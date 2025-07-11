Iran may still have enriched uranium, but nuclear program dismantled: Israeli officials

Iran may still have enriched uranium, but nuclear program dismantled: Israeli officials

KeithBinns/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Senior Israeli officials are acknowledging that some enriched uranium may have survived the powerful U.S. strikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites last month.

One of the multiple senior Israeli officials involved in the matter told ABC News that Israel has concluded that facilities at Fordo and Natanz were effectively destroyed in the U.S. bombing. But at Isfahan, where the stockpile is believed to be more protected and stored much deeper underground, there’s less certainty, and it’s possible some of the regime’s uranium — enriched to a near weapons-grade 60% — survived the attack, according to an official.

However, an official stressed that Israel’s campaign against the Iranian regime, which began when the Israeli military launched airstrikes on June 12 in what it called “a preemptive strike,” was not just about targeting its uranium. Rather, an official said, it was about dismantling Iran’s ability to rebuild its internationally scrutinized nuclear program.

During the strikes early on in the 12-day war, Israel says it targeted and killed at least nine Iranian scientists involved in the nuclear program. In addition, personnel, infrastructure, command systems and the entire support ecosystem — from trucking fleets to specialized parts manufacturing — were all systematically attacked, according to an official.

It’s believed design archives were likely destroyed and core conversion facilities were rendered unusable, an official said.

The assessment by Israel comes amid varying conclusions about the extent of the destruction of the Iranian nuclear program from the U.S. strikes. The New York Times first reported details of the assessment.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who ordered “Operation Midnight Hammer” on June 21, said during the weekend of the strikes that all three Iranian nuclear facilities were “completely and totally obliterated” by the operation, which involved the largest B-2 bomber strikes and bunker-busting bombs.

An initial assessment by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency indicated the strike might only have set back Iran’s program by months. But intelligence officials in the Trump administration later said that was only a low-confidence preliminary report.

Last week, the Pentagon sharpened its assessment, declaring that Iran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon following the U.S. strike on its nuclear facilities was “closer to two years” away.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the nuclear watchdog of the United Nations, said earlier this month that he believed Iran could begin enriching uranium in a matter of months.

In addition to concerns about Iran’s nuclear program, Israel decided to launch strikes against Iran last month after Israeli intelligence detected a surge in production of ballistic missiles in Iran following Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut airstrikes last September, according to an Israeli official. If left unchecked, the build-up of missiles — as many as 300 per month, some the size of buses and able to level entire blocks — would have become an existential danger within two to three years, an official said.

Before launching its strikes on Iran, an official said, Israel did not ask permission from the United States, and if the U.S. hadn’t decided to join the effort by striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, Israel was prepared to go it alone. That likely would have meant a very different kind of operation, including commandos on the ground — a much higher cost in terms of lives, an official said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ukraine drones attack Moscow, disrupt Victory Day planning in Russia
Ukraine drones attack Moscow, disrupt Victory Day planning in Russia
Contributor/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow for the second consecutive night on Monday, as the Russian capital prepared for Victory Day celebrations that Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Kremlin-friendly world leaders are expected to attend.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement posted to Telegram on Tuesday that at least 19 Ukrainian drones were shot down en route to the capital overnight. Another four drones were shot down near Moscow on Sunday night.

Sobyanin reported no casualties or serious damage, though said debris from drones fell on a major highway. Russian aviation authorities said flights were also suspended at four of the capital’s airports.

The drones shot down over Moscow were among the 202 craft intercepted across Russia over the previous 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

Ukraine has continued its drone barrages into Russia as the country prepares to mark Victory Day on May 9 — the annual celebration of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Celebrations will be held all over Russia, with the main event a military parade through Moscow overseen by President Vladimir Putin, top Kremlin officials and visiting world leaders — among them Xi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Ukraine’s continued strikes have already forced Russian authorities in occupied Crimea to cancel their planned Victory Day parade, with Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev announcing the event would not go ahead due to security concerns, in a statement quoted by the state-run Tass news agency.

In Moscow, meanwhile, authorities warned residents of possible restrictions on transport and mobile internet usage, Tass reported.

Putin last month announced a unilateral cease fire stretching from May 8 to 11 to coincide with Victory Day — a proposal quickly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is pushing for a full 30-day ceasefire that he hopes will form a launch pad for a broader deal to end Russia’s 3-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy this week said Putin’s offer was part of a “theatrical performance,” suggesting “it is impossible to build any plan for the next steps to end the war in two or three days.”

Zelenskyy has also warned that Kyiv could not guarantee the security of anyone traveling to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. “We cannot be held responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Zelenskyy told reporters, according to a report by Ukrainian news agency Interfax.

“They provide you with security; therefore, we won’t give you any guarantees. Because we don’t know what Russia will do these days,” Zelenskyy continued, adding that Russia could also orchestrate provocations such as “arson, bombings and so on, only to blame us.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that Putin’s offer of a “festive truce” is still open, as quoted by Tass. Peskov said Moscow is yet to receive a response from Kyiv.

Russian long-range strikes into Ukraine, meanwhile, also continued overnight into Tuesday, with 11 people injured by a drone strike in Kharkiv, according to local administration head Oleg Synegubov.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 136 drones into the country overnight, of which 54 were shot down and 70 lost in flight without causing damage. Impacts were reported in the Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, it said.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Students shut out of US by Trump should come to UK, London mayor says
Students shut out of US by Trump should come to UK, London mayor says
Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Students shut out of U.S. universities by President Donald Trump’s administration should instead come to the U.K., London Mayor Sadiq Khan told an event on Monday, as he criticized governments that engage in “narrow” and damaging nationalism.

Lauding London as a “beacon of hope, progress and possibility,” Khan told attendees at the Concordia Europe Summit that the city will push back against movements “towards closed societies and countries that want to cut themselves off from the world, abdicate their responsibilities under the rule-based global order and stoke a narrow form of nationalism that divides their populations into insiders and outsiders.”

“To pick one country entirely at random, I’ve got to say we’re delighted that record numbers of Americans are applying for British citizenship or to live and work here, and that many are choosing to settle in London,” Khan continued.

“Our city will always offer newcomers a warm welcome,” the mayor said. “The same goes for any overseas students considering where to head next. If the U.S. is closed to you, we’ll make sure that London is open, because we value and celebrate the contribution foreign students made to our society, our economy and our culture.”

Those governments seeking to “put the brakes on globalization or unwind it as much as they can to their perceived advantage,” are engaging in “an entirely self-defeating exercise that will do immense damage to your own economy and those of your allies and trade partners,” Khan said.

Khan — a prominent member of the U.K.’s center-left Labour Party — did not explicitly mention the Trump administration in his address. The two men have repeatedly criticized each other in the past.

When Khan was running for mayor of London in 2015, he said Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the U.S. was “outrageous.” Khan, who is from British Pakistani background, later said he hoped Trump would “lose badly” in the 2016 presidential election. During Trump’s first term, Khan lobbied the British government to cancel the president’s 2017 state visit.

Trump has characterized Khan’s criticism as “very nasty,” accused the three-term mayor of doing a “terrible job” and dismissed him as a “stone cold loser.”

European nations are mobilizing to attract students and researchers blocked from their work in the U.S., as the Trump administration seeks to curtail funding for U.S. institutions linked to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The Trump administration is also targeting universities it accuses of doing too little to suppress pro-Palestinians protests against Israel’s war in Gaza — protests the White House has broadly characterized as antisemitic.

The European Union last month launched a $566 million plan for 2025-2027 “to make Europe a magnet for researchers.” The U.K., meanwhile, is preparing its own $67 million plan to attract foreign researchers.

Khan on Monday addressed those who are “no longer comfortable with their political climate” to “come to London, because we’re ready to roll out the red carpet to business leaders, tech entrepreneurs, high net-worth individuals, creatives, students, whoever it may be.”

“If you value certainty and stability, freedom and democracy, pluralism and mutual respect, then London is the place to be,” the mayor said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Houthi missile strikes near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, injuring 8, Israel says
Houthi missile strikes near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, injuring 8, Israel says

(TEL AVIV) — A ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis struck near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, briefly grounding flights, halting train service and forcing the closure of access roads covered in debris.

“Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in Israel, several attempts were made to intercept the missile launched from Yemen,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. “A fall was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport. The incident is under review.”

The incident marks the first time the Israeli Army has claimed it failed to intercept an incoming ballistic missile since the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza in mid-March. The Houthis have fired over two dozen missiles and drones on Israel recently according to the IDF.

According to a spokesperson for Ben Gurion International Airport, flights were grounded for nearly an hour after the Houthi missile struck a grassy area near the main highway leading into the airport at approx 9:30 am local time.

The blast damaged parts of the entrance to Terminal 3. Israeli police said officers and emergency workers are still clearing the closed highway; bulldozers were brought in to remove debris. Several airlines have cancelled their flights to Israel today, including Lufthansa and British Airways.

Trains leading to and from the airport, which were halted initially after the strike are now running again, providing the only way into the airport.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency services, said in a statement that eight people had been transported with injuries to two local hospitals. Most of the injuries were sustained from running for cover during the aerial siren.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to respond to the Houthi strike, saying on X, “Whoever harms us will be harmed seven-fold.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene his top advisors and the defense officials later today to weigh Israel’s response, according to an Israeli official.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.