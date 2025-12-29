Iran in ‘full-scale’ war with US, Israel and Europe, president says

Iran in ‘full-scale’ war with US, Israel and Europe, president says

A large flash is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 13, 2025. (ABC News)

(LONDON) — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is in a “full-scale” war with the U.S., Israel and Europe, describing the country’s diplomatic situation as “complicated and difficult.”

“In my opinion, we are in a full-scale war with America, Israel, and Europe; they do not want our country to stand on its feet,” Pezeshkian said in a lengthy interview posted to the official website of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday. 

“This war is worse than the war in Iraq with us; if one understands well, this war is much more complicated and difficult,” Pezeshkian added, referring to the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Pezeshkian said that despite sanctions and foreign pressure, Iran remains steadfast and capable of defending its national interests.

The interview was published ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the U.S., where he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Iran is among the topics expected to be under discussion.

The meeting is expected to be on advancing the Gaza peace plan, disarming Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza and the fate of the last hostage still remaining in the Strip, a spokesperson for the Israeli foreign ministry said before the Israeli delegation departed on Sunday for the U.S. The spokesperson added that Netanyahu’s agenda is expected to include the “danger Iran poses” to both the Middle East and United States.

The U.S. and Israel combined to attack Iran in June during a 12-day conflict that killed some 1,100 Iranians and saw strikes against Iran’s key nuclear facilities, its air defense network and prominent military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites around the country.

Senior military, IRGC and nuclear research personnel were among those killed. Retaliatory missile attacks by Iran killed 28 people in Israel.

In the lead up to and during the June conflict, Netanyahu repeatedly hinted that Israel may pursue a regime change strategy in Iran, seeking to topple the Khamenei-led theocracy there. “This is your opportunity to stand up,” Netanyahu said in an address to Iranians during the war.

Trump even raised the prospect of killing Khamenei in the days before the U.S. joined Israel’s campaign. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump wrote on social media. “He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

The months since the conflict have seen little progress on a new deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear program or cap its ballistic missile arsenal — two goals long expressed by Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump said that Iran “can try” to rebuild its ballistic missile program, but “it’s going to take them a long time to come back.”

“But if they do want to come back without a deal, then we’re going to obliterate that one, too,” Trump said. “You know, we can knock out their missiles very quickly, we have great power.”

Netanyahu will meet with Trump on Monday shortly after Iran conducted a major military exercise involving ballistic missiles. Referring to recent Iranian activity, Netanyahu warned last week that “any action against Israel will be met with a very severe response.”

At home, the Iranian regime faces serious economic challenges as the country’s currency — the rial — edged lower over recent weeks, causing widespread dissatisfaction and protests.

Over the weekend, groups of shop-owners closed their businesses in two large malls in downtown Tehran protesting the rapid drop in the value of the rial. 

Pezeshkian was elected to replace late President Ebrahim Raisi — who died in a helicopter crash in 2024 — with the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s presidential election history. He was widely seen as a moderate alternative to hardliners aligned with the IRGC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ukrainian drones attack Moscow on eve of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, Russia says
Ukrainian drones attack Moscow on eve of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, Russia says
Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least 41 drones were shot down while heading toward Moscow from Monday evening through to Tuesday morning, according to city Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, amid what Russian Defense Ministry data suggested was a major Ukrainian drone barrage.

Sobyanin said the first Ukrainian drones were downed at around 7:30 p.m. Moscow time — 12:30 p.m. EST — on Monday, with interceptions over the capital region continuing through into Tuesday morning.

Sobyanin reported no casualties but said emergency services were responding to reports of falling debris.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces downed at least 69 drones from midnight on Monday through to Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the ministry claimed to have downed a total of 236 Ukrainian drones — the largest daily tally since Sept. 12, and the second largest daily total through both August and September to date.

Elsewhere, Andriy Kovalenko — the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council — suggested in a post to Telegram that Ukrainian drones also targeted the Russian city of Yelabuga, in the Republic of Tatarstan and around 565 miles east of Moscow.

Yelabuga is home to the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, which houses a major Russian long-range strike drone manufacturing facility.

Flight disruptions occurred across Russia amid the attacks.

Rosaviatsiya, the federal air transport agency, reported temporary restrictions on commercial flights at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

The state-run Tass news agency said disruptions affected the capital’s other three airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.

Other airports in Yaroslavl, Saratov, Samara, Begishevo, Kazan and Gelendzhik were also put under temporary restrictions, Rosaviatsiya said.

The latest Ukrainian drone strikes come on the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump’s efforts to forge a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine have so far been unsuccessful. The president has expressed frustration with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling on both to make concessions to secure a settlement.

Kyiv and its European allies are pressing Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia while expanding military aide for Ukraine and offering future security guarantees to guard against repeated Russian aggression.

Upon his arrival in New York, Zelenskyy said in a post to social media, “Almost two dozen meetings are planned. A busy few days lie ahead. Ukraine must become stronger.”

On Sunday, the Ukrainian president again urged international partners to do more to force Russia to negotiate an end to its three-and-a-half-year-old full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

“There is a real need for strong pressure on Russia, new joint steps from everyone in the world who believes that international law must work again,” Zelenskyy said, calling specifically on “Europe, the USA, the G7 and G20 countries — all those who have real influence on Russia.”

“Strong sanctions, strong political pressure, Russia’s accountability for the war — all of this is necessary,” Zelenskyy wrote. “All of this will happen.”

Russia, meanwhile, continued its own nightly long-range strike campaign overnight into Tuesday.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched three missiles and 115 drones into the country overnight, of which 103 drones were downed or suppressed.

The air force reported the impacts of all three missiles and 12 drones across six locations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

South Korea marks 1 year since failed martial law attempt
South Korea marks 1 year since failed martial law attempt
People gather for a rally marking one year since citizens blocked former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration, in front of the National Assembly on December 03, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Hwawon Lee/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(SEOUL) — Thousands of South Koreans rallied outside the National Assembly on Wednesday, marking one year since former President Yoon Suk-yeol declared martial law — a short-lived, failed attempt that citizens and parliament quickly overturned.

The demonstration was organized to commemorate the public resistance that helped reverse the move and to address the aftermath of what officials now call an insurrection.

As K-pop blasted through speakers, attendees held light sticks and chanted, “Reckon with insurrection!” Police estimated about 11,000 people attended the rally, hosted by progressive civic groups.

“It was the first time in the 21st century that a coup occurred in a democratic country like South Korea. Equally unprecedented, unarmed citizens peacefully prevented it,” President Lee Jae Myung said in a speech marking the anniversary. “Ironically, the Dec. 3 coup became an opportunity to show the world the high civic consciousness of our people and the resilience of South Korea’s democracy.”

Lee referred to the movement as a “revolution of light” powered by “K-democracy,” a phrase his administration has embraced to describe what it views as a uniquely resilient democratic tradition rooted in past movements, including the 1980 Gwangju Uprising.

Across the political spectrum, lawmakers marked the anniversary, with the supermajority Democratic Party celebrating by advancing dozens of bills related to the failed martial law attempt, including legislation that would designate Dec. 3 as Democracy Movement Memorial Day.

At the National Assembly complex — the site where troops attempted to enforce martial law — Speaker Woo Won-shik, who led the motions to repeal the order and impeach Yoon last year, led a “dark tour” highlighting key locations from the night, including the lawn where troops landed and a wall he had climbed to enter the building.

Meanwhile, the conservative People Power Party issued a series of apologies, with party leader Song Eon-seog apologizing on behalf of 107 lawmakers who either supported or did not participate in last year’s impeachment proceedings.

The party initially boycotted the first impeachment vote, blocking the measure, but a second vote passed a week later with more than two-thirds support. In total, 25 first- and second-term lawmakers issued their own statement pledging to sever ties with Yoon.

“Yoon’s failed martial law attempt shows how erratic leadership can throw a country into turmoil,” Jungkun Seo, a professor at Seoul’s Kyung Hee University, told ABC News. “But parliament lifted martial law, Yoon was detained, tried, impeached, and the country elected a new president — all in only six months. This demonstrated to the international community that South Korea’s democracy is rock solid.”

Lee, who was leader of the opposition at the time, said he livestreamed from the National Assembly grounds on the night martial law was declared because he believed citizens were the only force capable of stopping the coup.

Thousands gathered outside the building demanding the repeal of martial law, and peaceful candlelight protests continued until Yoon’s impeachment passed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 hikers hospitalized after encountering grizzly bear with 2 cubs on trail
2 hikers hospitalized after encountering grizzly bear with 2 cubs on trail
Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(PASS LAKE, British Columbia) — Two hikers were attacked by a grizzly bear after they encountered the mother and her two cubs on a trail in Canada, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the unnamed hikers encountered a grizzly sow with her two cubs on Farm Cabin Trail near Pass Lake in British Columbia, Canada, according to a statement from the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (COS).

“They were transported and treated at University Hospital of Northern BC,” officials said. “Both hikers are in stable conditions and recovering in hospital.”

Following an investigation, the COS Predator Attack Team determined the bear’s actions were defensive and that due to the location and nature of the incident, no action will be taken against the bears.

The trail has remained closed since the attack and signage has been posted warning about the potential of bears in the area as authorities are asking people to respect the closure and avoid the area.

COS officials also took the opportunity to remind people about bear safety when hiking in the wilderness and said that if you encounter a bear, you should stay alert and make noise by talking, singing or clapping regularly to avoid surprising a bear, especially when near streams, dense brush or when visibility is low.

Officials said that people should always travel in groups since bears are less likely to approach and to always carry bear spray and, if you see a bear, stay calm and don’t run, speak in a calm voice and slowly back away.

“We’re wishing them a full and speedy recovery,” COS said about the hikers recovering from the attack.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.