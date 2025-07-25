Iris Apatow, Edwin Ryding join ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast

Iris Apatow, Edwin Ryding join ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast

Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

If you thought we were done with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast announcements, think again.

Iris Apatow and Edvin Ryding are among the several new names joining the upcoming Lionsgate film’s ensemble cast.

Apatow will play Prosperina while Ryding will play Vitus in the film. Their characters are the two Capitol University students who are assigned to the District 12 tributes prep team.

Apatow is an actress and the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Ryding is known for his starring role in the Netflix teen drama series Young Royals.

Also announced to be joining the film’s cast are Jax Guerrero and Sandra Förster as Tibby and Hersilia, respectively.

They all join a star-studded cast led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy. Also part of the ensemble are Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Billy Porter and Lili Taylor.

Francis Lawrence is directing the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins‘ novel from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 official trailer and more

The official trailer for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia has arrived. Netflix released the trailer on Thursday, teasing all the chaos that is set to happen as Brianne Howey‘s Georgia is put on trial for murder. Antonia Gentry and Scott Porter also star in the third season of the show, which drops June 5 on Netflix …

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have both been renewed at NBC. These will be the 25th and 27th seasons of the shows, respectively. The network also announced that the popular shows reached over 44 million viewers across both linear and digital platforms during the 2024-25 season …

M. Night Shyamalan‘s upcoming supernatural romantic thriller Remain will arrive in theaters on Oct. 23, 2026. Deadline reports that the film, which will star Jake Gyllenhaal, comes from an original story co-created by Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks. Phoebe Dynevor and Ashley Walters will also star in the movie …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Verdict reached in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial
Verdict reached in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial
Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Nearly one decade after Kim Kardashian survived a robbery in her Paris hotel room, eight defendants were found guilty of crimes linked to the robbery.

A panel of three judges and six jurors delivered the verdict in a Paris courtroom Friday, finding eight of the 10 defendants in the case guilty, while acquitting two others.

The defendants have 10 days to appeal the ruling.

Nine men and one woman were accused in connection with the robbery. Five masked men posing as police officers allegedly stormed into Kardashian’s hotel suite and made off with valuables worth at least $6 million, including a diamond engagement ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West. That ring alone was said to be worth about $4 million.

Kardashian traveled to Paris to testify during the trial, telling the courtroom she thought was “going to die” during the robbery.

“I absolutely thought that I was going to die,” the reality TV star and entrepreneur said in her May 13 testimony. “I kept telling them that I have babies, and that I needed to go home to my babies.”

In her testimony, Kardashian said she was packing at about 3 a.m. during Paris fashion week in 2016 when “two men came into my room — they were dressed as police officers.” The men were leading the hotel’s concierge, who was handcuffed, she told the court.

Kardashian told the judge she was tied up, gagged and thrown into a bathroom.

She testified that while she was still tied up in the bathroom, she managed to scoot over to the sink and get her hands free. With her feet still tied, she said she hopped downstairs, where her friend, Simone Harouche, helped untie her.

French authorities announced the arrests of the suspects in the robbery in January 2017.

The suspects have collectively been referred to as the “grandpa robber” — or “papys braqueurs” — because many of them are over the age of 60.

There were initially 12 defendants in this case, one of whom has since died. Another person cannot be tried due to their medical condition, according to French authorities.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ gets release date and more
In brief: ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ gets release date and more

Are you ready or not for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come? The theatrical release for the Searchlight film is set for April 10, 2026. The news was made official on social media Thursday. Samara Weaving reprises her role in the sequel, joined by Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood

Paige DeSorbo is saying goodbye to Summer House. The reality TV star announced she would not be returning to the series for its upcoming 10th season in a post shared to her Instagram Story. “I’ve made the decision not to return to Summer House,” DeSorbo wrote. “You’ve seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I’ll always be beyond grateful for the memories … But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it’s time for this chapter to close.” …

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars will spill all in the upcoming reunion special set for July 1 on Hulu. The Bachelor franchise alum Nick Viall will host the reunion, which will unpack the shocking end to season 2, and reunite the entire cast to talk about all the secrets and scandals, plus a surprise announcement …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.