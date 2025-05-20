Iran leader casts doubt on US nuclear talks, saying Tehran won’t stop enrichment

Iranian Leader Press Office/ Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed doubt about his country’s nuclear negotiations with the United States, saying he does not think the talks will come to a result, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

However, Khamenei, who is supreme leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, acknowledged that the final outcome remains uncertain, he said during a Tuesday morning meeting with some Iranian authorities.

He clarified that Iran will not stop its enrichment.

Diplomats from the United States and Iran have held a series of high-level but “indirect” nuclear talks in Muscat. Tehran described the first four rounds of talks as “difficult but useful.” Washington said was “encouraged” by the outcomes so far.

Khamenei mentioned on Tuesday that “indirect” talks happened during the late President Ebrahim Raisi as well, but ended in no result, adding that “It is the same now.”

“We don’t think it will lead to any results. We don’t know what will happen,” he said.

The Iranian supreme leader used strong language warning American officials who have asked Iran to stop enrichment.

“Speaking of negotiations, I would like to give a reminder to the other party,” Khamenei said. “The American side that enters into these indirect negotiations and talk, they should try not to talk nonsense.”

“To say that we will not allow Iran to enrich, this is a big mistake. No one is waiting for their permission. The Islamic Republic has a policy, it has a method, it pursues its own policy,” the Iranian leader added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi followed the leader’s speech by saying, “Today, the Supreme Leader set the task completely clear.”

“We are witnessing completely unreasonable and illogical positions of the Americans. Enrichment is not a topic for negotiable at all,” he added.

While Iranian authorities have consistently stated that the principle of uranium enrichment is non-negotiable, they have said they are open to negotiating measures to increase transparency in their enrichment activities and to come up with ways with other parties to demonstrate that these activities are for peaceful purposes.

Kenyans grapple with elephants destroying crops
(NAIROBI, Kenya) — As cute and confident as Pardamat now seems, the little elephant had a difficult start to life.

“Pardamat was found next to the dead body of his mother,” Edwin Lusichi, head keeper at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s nursery in Nairobi, Kenya, where Pardamat is being cared for, told ABC News. “His mother had a big wound that had been caused by human beings.”

The story is similar for many elephants across the country — victims of what’s known as “human-wildlife conflict,” which has surpassed poaching as the No. 1 cause of illegal elephant death in Kenya, according to conservation groups.

Conservation groups say the growing human population, combined with drought and resource scarcity linked to climate change, are increasingly causing people and elephants to compete for things like space, food and water.

A common scenario involves elephants raiding and destroying crops in search of food. Some vulnerable farmers, desperate to protect their livelihoods, retaliate by spearing the elephants.

“The shopping malls, the roads, have been built on lands that used to belong to elephants and their migration routes,” Lusichi said. “So the resources are not there for humans and wildlife, and so animals are forced to get into human properties.”

According to some conservation groups, the issue has been exacerbated by the proliferation of new commercial farms growing crops like avocados for the West and China.

Every year, hundreds of people around the world are killed or injured by elephants due to conflict between humans and elephants, conversation groups said.

In southern Kenya, such conflict has become so common that some rangers now patrol farmlands on a nightly basis.

“On a busy night, on a dry season, even 20 elephants can come and raid,” Daniel Kutata, a ranger for the nonprofit conservation organization Big Life Foundation, told ABC News. “Farmers will be losing their crops, which they are depending on to earn a living, so yeah, there is a lot of pressure. We need both farmers and elephants to be safe.”

Big Life has installed an electric fence to help keep elephants within their protected areas. The organization reports that this initiative has significantly improved the situation, although some elephants have learned how to get around it.

A Maasai farmer who spoke to ABC News shortly after his tomato farm was raided told us he lost months of hard work and approximately $4,000 — that’s about eight times the average monthly salary in Kenya.

Save the Elephants, a research and conservation organization headquartered in Nairobi, has been working with local farmers to develop creative solutions to the problem.

ABC News spoke with farmer Jonas Makima, who nearly gave up on his business due to elephants raiding his crops.

“If an elephant gets onto the farm and raids everything, then it means now, you’ll not have food for the family, you’ll not have money for education for my children,” Makima said.

Makima told ABC News that during crop season, every night is a battle. He has set up all sorts of contraptions around his farm to keep the elephants away, including a watch tower, a sound cannon, and “chili bombs.”

However, Makima said his most effective tool is his beehive fence. A project by Save the Elephants found that elephants avoid crops up to 86% of the time during peak seasons because they are terrified of bees.

With Kenya’s population expected to double by 2070, Makima is now working with Save the Elephants to teach farmers across Africa that peaceful coexistence between people and elephants is possible with the right tools.

“People need to be educated, people need to know what to do when they encounter these animals in their farms,” Lusichi said. “And people need to know that these animals also have a right to life, a right to their space, so these habitats should not be invaded and occupied and used by people.”

At least 6 tourists dead in submarine accident in Egypt: Officials
alxpin/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Multiple people are dead and nearly two dozen injured after a tourism submarine crashed in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt, officials said.

The crash occurred Thursday morning, less than a mile off the coast of Hurghada, during an underwater excursion to see the coral reef, according to the Russian consulate in Hurghada.

Six people — all Russian nationals — were killed, according to the Red Sea Gov. Gen. Amr Hanafy.

Twenty-three people were transported to area hospitals with injuries including wounds, bruises, sprains and shortness of breath, according to the governor. Four of the patients were in intensive care, he said.

The submarine was carrying 50 people total at the time, according to Hanafy. There were 45 tourists of various nationalities — including Russian, as well as Indian, Norwegian and Swedish — and five Egyptian crew members, he said.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and are in communication with the crew, Hanafy said.

The submarine is owned by an Egyptian national and held a valid license and necessary certifications, according to Hanafy.

Hurghada is a popular tourist destination for beachgoers along the Red Sea and is well known for its scuba diving and snorkeling.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Morgan Winsor and Nasser Atta contributed to this report.

Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant, presidential office says
Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images

(MANILA, PHILIPPINES)– Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte was detained on Tuesday under an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, which accused him of crimes against humanity in connection with the brutal “war on drugs” he led while in office, the Philippines Presidential Communications Office said.

Members of the Philippine National Police met the former president as he arrived in Manila, the capital, on a flight from Hong Kong, the office said.

Duterte carried out an extensive “war on drugs” after taking office in 2016. Independent rights organizations have accused him of overseeing a crusade of extrajudicial killings, many of which were alleged to have been carried out by so-called “death squads.”

More than 12,000 people were thought to have been killed, according to Human Rights Watch.

Officials in Manila said they received a copy of an ICC arrest warrant via Interpol on Tuesday morning. Dozens of officers swarmed Ninoy Aquino International Airport to arrest Duterte as he and his aides arrived at about 9:20 a.m., the presidential office said.

“The former President and his entourage are in good health and have been examined by government doctors,” the office said in a statement posted on social media in Filipino. “They have assured that he is in good condition.”

The ICC began an investigation into Duterte’s “war on drugs” in September 2021. The Philippine government that year sought to put an end to the probe, a request that was denied in 2023 by Karim A.A. Khan, the ICC prosecutor, according his office.

Khan in rejecting the request pointed to an investigation by the Philippine Commission on Human Rights into police and state activities carried out under the “war on drugs” between 2016 and 2021.

That investigation found that the government “failed in its obligation to respect and protect the human rights of every citizen, in particular, victims of drug-related killings” and “has encouraged a culture of impunity that shields perpetrators from being held to account,” Khan wrote, citing the rights group.

The ICC focused its investigation on Duterte’s actions between 2011, when he was a local mayor, and 2019. During those years, Duterte and other high-level government officials “reportedly encouraged, supported, enabled, and excused the killing of drug users and drug dealers,” the ICC prosecutor said in a filing.

Duterte, who is now 79, swept into national office from Davao City, where he had been mayor, with a promise to curb crime and corruption.

His methods for fighting illegal drug use had been described as “unorthodox” and on the verge of “the illegal,” he said in his inaugural address in 2016.

“As a lawyer and a former prosecutor, I know the limits of the power and authority of the president. I know what is legal and what is not,” he said in that address. “My adherence to due process and the rule of law is uncompromising.”

ABC News’ Andrew Evans and Karson Yiu contributed to this report.

