. National Resources Defense Council, which held, in part, that courts should defer to the scientific and health experts at agencies when a law isn’t clear, so long as their regulations are reasonable.

Roberts said that holding was an error and that judges, not bureaucrats, should interpret what an ambiguous law does or does not allow.

“Chevron is overruled,” he wrote. “Courts must exercise their independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority, as the [Administrative Procedures Act] requires.”

“Careful attention to the judgement of the Executive Branch [agency] may inform that inquiring. And when a particular statute delegates authority to an agency consistent with constitutional limits, courts must respect the delegation, while ensuring that the agency acts within it,” Roberts continued. “But courts need not and under the APA may not defer to an agency interpretation of the law simply because a statute is ambiguous.”

The ruling deals the biggest blow to the administrative state in a generation and hands a long-sought victory to conservative legal groups and business lobbyists who have spent years pushing for the court to strike down what is known as “Chevron deference” and rein in agency power.

In dissent, Justice Elena Kagan said the decision would cause a “massive shock to the legal system,” since more than 17,000 disputes over federal regulations over the past 40 years have relied on the Chevron doctrine — most decided in the government’s favor.

The discarding of precedent, Kagan wrote, would supplant the expertise of subject-matter specialists at all levels of government.

“It gives courts the power to make all manner of scientific and technical judgments. It gives courts the power to make all manner of policy calls, including about how to weigh competing goods and values. It puts courts at the apex of the administrative process as to every conceivable subject,” she wrote.

Public interest groups said tens of thousands of government rules could be called into question, touching everything from the environment to workplace safety to technology and health care.

“How far-reaching the decision is remains to be seen,” said Gordon Todd, a Supreme Court litigator with Sidley and federal regulatory law expert. “The Court sought to minimize the retroactive impact of its decision by noting that prior decisions that relied on Chevron deference are themselves entitled to ‘statutory stare decisis,’ but it remains to be seen the extent to which such decisions remain valid.”

“In the short-run we expect a significant increase in regulatory litigation, including challenges to existing regulations, ongoing rulemakings, and existing precedents,” Todd said.

Jerry Masoudi, former chief counsel of the Food and Drug Administration, said the ruling was a dramatic shift in the balance of power between agencies and courts.

“These decisions will not affect FDA’s case-by-case decisions on scientific issues, like product approvals,” Masoudi said in a statement, “but rules underlying these processes may be open to broader challenge.”

Environmental groups were particularly alarmed by the Supreme Court’s decision, warning that scientific experts could now be overridden by judges with little familiarity with the subjects they are addressing.

“The American people really rely on our public institutions to put protections in place for clean air and water, for, our health and our children’s health, for safe and secure homes and businesses. And what this really means is that our ability to rely on expertise and science to make those decisions and put those protections in place is really in jeopardy now,” said Meredith Moore, the director of the Fish Conservation Program at the Ocean Conservancy, in an interview with ABC News.

“What we’re going to see is lots and lots of lawsuits, taking on everything that the government does from health and safety to the environment to tech issues like AI and our cybersecurity,” Moore added.

As for the herring fishermen, one practical impact of the ruling means they will be spared a potential fee of up to $700 a day.

“Today’s restoration of the separation of powers is a victory for small, family-run businesses like ours, whether they’re involved in fishing, farming, or retail,” said Bill Bright, a third generation herring fisherman in Cape May, New Jersey, and plaintiff in the case.

“Congress never authorized industry-funded monitoring in the herring fishery. And agency efforts to impose such funding hurts our ability to make an honest living. Nothing is more important than protecting the livelihoods of our families and crews.”

