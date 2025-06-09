‘Ironheart’ new trailer shows Riri Williams’ return to the MCU

Jalen Marlowe

A brand-new trailer for Ironheart has arrived.

Marvel Television released the new official trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series on Monday.

Dominique Thorne stars as the young genius Riri Williams in the upcoming show, which is set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The show puts technology and magic against each other when Riri returns to Chicago with a determination to make her mark on the world.

“Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka ‘The Hood,'” according to an official synopsis.

Thorne says she was interested in how differently Riri was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“After bringing Riri to life in the world of Wakanda, we had an amazing opportunity to follow that up with a deep dive into the character that allows for the exploration of her origin story,” Thorne said in a statement. “We’re not necessarily going back in time; it’s more of catching up and seeing the effects of how those first pivotal moments of her life have shaped her, and seeing the person that she’s trying to become.”

Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White also star in the show.

Ironheart premieres its first three episodes on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET, only on Disney+.

Jacob Tremblay is Ted Kaczynski in upcoming Netflix thriller ‘Unabom’
Stewart Cook/NATAS via Getty Images

Russell Crowe will star alongside Jacob Tremblay and Shailene Woodley in the upcoming Netflix film Unabom.

Unabom, which is currently in production, is a new thriller about the domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski. Janus Metz directs the film, which will star Tremblay as a young Kaczynski and Crowe as controversial Harvard professor Henry Murray.

The film follows the transformation of Kaczynski from Harvard prodigy to the infamous Unabomber. After he’s “subjected to controversial psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray, Kaczynski’s troubled past resurfaces decades later,” according to Netflix.

Woodley will play FBI agent Joanne Miller, who led the manhunt for Kaczynski, while Annabelle Wallis will play Christina Morgan, Murray’s academic partner and the co-director of the Harvard Psychological Clinic.

The film’s title comes from the FBI’s code name for the Kaczynski case, which was Unabom, standing for UNiversity and Airline BOMbing.

Metz told Netflix he was fascinated by how the hunt for the Unabomber “was the FBI’s longest and most expensive operation to date.”

“But what really drew me in was the story about Ted Kaczynski’s years at Harvard when he was a young math student. This was a side to the story I didn’t know about; it helps uncover a very dark chapter in American history,” Metz said.

The choice to select Tremblay to play Kaczynski came after the pair had their first conversation.

“Jacob Tremblay is an immensely talented young actor,” Metz said. “He has a sensitivity that feels perfect for my vision of Ted when he was a young student at Harvard. There’s a vulnerability and intelligence to Jacob’s look and performance that this story needs.”

Fandango names ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ the most anticipated summer movie
Universal Pictures

Believe it or not, we’re only a few months away from the summer movie season.

In celebration of the upcoming roster of blockbusters coming to cinemas, Fandango has revealed the results of its annual Moviegoing Trends and Insights study on the most anticipated 2025 summer movies.

According to the study, the most anticipated summer movie is Jurassic World Rebirth. The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, will attempt to reboot the franchise. It has a script by the original Jurassic Park scribe, David Koepp.

Rounding out the top five are The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Superman and Thunderbolts*. All of the films in the top five are promising action-filled adventures for audiences of all ages.

Going further, the rest of the top 10 films are From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, 28 Years Later, How to Train Your Dragon, Lilo & Stitch and Freakier Friday.

“As consumers’ appetite and interests continue to evolve, understanding moviegoing behaviors is essential to find new areas of opportunity and help drive industry growth,” Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, said in a press release. “With a diverse slate of upcoming films, from superhero epics to action thrillers to cult classic sequels, this summer is proving to have something for all movie fans.”

It seems as though the appetite for the moviegoing experience is holding strong. Sixty-six percent of all who were surveyed in the study plan on seeing four or more movies in theaters over the summer. That number rises to 69% when the focus is on Gen Z audiences.

Popular video game ﻿’Elden Ring’﻿ to become a live-action film
Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, in partnership with film company A24, has announced that a live-action film adaptation of the popular video game Elden Ring is in the works. 

The project will be helmed by writer and director Alex Garland, known for his work leading films Civil War, Ex Machina and Annihilation. Garland rose to prominence in the late 1990s with his award-winning book, The Beach. 

Elden Ring, the brainchild of Japanese game developer FromSoftware, is an action role-playing game set in an authentic dark fantasy world, as described in a statement. “The game allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges.”

The game was originally released in February 2022, and more than 30 million units have been shipped worldwide, Bandai Namco said.

No cast or release date information has been revealed yet. Fans can, however, look forward to Elden Ring Nightreign, a spinoff action game set for release on May 30. 
 

 

